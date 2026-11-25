The 2027 budget funds housing, water and sea defences and sets a Saglemi target below last year’s. The National Housing Fund line is half the amount the president announced.

The entrance to Ghana's Parliament House in Accra, with the Job 600 office block behind, pictured in 2017. Photo: Fkoku / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Ghana

Ghana’s 2027 Budget Statement, presented to Parliament by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday 12 November 2026, gives the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources GH¢2.5bn (US$211 million, at the 25 November market rate of 11.84 cedis per US$) for housing, water and coastal defence. It also sets a target of 1,506 homes for the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, a government affordable-housing scheme, in 2027, while the 2026 statement had expected 8,000 units to be habitable in a first phase in 2026.

Saglemi is a government affordable-housing project that the 2026 Budget Statement said was being redesigned for completion through a public-private partnership. The 2027 statement says the government has prioritised completing 1,506 units, 700 of them by March 2027 and the remaining 806 by December 2027.

Key Facts Who. The 2027 Budget Statement funds Ghana’s Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

What. The ministry gets GH¢2.5bn (US$211 million) for housing, water supply and sea defences.

Saglemi. The 2027 target is lower than the 2026 first-phase goal, but the two measure different things.

National Housing Fund. The budget lists GH¢500m (US$42 million); President John Mahama announced GH¢1bn (US$84 million).

As of. 25 November 2026, 17:30 GMT

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The 2027 budget funds housing, water and sea defences and sets a Saglemi target below last year’s. The National Housing Fund line is half the amount the president announced.

The two figures measure different things, so they are not a like-for-like cut. The 2026 statement counted units made habitable in a first phase, while the 2027 statement counts units to be completed.

The 2027 statement does not say whether the larger figure remains the aim for a later phase. It gives no reason for the lower number.

Ghana’s housing deficit stands at 1.8 million units, according to figures presented at a national housing conference on 7 October 2026, as recorded by the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources. Against that gap, the 1,506 Saglemi homes would cover less than 0.1%.

The largest single line in the housing and water budget is GH¢820m (US$69 million) for the northern Ghana water system serving Tamale, Yendi and Damongo, the 2027 statement says. District housing receives GH¢103m (US$8.7 million), and other water works GH¢75m (US$6.3 million).

On Wednesday 7 October 2026, opening the maiden National Conference on Housing Finance in Accra, President John Mahama said: “I have directed the Minister of Finance to allocate one billion Ghana cedis in next year’s budget as the government’s contribution to the three billion revolving funds for the National Housing Fund.” The Budget Statement lists GH¢500m for the National Housing Fund, half of that amount.

The statement does not explain the gap. The fund, a state housing-finance body, runs a mortgage scheme offering cedi mortgages at 8.4%, down from 13.5%, the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources says.

File photo: aerial view of the coastline in Greater Accra Region, Ghana, where sea defence works are budgeted for 2027.

Two rental schemes appear in the budget papers. The 2026 statement said the Rent-to-Own Scheme, for low- and middle-income earners, had expanded to over 3,500 beneficiaries and would add 10,000 in 2026.

The 2027 statement instead reports on the National Rental Assistance Scheme, which the ministry says gives qualifying tenants a rent advance they repay monthly: 917 beneficiaries as of September 2026 and 5,647 since it began. It gives no 2026 total for Rent-to-Own, so that target cannot be checked against it.

At Tema Community 26, the Tema Development Corporation, the developer, is building 800 units under the Kpone Affordable Housing Project, which the 2027 statement puts at 80% complete. Another 120 units on the same site are 43% complete and due in 2027.

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A further 295 resettlement homes in the Central, North and South Tongu districts are for families displaced by the spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam. The statement expects them to be finished in 2027.

On floods, the 2027 statement says GH¢226m (US$19 million) was reallocated during the 2026 rainy season to the Emergency National Flood Control Programme. It awarded 137 desilting and excavation projects and 76 flood-control construction projects nationwide.

Of the 137, 118 are complete and 19 are under way, and 37 of the 76 construction projects are ongoing. The statement gives no status for the other 39 construction projects.

Along the coast, the 8-kilometre Blekusu Coastal Protection Project in Ketu South Municipality advanced in 2026 from 25% to about half complete, the statement says. The budget gives it GH¢250m (US$21 million), with a further line for ongoing sea defence projects.

A separate GH¢685m (US$58 million) sits under the Environment and Science Ministry for Keta sea defence works under the West Africa Coastal Areas programme. It falls outside the works and housing total.

The first dated test is March 2027, when the statement expects 700 Saglemi units. Delivery on that date will show whether the 1,506-unit target is realistic.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Saglemi homes does the 2027 budget aim to finish?

It prioritises completing 1,506 units in two stages, 700 by March and 806 by December 2027.

Does the National Housing Fund line match the president’s announcement?

No. The Budget Statement lists half of the amount President Mahama announced and does not explain the gap.

Can the 2026 and 2027 Saglemi targets be compared directly?

Not exactly. One counted units made habitable in a first phase in 2026, the other counts units to be completed, and the statement does not link them.

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