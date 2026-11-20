A president who led in August now holds a narrow edge, and the poll’s youngest respondents favour a challenger.

File photo, 2010. Dawn over the Gambia River at Banjul, the capital. (Photo: Forbes Johnston, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: The Gambia

The Gambia is about two weeks from a presidential election, and three candidates are separated by only a few points. In its latest poll, published on Wednesday 18 November 2026, the civil society group Gambia Participates found President Adama Barrow ahead, but not by much.

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The poll puts the president’s lead below its August level, and its youngest respondents lean towards a challenger. For readers in the United States, it is a close contest in a small West African country, and Americans with travel plans have a date to note.

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Key Facts Who. Gambia Participates, a Gambian civil society group that publishes election polls, released its latest presidential poll.

What. Its poll gives President Adama Barrow 28%, opposition leader Ousainou Darboe 25% and challenger Talib Ahmed Bensouda 24%.

When. The Gambia votes on Saturday 5 December 2026, with campaigning ending on 3 December.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money betting market, gives Barrow 85.5% to win (12:42 p.m. ET, 20 November 2026).

As of. 20 November 2026, 17:45 GMT.

A president who led in August now holds a narrow edge, and the poll’s youngest respondents favour a challenger.

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File photo, September 2017. A seller and a customer at Serrekunda Market near Banjul, the capital. Photo: Appreciating Beauty Photography (a Wikimedia Commons contributor), CC BY-SA 2.0.

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Barrow, of the National People’s Party (NPP), has been president since 2017 and is seeking another term. His rivals are Ousainou Darboe, longtime opposition leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), and Talib Ahmed Bensouda running for the party UNITE.

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In its August round, Gambia Participates had Barrow on 32%, Darboe on 25% and Bensouda on 19%. In that round 17% of voters were undecided.

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If the election were held today, the group says, Barrow would take 28%, Darboe 25% and Bensouda 24%, with 19% undecided. That is a three-point lead over Darboe and a four-point lead over Bensouda.

Gambia Participates reports 1,861 voter-card holders interviewed in person from 20 October to 4 November, and no margin of error is stated. Different people were surveyed in each round, so the changes do not track individual voters.

Age divides the race: Bensouda has 41% among voters aged 18 to 24 but only 7% among those aged 55 and older. Barrow moves the other way, from one in four of the youngest to 41% of the oldest.

Barrow is strongest in the Basse area, Darboe in Mansakonko and Bensouda in the capital, Banjul. In Brikama, no candidate leads clearly.

Asked who will win, a measure of perception rather than preference, 37% named Barrow. The top worry is the cost of living at 72%, while corruption, at 43%, is up from 29% in August.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the election authority, said on 14 November 2026 that it had accepted nine nomination papers. Its register lists 1,146,474 voters, and a peace pact was signed on 16 November.

The August poll was contested. In August 2026 Saihou Mballow, Special Adviser on Political Affairs, said the group’s survey failed to “detail a transparent look at methodology, sample size, and sponsor intent”.

CepRass, a Gambian research group, published its own poll in November 2026, based on 1,180 voters questioned from 17 October to 1 November. It put Barrow on 37.9% and Bensouda on only 11.3%, so the two polls disagree on how strong Bensouda is.

With 19% still undecided and three men bunched closely, the order of finish is open. Our explainer on how the vote works covers the ballot.

Readers who want the wider cast can open a guide to who holds power. The IEC says each candidate must keep to an approved campaign itinerary.

Campaigning ends on Thursday 3 December, and the vote follows on Saturday 5 December. The date for announcing results is not confirmed, and our guide to when polls close covers the voting day.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket is a prediction market where users bet real money on outcomes. It gives Barrow 85.5%, Darboe 13.0% and Bensouda 0.9% to win, with US$20,466 traded in total, as read at 12:42 p.m. ET (17:42 GMT) on 20 November 2026. These are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Gambia vote?

Voters go to the polls on the first Saturday of December, two days after campaigning ends. The Independent Electoral Commission has not confirmed when results will be announced.

Who is leading the race?

Gambia Participates puts the president narrowly ahead. A second pollster shows a much wider lead for Barrow.

Who runs the election?

The Independent Electoral Commission, the state election authority, runs the vote. It has told candidates to keep to an approved campaign itinerary.

Sources: Gambia Participates; Independent Electoral Commission; Polymarket.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error