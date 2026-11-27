A railway clearance in central Accra ended with one person dead and five soldiers hurt, and the mayor’s claim about Nigerian nationals is unconfirmed by police.

The Kwame Nkrumah Interchange at Circle in Accra, where the planned Sky Train network was to have its central terminal, pictured in June 2023. (Photo: Goldenwabbit, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Society: Ghana

One person died and five soldiers were hurt on Wednesday 25 November 2026, as police and troops cleared an Accra railway settlement. Linda Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, confirmed the toll at the scene near Kwame Nkrumah Circle, a major junction and bus hub in central Accra.

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Accra’s mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, said on 26 November that some Nigerian nationals led the resistance, a claim police have not confirmed. He named nobody, and he spoke of one injured soldier where the minister counted five.

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Key Facts Who. Regional Minister Linda Ocloo and Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey, with police and soldiers.

What. One person died and five soldiers were hurt as a railway settlement was cleared.

Where. ECOMOG Railway Lane, a squatter settlement behind the STC intercity coach station, near Circle, Accra.

Open. We found no police statement, no named suspect and no confirmation of the mayor’s claim.

As of. 27 November 2026, 13:00 GMT

A railway clearance in central Accra ended with one person dead and five soldiers hurt, and the mayor’s claim about Nigerian nationals is unconfirmed by police.

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A fire on Monday 16 November 2026 destroyed more than 100 wooden structures, many used as homes and businesses, near a bus yard, Ghana’s Fire Service said. One man died returning for his motorbike, a separate case, and the cause of the fire has not been officially established.

On Tuesday 17 November, Ocloo said the whole settlement would be cleared. At the scene on Wednesday she said it was the third fire there.

Kwame Nkrumah Circle, known as Circle, is a major road junction and bus hub in central Accra. The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the city government, joined police, troops and the regional administration on Wednesday.

ECOMOG Railway Lane is the local name of the settlement, not the West African peacekeeping force of that name. Ocloo, as Greater Accra Regional Minister, is appointed by the President, with Parliament’s approval, to represent him in the region and direct its administration (Article 256 of the 1992 Constitution).

Allotey ordered a 40-day “decongestion” drive from Monday 9 November 2026, with police and the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, a local council. It cleared hawkers and roadside stalls at bus stops including Circle, and reached Lapaz, another Accra district, on Tuesday 10 November.

The AMA’s communications head, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said the drive runs 40 days to reclaim bus stops and ease traffic before Christmas. Okaikwei South MP Ernest Adomako criticised the destruction of traders’ goods in a sweep at Circle on 9 November.

Between 9 and 25 November 2026, the city assembly cleared stalls at bus stops, and the regional administration and the assembly then cleared a railway settlement after a fire, citing traffic relief before Christmas for the bus-stop drive (the AMA) and safety after the fires for the railway clearance (Ocloo). Ocloo has warned that anyone who returns to rebuild will be prosecuted, and no relocation date has been announced.

The Clash on the Railway Line

Police and troops moved into the settlement, behind the STC intercity bus station, to clear wooden structures along the line towards Agbogbloshie. Agbogbloshie is a market district of Accra.

Allotey said stones were thrown at the team as it arrived on Wednesday, that warning shots followed and that a stone hit his leg. Ocloo said some residents resisted and that reinforcements were called.

Ocloo said at the scene on Wednesday that she could not establish how the person died. “Unfortunately, we lost one life,” she said, and the five injured soldiers are being treated at the armed forces’ 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Ocloo said at the scene on Wednesday that residents had quickly begun raising new wooden structures. She said officials therefore had to return with enforcement to save lives.

Ocloo warned that anyone found coming back to redevelop the site will be prosecuted. She said officials had met the community and set up an eight-member committee that promised no redevelopment.

Ocloo said officials were making plans to relocate residents, but she gave no date, no place and no number of residents affected. Residents with problems, she said, should turn to the AMA and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, the regional administration.

Independence Arch in Accra, in a file photo. It does not show the demolition or the Circle settlement. Photo: Ijon / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The Mayor’s Unconfirmed Claim

In a radio interview on 26 November, Allotey said some Nigerian nationals led the resistance on the line from Circle towards Agbogbloshie. He said: “It is the Nigerians [who] decided to attack us.”

He gave no names, and we have not seen a recording of the interview or any police finding that supports the claim. As of 27 November 2026 we found no police statement on the clash and no comment from the Nigerian High Commission, Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in Accra.

It is not known how the person died, who the person was, how many lost homes, or where they will be moved. No date for relocation has been given, and the nationality of anyone involved in the clash is not established.

Circle is where intercity coaches and city buses meet, and the clearance took place beside the STC coach station. The mayor’s claim concerns nationality, and no police finding on it has been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the railway line near Circle in Accra?

Police and troops cleared a railway settlement, some residents resisted, and a person died while soldiers were hurt. Regional Minister Linda Ocloo confirmed the toll at the scene.

Have police confirmed the mayor’s claim about Nigerian nationals?

No. Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey made the claim in a radio interview, and we found no police statement or public comment from the Nigerian High Commission.

What happens to the people who lived in the settlement?

Ocloo said officials were making plans to relocate residents but gave no date or place. She warned that anyone who rebuilds on the site will be prosecuted.

Sources Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo’s statements of 17 and 25 November 2026 · Accra Metropolitan Assembly · Ghana National Fire Service statements of 17 November 2026 · Remarks by Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey in a radio interview, 26 November 2026 (not independently heard)

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