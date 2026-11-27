Ghana's governing party says its 2027 budget shows restraint with purpose. The opposition says the gains exist on paper but not in people's pockets.

Photo: Ijon / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Ghana 2027 Budget

Ghana’s two biggest parties traded sharp attacks in Parliament in Accra on Thursday 26 November 2026, as the closing debate on the 2027 budget ended. James Agalga, the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) party’s leader in the House, called it “the people’s budget”, while opposition leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin said it ignores how ordinary Ghanaians live.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson presented the budget on Thursday 12 November 2026 and promised no new tax. For investors abroad, the question is whether he can bring national debt back down to the limit he set himself.

Key Facts Who. James Agalga (governing NDC) and Alexander Afenyo-Markin (opposition New Patriotic Party, NPP)

What. Closing debate on the 2027 budget, which promises no new taxes

Where and when. Parliament, Accra, Thursday 26 November 2026

Next. Committee review of spending estimates, then the spending law; no date published

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

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Ghana’s governing party says its 2027 budget shows restraint with purpose. The opposition says the gains exist on paper but not in people’s pockets.

Ghana’s debt fell from 61.8% of gross domestic product (GDP, the size of the economy) at the end of 2024 to 44.7% at the end of 2025, the Finance Ministry’s mid-year review of Thursday 23 July 2026 says. The same review put it at 45.0% at the end of June 2026.

The 2027 budget statement of 12 November 2026 puts public debt at GH¢759.3 billion (about US$64 billion at 11.87 cedis per dollar, the rate of the RT market-data service on 25 November) at the end of October. That is 47.5% of GDP, 2.5 points above June on the government’s own figures, and 43.6% of it is owed abroad.

Forson set the aims for 2027 in the same speech: a primary surplus (the budget balance before interest) of at least 0.5% of GDP, single-digit inflation, and debt “consistent with the 45 per cent of GDP”. If debt is still near 47.5% next year, it would sit above the line he drew.

Agalga, speaking after the Minority Leader, called the budget “a budget of restraint with purpose” that “says we can build without mortgaging tomorrow”. He promised “no new taxes, no borrowing for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, no borrowing for the Western Corridor Railway Line”.

Central Accra, Ghana’s capital. (File photo)

He cited inflation of 5.5% in October, down from 8% a year earlier. The Ghana Statistical Service, the state statistics office, confirms both figures, though its bulletin shows the rate up from 5.2% in September.

The budget statement says gross international reserves reached US$12.7 billion at the end of September, enough for 4.5 months of imports, against less than three weeks at the end of 2022. That is the Finance Ministry’s own measure of the external cushion.

The budget statement adds that the Bank of Ghana’s policy rate, the central bank’s main lever on lending costs, fell from 21.5% in September 2025 to 14.0% in September 2026. It says lower borrowing costs bring relief to businesses.

Agalga also called on Ken Ofori-Atta, finance minister in the previous NPP government, to come home and account for his record. The NPP led Ghana until January 2025 and is now the main opposition party.

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Afenyo-Markin, who spoke first, dismissed what he called the government’s “paper economy”. He said: “On paper, everything looks beautiful, but a market woman cannot eat paper.”

His policy case was that the budget lacks a clear private-sector policy and enough incentives to create jobs under its “New Economy” programme. He also questioned a plan for the Social Security and National Investment Trust (SSNIT), the state pension fund, to invest in hotels, and raised concerns about the promised Women’s Bank, a lender meant to give women access to loans.

Both leaders speak for their parties, so each speech is a case for one side. Agalga’s figures come from official releases, while Afenyo-Markin’s argument concerns how households feel them.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, closed floor discussion of the budget statement, and spending estimates now go to committee review. After that comes the Appropriation Bill, the law that authorises government spending.

No date for the Appropriation vote has been published. Last year Parliament passed the 2026 bill on Friday 19 December 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ghana’s 2027 budget raise taxes?

No. Forson said it would introduce no new tax, and Agalga repeated that promise in his closing speech.

Why does the debt ratio matter to investors abroad?

It shows whether the government keeps its promise to bring debt back to the line it set, which foreign lenders and bond investors watch closely.

Has Parliament passed the budget?

Not yet. Floor debate on the budget statement has closed, but the Appropriation Bill that authorises spending still has to pass.

Sources speeches by the Majority Leader, the Minority Leader and the Finance Minister in Parliament, 26 November 2026

Ghana Finance Ministry, 2027 Budget Statement (12 November 2026) and 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review (23 July 2026)

Ghana Statistical Service, October 2026 CPI bulletin

Parliament of Ghana, Appropriation Bill 2026, passed 19 December 2025

RT exchange rate of 25 November 2026

Related coverage: Ghana’s budget puts debt at 47.5% of GDP; Ghana budget targets 1,506 Saglemi homes.

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