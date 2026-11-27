Ghana’s foresters say attacks on their staff keep coming, and they want the law enforced against the illegal miners and chainsaw operators they blame.

Forest trail in Kakum National Park, Ghana. Photo: Amuzujoe, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

Environment: Ghana

In remarks reported on Thursday 26 November 2026, Dr Joseph Boakye, head of the Wildlife Division of Ghana’s Forestry Commission, the state forest regulator, cited official figures showing about 35 forestry staff assaulted in the last five years. The meeting also heard that six people have died in attacks by illegal operators, with no clear period given.

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The Forestry Commission is the state body that manages Ghana’s forest reserves and wildlife areas. The Wildlife Division is the Commission’s unit for protecting wild animals and their habitats, and we could not check the figures against Commission records.

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Key Facts Who. Dr Joseph Boakye, head of the Wildlife Division of Ghana’s Forestry Commission.

What. Cites about 35 forestry staff assaulted in five years; says six people died.

Where. Ghana’s forest reserves and wildlife areas.

As of. 26 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

Ghana’s foresters say attacks on their staff keep coming, and they want the law enforced against the illegal miners and chainsaw operators they blame.

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Boakye spoke at the 29th annual general meeting of the Ghana Institute of Foresters, the professional body of the country’s foresters. Its theme was protecting forestry personnel.

“There are some officers who go around their duties with bullet pellets in their bodies,” Boakye said, describing an officer shot this year in the Tumu area. That officer had to be moved to Tamale Teaching Hospital for an emergency operation, and an earlier officer was shot in March.

The 35 comes from the Commission’s Forestry Service Division, its forest-management arm. Boakye said the attacks are financially motivated and backed by powerful interest groups, a claim he did not support with evidence in the remarks available to us.

Dr Abukari Nantogmah Attah, the institute’s president, said weak law enforcement fuels the attacks and that “people must face prosecution.” Attah said the Commission’s board has recommended better weapons for foresters, but that this is not enough.

Foresters also ask the government to separate the fight against illegal logging and mining from politics. The institute named two colleagues who died while protecting forests this year, Raphael Ganyo and Richard Otwey.

Tall trees in the Bia forest, Western Region, Ghana. File photo, 2010 (Akiwumi, CC BY-SA 3.0).

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Otwey, a senior ranger (a field officer) of the Wildlife Division, was shot dead on Saturday 22 August 2026 near Kruwa in the Assin South District, Central Region, during an anti-poaching patrol. A Forestry Commission statement signed on the Monday after the shooting called it the third incident this year in which Wildlife Division field staff were shot or killed by suspected poachers.

Chief Superintendent Edmund Agyemang Badu, the Ghana Police Service’s Central North Regional Crime Officer, said guards tried to arrest two men hunting without authority and one allegedly shot Otwey with a single-barrel gun. John Mensah, 54, was charged with two counts, murder and unauthorised entry into a protected forest, and a district court held him until Friday 11 September 2026.

Mensah allegedly named Bukari Abudu as the shooter, and Abudu had not been arrested in the reports we found. A December 2025 published account cited Forestry Commission data showing at least 10 of its officers had died in direct confrontations with illegal miners over the previous five years.

The six Boakye cited may cover a different group or period, so the two figures should not be compared directly. On 3 September 2026 the institute’s president asked President John Dramani Mahama, through the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, for financial clearance to hire more frontline staff.

An account citing the Commission, reported this week, said armed men attacked a joint team of Commission staff and soldiers at Sefwi-Asawinso in the Western North Region. Two suspected chainsaw operators arrested in that case were remanded on 23 November until Monday 7 December 2026, and our earlier report covers that attack: Ghana Armed Men Attack Forest Patrol.

For readers abroad, the case shows that guarding Ghana’s forest reserves has become dangerous work. The institute wants prosecutions and more frontline staff, while the Commission’s board has backed better weapons.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are the 35 assaults and six deaths confirmed?

The 35 assaults come from official Forestry Service Division figures cited at the meeting, and we could not check them against Commission records. No clear period was given for the six deaths.

What do foresters want done about the attacks?

The institute’s president says better weapons are not enough and calls for prosecutions. The institute has also asked the government for money to hire more frontline staff.

Has anyone been charged over the death of Richard Otwey?

One suspect, John Mensah, was charged with murder and unauthorised entry to a protected forest. The alleged shooter had not been arrested in the reports we found.

Sources Remarks by Dr Joseph Boakye and Dr Abukari Nantogmah Attah at the 29th annual general meeting of the Ghana Institute of Foresters, reported 26 November 2026; Forestry Commission statement of August 2026; Ghana Police Service statement by its Central North Regional Crime Officer, August 2026; district court order, August 2026; Ghana Institute of Foresters statement of 3 September 2026; Forestry Commission data cited in a December 2025 published account · Forestry Commission of Ghana

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