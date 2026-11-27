A Guatemalan court is keeping Galindo Ayala in custody while it waits for the US case file, and no extradition decision can come before it arrives.

Justice: Guatemala

Greysy Aleyny Galindo Ayala, 39, told a Guatemalan court on Friday 27 November 2026 that she will not agree to be sent to the United States, where she is wanted on migrant-smuggling charges. The Tribunal Quinto de Sentencia Penal, one of Guatemala’s criminal sentencing courts, kept her in prison and allowed 40 working days for the US case file to arrive.

The United States accuses her of conspiring to transport and harbour undocumented migrants, a federal crime. Her case reaches a Guatemalan judge more than five weeks after the US Department of Justice announced a 30-year sentence for another Guatemalan smuggler (20 October 2026).

Key Facts Who. Greysy Aleyny Galindo Ayala, 39, and Luis Miguel Toledo Satillano, 38, both Guatemalan.

What. The United States wants them for conspiracy to transport and harbour undocumented migrants.

Court. Galindo refused extradition on 27 November; the court allowed 40 working days for the US file.

As of. Friday 27 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

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A Guatemalan court is keeping Galindo Ayala in custody while it waits for the US case file, and no extradition decision can come before it arrives.

Police arrested Galindo Ayala and Luis Miguel Toledo Satillano on Sunday 22 November 2026 in La Gomera, a town in Escuintla department in southern Guatemala. Officers of SGAIA, the antinarcotics analysis unit of Guatemala’s National Civil Police (PNC), made the arrests on 15 de Septiembre street beside Jerusalén park, the PNC said.

The PNC said officers seized a Glock 9 mm pistol and a Ruger 5.7 mm pistol, both with carry licences, along with 41 rounds and a pick-up truck. The police added that the weapons would be tested to rule out links to other crimes.

The SGAIA’s public notice says the US request rests on section 1324 of Title 8 of the US Code, the federal law on bringing in, transporting and harbouring migrants without papers. The notice describes the charge as conspiracy to transport and harbour undocumented migrants.

For conspiracy, the statute sets a maximum of 10 years in prison for each migrant involved (8 U.S.C. 1324(a)(1)(B)). The police have not published which trips, how many migrants or which dates the US request covers.

At the 27 November hearing she refused extradition, and the court allowed 40 working days for the US documents to arrive. At a later hearing, the judges will decide whether she should be extradited.

File photo: police motorcyclists at a pedestrian crossing in Guatemala City. Photo: tian2992 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Toledo Satillano, who was arrested with her, is wanted for the same alleged offence. His court status was not stated in the police notices.

A US court sentenced Rigoberto Miranda-Orozco, a 39-year-old Guatemalan, to 30 years in prison on 20 October 2026 for his part in a 2022 smuggling run in San Antonio, Texas, that left 53 people dead and 11 injured (US Department of Justice, 20 October 2026). Twenty-one of the dead were from Guatemala, US Attorney Justin Simmons said.

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Miranda-Orozco was arrested in Guatemala in August 2024 on a US extradition request and sent to the United States in March 2025, the Justice Department said. That gap of months gives a rough benchmark for timing, though no two extradition files are alike.

Galindo Ayala’s case is not tied to that tragedy, and the notices published so far do not link her to it. It shows the same channel at work, with Guatemalan police arresting on a US request and Guatemalan judges deciding whether to hand over the suspect.

No date has been set for the next hearing, and the Guatemalan notices do not name the US court that issued the request. A decision on extradition can come only after the file arrives and the judges hold that hearing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Galindo Ayala been extradited?

No. She refused extradition at a hearing on 27 November, so the court is waiting for the US file before the judges decide.

What does the United States accuse her of?

The request accuses her of conspiring to transport and harbour undocumented migrants under federal law. The Guatemalan notices do not give details of specific trips.

What happens next?

The court will hold a new hearing once the US documents arrive, and the judges will then decide. No date has been announced.

Sources Sources Guatemala’s National Civil Police (PNC) and its SGAIA unit, statements of 22 November 2026

US Department of Justice, 20 October 2026

8 U.S.C. 1324

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