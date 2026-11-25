Ghana's Supreme Court is due to say whether a former state fund chief must testify first in his own trial. The case concerns a rail project that was proposed for Accra.

File photo. Office towers and traffic in Accra, Ghana, 2019. Photo: Synth85, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Ghana

Ghana’s Supreme Court adjourned on Tuesday 24 November 2026 to give its ruling on Wednesday 25 November on a bid by Solomon Asamoah, former chief executive of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF, a state-backed infrastructure investor), to overturn a trial order. At the time of writing the ruling had not been published.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Solomon Asamoah, former chief executive of state-backed fund GIIF, is on trial with its former chairman.

What He asks the Supreme Court to quash an order that he testify before other defence witnesses.

Where Ghana’s Supreme Court, Accra, ruling on a challenge to an Accra High Court trial order.

When The ruling is due on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Ghana’s Supreme Court is due to say whether a former state fund chief must testify first in his own trial. The case concerns a rail project that was proposed for Accra.

Asamoah asks the court to quash an order of the Accra High Court, where Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay presides, that he give his own evidence before he calls other defence witnesses. He seeks certiorari, a Supreme Court order that quashes a lower court’s decision.

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Asamoah and Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, the fund’s former board chairman, face charges at the High Court that include conspiracy to cause financial loss to the state. The charges concern an alleged loss of US$2 million on the proposed Accra SkyTrain, an urban rail scheme.

File photo. Ghana Commercial Bank building, Accra, 2021. Photo: Fquasie, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Both men are presumed innocent, and the allegations have not been tested to a verdict. The Supreme Court is not deciding guilt.

On 29 October 2026 the trial court issued orders on the sequence of defence witnesses. On 11 November Asamoah’s lawyer filed the Supreme Court application.

The lawyer filed an application at the Court of Appeal on 12 November and on 13 November asked the Supreme Court to suspend the orders. On Monday 16 November the trial judge said the filings did not automatically stop her trial and directed Asamoah to open his defence.

His lawyer, Victoria Barth, withdrew from the case that day, and the trial was adjourned to 23 November. Barth argued the Supreme Court application on 24 November.

This is Asamoah’s second attempt at the Supreme Court. On Wednesday 14 October 2026 a five-judge panel led by presiding Justice Gabriel Pwamang refused his earlier application and refused both certiorari and prohibition (an order that stops a lower court from acting).

That application had challenged the High Court’s ruling of 2 July 2026, which rejected his submission of no case to answer, a plea that the prosecution’s evidence is too weak to need a defence. The new application is aimed at a different step of the same trial.

Barth told the court on 24 November that the order breaches Asamoah’s constitutional right to a fair hearing and his right to remain silent under Article 19(2)(g). She argued that the High Court erred in law by requiring him to enter the witness box before calling his witnesses.

Chief State Attorney Sefakor Batse opposed the application and urged the court to dismiss it. She argued that a court with jurisdiction over a case also has authority to make orders regulating how proceedings are run, and that disagreement with such an order is not an error that justifies the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai told the trial court on 16 November that the multiple applications were an abuse of the court’s processes. He said they were meant to frustrate the trial.

The court has not said how it will rule. Neither side has said what happens to the trial if the application is dismissed.

Wednesday’s ruling is the next dated step in the case. If the application is dismissed, the order for Asamoah to testify first would stand.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Supreme Court being asked to decide?

It must decide whether the trial court may order Solomon Asamoah to give evidence before his other defence witnesses. The court is not deciding guilt or innocence.

Why did the court refuse his earlier application?

The panel led by Justice Gabriel Pwamang refused it on 14 October 2026 and also refused certiorari and prohibition. This new application targets a different order.

What happens after the ruling?

If the application is dismissed, the trial before the Accra High Court would continue. The next trial date is not in the record.

Further reading: Ghana Sky Train Case: What the Supreme Court Ruling Means and Solomon Asamoah: The Man Behind Ghana’s Sky Train Case

More: Ghana news

Sources: Supreme Court of Ghana and Accra High Court, hearings of 16 and 24 November 2026, Constitution of Ghana, 1992





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error