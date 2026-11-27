Ghana’s Eastern Regional Police Command says a truck from Accra carried ammunition hidden under goods. Three men are held, and the command has not named the intended buyer.

The Akosombo Dam power station on the Volta River (Photo: jbdodane, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Crime: Ghana

Police in Ghana’s Eastern Region said they acted on intelligence received on Wednesday 25 November 2026 and stopped a truck at Akuse Junction carrying 2,349 rounds and cartridges of ammunition hidden under assorted goods and alcoholic beverages. Three men are in custody, and police say the cargo was heading from the capital, Accra, to Bimbilla, a town in the Northern Region.

The Eastern Regional Police Command, a regional arm of the Ghana Police Service, set out the case in a statement from its Public Affairs Unit. The command described the cargo as suspected contraband.

Key Facts Who. Ghana’s Eastern Regional Police Command, a regional arm of the national police, and three suspects.

What. 2,349 rounds and cartridges of ammunition hidden in a green sack on a truck.

Where. Akuse Junction, Eastern Region; the truck was heading from Accra to Bimbilla.

When. Police acted on intelligence received on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Ghana’s Eastern Regional Police Command says a truck from Accra carried ammunition hidden under goods. Three men are held, and the command has not named the intended buyer.

Officers acted on intelligence received on Wednesday 25 November that a truck carrying suspected contraband was leaving Accra for Bimbilla and approaching Kpong, a town near Akuse. A team from Operation Motherland, a police operation, and personnel of the Akuse District Command then intercepted the KIA truck, registration GS 4050-12, at Akuse Junction.

The driver, Sumaila Rashid, 32, was travelling with Mustapha Alhassan, 28, and Suaka Aweli, 27. Police escorted the three men and the truck to Akuse Police Station, where the vehicle was searched in their presence.

Officers said they found 800 rounds of G3 ammunition (used in a military-style rifle), 1,250 pieces of AAA cartridges, a type of shotgun cartridge, and 299 rounds of 9mm pistol ammunition. The statement said all of it was concealed in a green sack under assorted goods and alcoholic beverages.

All three men were arrested and remain in custody to assist with investigations, the command said. The ammunition has been retained as exhibits and the truck impounded.

The command called the cargo suspected contraband and commended the officers involved in the operation. It said it was committed to protecting lives and property and to curbing the spread of illicit arms and ammunition.

File photo. Office towers and traffic in Accra, Ghana, from Wikimedia Commons.

The statement leaves several questions open, including who owns the ammunition, where it came from, what charges the men may face and when they will appear in court. It also does not say who the intended buyer in Bimbilla was.

The seizure is not the first police ammunition find in Ghana in recent months. On Monday 29 June 2026, the Upper West Regional Police Command said it had seized 50,000 rounds, hidden beneath other goods on an unapproved route outside Wa, the regional capital, and was holding three suspects.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Kamasa, the command’s deputy commander, said at the time that “efforts are ongoing to establish the source of the ammunitions”. Earlier, on Sunday 8 February 2026, the Oti Regional Police Intelligence Directorate said it had arrested two suspects after intercepting a Kia Rhino bound for Kpandai, a town in the Northern Region, from Accra.

Police said that vehicle carried one locally made shotgun and 525 pieces of AAA and BB ammunition under building materials. On Friday 26 December 2025, police at the Asankare barrier, a checkpoint in the Ashanti Region, said they had stopped a Kia Granbird bus from Accra heading to Walewale in northern Ghana.

The bus carried 2,600 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and protective gear, and police detained the driver and his mate. Taken together, these police statements show repeated interceptions on Ghana’s roads, with several vehicles coming from Accra, and none of them names a buyer.

No charge has been announced against the three men. Until a court rules, they remain suspects held to assist with investigations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Have the three men been charged?

The police statement does not mention charges or a court date. The men are suspects, held to assist with investigations, until a court rules.

Do police know who the ammunition was for?

The command called the cargo suspected contraband. It did not name an owner, a source or a buyer.

Sources Primary source: Eastern Regional Police Command, Ghana Police Service, statement from its Public Affairs Unit, November 2026; earlier police statements of 29 June 2026, 8 February 2026 and 26 December 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →