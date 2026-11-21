Ghana’s ruling party faces a court test over whether the voter list for a regional election was altered by hand, as the losing candidate alleges.

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Ghana Politics

A defeated candidate for the Central Region chairmanship of Ghana’s ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the Accra High Court to cancel the vote that beat him. Richard Kofi Asiedu, the party’s outgoing regional chairman, filed the suit on Friday 20 November 2026 against the NDC, the winner Obeng Inkoom and the Electoral Commission.

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The Electoral Commission is the state body that supervises elections in Ghana. The poll took place on Saturday 14 November 2026 at Dunkwa-on-Offin, a town in the Central Region, and the next general election is due in December 2028.

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Key Facts Who. Richard Kofi Asiedu, outgoing Central Region chairman of Ghana’s ruling NDC, against winner Obeng Inkoom.

What. A suit to annul the chairmanship vote and order a new poll run by the Electoral Commission.

Where. Accra High Court, over a party election held at Dunkwa-on-Offin.

As of. 21 November 2026, 14:30 GMT

Ghana’s ruling party faces a court test over whether the voter list for a regional election was altered by hand, as the losing candidate alleges.

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Inkoom won with 372 votes against Asiedu’s 364 as cited in the suit, while a count of 367 circulated on 15 November, and a third candidate, Ibrahim Mohamed, had 16. Asiedu demanded a recount at the count, and by Sunday 15 November 2026 he had threatened legal action while police formed a guard around the ballot boxes.

On Monday 16 November 2026 Asiedu petitioned the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee, a senior party organ, for a fresh election. The suit says the committee neither acknowledged nor acted on the petition.

The stands of Black Star Square in Accra (file photo).

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The statement of claim alleges that the register used differed materially from the official album of qualified delegates supplied to candidates and agents. It says the party’s Director of Elections had directed that no supplementary register would be provided after 2 November 2026, yet nine names were added by hand to the Cohort 4 register, a delegate list for regional executives and special voters, with a printed total of 137.

The suit alleges that an Asiedu agent saw an Electoral Commission officer entering names in red ink on a separate sheet outside the approved register. It adds that some people voted in the names of others.

The suit also says the Cohort 1 total, a delegate list for constituency polling stations, was changed by hand from 223 to 224 to admit a coordinator of the party’s Zongo Caucus, a group for Zongo communities, historically migrant neighbourhoods. Asiedu says that person was not a qualified delegate.

Asiedu’s agents queried the figures at Cohort 2, another delegate list, and asked for a recount, the suit says. They walked out without signing the results when the presiding officer refused.

His lawyer, Martin Kpebu, relies on Article 55(5) of the 1992 Constitution, which deals with internal democracy in political parties. He also cites sections 17(1) and (2) of the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574), Article 18(5) of the NDC Constitution and the party’s 2026 electoral guidelines.

Asiedu asks the court to declare the election null and void and to order a fresh poll supervised by the Electoral Commission. He also wants an order stopping the NDC from recognising Inkoom as chairman, preservation of all electoral materials, and costs.

Inkoom has said there was “no controversy” over his declaration, in his response when the complaints first surfaced. He has also pledged to unite the party.

The NDC has not publicly responded to the suit, and we found no response from the Electoral Commission. The record is silent on what the party itself wants from the case.

The party’s national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, had earlier urged police to arrest anyone buying votes in the regional polls, as set out in our vote-buying warning. Asiedu’s suit does not allege vote-buying, but it adds to the scrutiny of how the party runs its internal elections.

If the court annuls the result, the region would need a new chairman election under Electoral Commission supervision. If it dismisses the suit, the declared result stands and the complaints about the registers go untested in court.

Each defendant has eight days after being served to enter an appearance, and no hearing date is known. The court has not said whether it will grant any order.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the suit ask the court to do?

It asks the Accra High Court to void the Central Region chairmanship election and order a new one run by the Electoral Commission. It also seeks to stop the NDC from recognising the winner.

Has Obeng Inkoom lost the chairmanship?

No. He was declared the winner, and the suit asks the court to stop the party recognising him. He has said there was no controversy over the result.

Who will decide the case?

The Accra High Court will decide, once the defendants have responded. No hearing date has been announced.

Sources High Court of Ghana suit GT/0174/2027 (filed 20 November 2026); NDC and Electoral Commission statements (none yet); statements by Asiedu and Inkoom.

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