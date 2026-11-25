Gambia’s Barrow Plans Mass Banjul Welcome
Both leading camps are closing their tours this week, ahead of a vote that will test one of West Africa's smaller democracies. A new poll shows a tight three-way race.
Politics: Gambia
President Adama Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP) says more than 300,000 people will line the streets of Banjul, The Gambia’s capital, on Thursday 26 November to welcome him home from a nationwide campaign tour. The crowd figure is the party’s own forecast, and nobody outside the party has verified it.
Key Facts
- Who. President Adama Barrow, in office since 2017, is running for a third term.
- What. His National People’s Party (NPP) plans a mass Banjul homecoming rally after a regional tour.
- When. The rally is on Thursday 26 November. Voters go to the polls on Saturday 5 December.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Barrow at 83.0% to win (25 November, 14:01 ET).
- As of. 25 November 2026, 19:00 GMT
Both leading camps are closing their tours this week, ahead of a vote that will test one of West Africa’s smaller democracies. A new poll shows a tight three-way race.
The NPP announced the plan in a campaign statement on Wednesday 25 November. It says the tour covered the North Bank, Central River, Upper River and Lower River regions.
On Thursday, supporters will gather at Kanlagie, the assembly point named in the statement, to receive the president. They will then travel with him to Banjul via Brikama, Lamin, Tallinding and Westfield.
Barrow took power in 2017 by defeating Yahya Jammeh, the country’s long-time ruler. After winning re-election in 2021 he promised a new constitution with presidential term limits, but the same constitution remains in force.
Barrow has said political opposition made a new constitution impossible. He says he would revisit it if re-elected and if his party wins enough seats in the legislative elections scheduled for 2027.
Critics call the third-term bid a reversal of that earlier promise. Opposition speakers raised term limits at rallies in the Upper River Region.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs Gambian elections, announced on the weekend of 14 and 15 November that it had cleared Barrow and eight other candidates. Its decision came after Barrow filed for a third term, and the official campaign began on Monday 16 November.
The nine include Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), who finished second in 2021 and is widely expected to be the main challenger. They also include Talib Ahmed Bensouda, a former mayor of Kanifing municipality, and Isatou Touray, the only woman on the ballot.
The NPP statement claims that “tens of thousands” of supporters of the UDP and of UNITE (Unite for Nation Integrity, Transformation and Equality), Bensouda’s party, have defected to it. It also predicts a victory with “a landslide never before seen in the country”, though neither claim has been verified.
Bensouda’s camp, which campaigns as Coalition 2026, an opposition alliance, is ending its own tour at the same time. Its media team said on Wednesday 25 November that a convoy would leave Brikama at 3 PM for the UNITE headquarters in Fajara, with the final leg covering West Coast Region and Kanifing Municipality.
The team described “a very successful tour across the country”. It added, “we are witnessing a wind of change sweeping across the nation”, which is the direct counter to the NPP’s landslide forecast.
Gambia Participates, a research group, published its third-round poll on 18 November. It put Barrow on 28%, Darboe on 25% and Bensouda on 24%, with 19% undecided and 4% for the other candidates.
Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Crypto — Live Market Board
+0.27%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|BTC
|59,911
|+0.27%
|-31.46%
|59,748
|59,911
|57,294
|37,392,367,616
|ETH
|1,685
|+0.41%
|-43.03%
|1,678
|1,691
|1,609
|12,591,666,176
|SOL
|70.06
|+0.61%
|-49.59%
|69.64
|70.06
|66.22
|2,918,077,696
|XRP
|0.93
|+1.08%
|-57.52%
|0.92
|0.93
|0.89
|1,896,262,272
|BNB
|551.00
|+0.60%
|-36.09%
|547.74
|551.00
|527.65
|638,951,808
|ADA
|0.15
|+0.66%
|-65.54%
|0.14
|0.15
|0.14
|230,547,552
|DOGE
|0.06
|+0.38%
|-63.74%
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|458,487,744
|AVAX
|6.57
|+0.05%
|-53.68%
|6.56
|6.57
|6.27
|195,496,400
|LINK
|9.06
|+2.46%
|-30.70%
|8.84
|9.06
|8.50
|283,741,984
|DOT
|0.66
|+1.44%
|-71.20%
|0.65
|0.66
|0.62
|59,336,876
|LTC
|42.26
|+3.51%
|-50.39%
|40.82
|42.26
|39.61
|202,821,104
|BCH
|203.07
|+2.89%
|-61.47%
|197.37
|203.07
|191.20
|113,923,296
|TRX
|0.30
|-1.37%
|+10.66%
|0.31
|0.31
|0.30
|336,840,288
|XLM
|0.13
|+2.23%
|-49.64%
|0.12
|0.13
|0.12
|122,876,864
|HBAR
|0.05
|+2.35%
|-64.50%
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|51,050,360
|NEAR
|2.90
|+0.64%
|+51.89%
|2.88
|2.90
|2.72
|467,045,120
|ATOM
|1.26
|+1.03%
|-48.86%
|1.25
|1.26
|1.20
|28,464,848
|AAVE
|94.64
|+0.80%
|-47.04%
|93.88
|95.07
|90.06
|192,218,192
42.26
+3.51%
203.07
+2.89%
9.06
+2.46%
0.05
+2.35%
0.13
+2.23%
0.66
+1.44%
0.30
-1.37%
0.93
+1.08%
In its second round in August, Barrow stood at 32%, Darboe at 25% and Bensouda at 19%, so Barrow’s lead over Darboe has narrowed from seven points to three. The pollster calls the results “a snapshot of opinion” and says preferences could shift before election day.
Bettors see the race differently: they give Barrow 83.0% while the poll shows him only 3 points ahead. Those prices are real-money bets, not polls, and are set out in the box below.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, “Gambia Presidential Election Winner”, read on 25 November 2026 at 14:01 ET (19:01 GMT): Adama Barrow 83.0%, Ousainou Darboe 14.0%, Talib Ahmed Bensouda about 1%. Volume traded: US$21,279. Prices are real-money bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Economy and jobs are expected to dominate the campaign. Severe power cuts in the hottest months of 2026 triggered protests in September, and Barrow called the outages “an emergency” on 8 September, after protests the day before.
For readers in the United States, the vote in The Gambia is a test of a West African democracy in a region with recent coups. It is also a vote watched by the Gambian diaspora in the United States.
No independent crowd count exists, so nobody can yet say whether 300,000 people will turn out on Thursday. Whether the campaigns accept the poll figures is also unclear.
Barrow’s convoy is due to move from Kanlagie to Banjul on Thursday 26 November. The official campaign ends on Thursday 3 December, two days before Gambians vote.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who can win the Gambian election?
Barrow, Darboe and Bensouda are the three serious contenders. The poll shows a tight race, so undecided voters could decide it.
Why does a third term for Barrow matter?
He promised a new constitution with term limits after his last re-election, and it has not been adopted. Critics call that a reversal, while Barrow blames the opposition.
Is the crowd forecast reliable?
It is the party’s own prediction, and no independent count exists. Thursday’s turnout will be the first test of it.
Sources: National People’s Party campaign statement, 25 November 2026; Coalition 2026 statement, 25 November 2026; Independent Electoral Commission (iec.gm); Gambia Participates poll, third round; Polymarket.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error