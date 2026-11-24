Speakers in the Upper River Region were reported to say that nearly ten years is enough for Barrow. Darboe promised a jobs-focused government and financial discipline.

File photo. Independence Drive in central Banjul, the capital, with the national flag flying beside the road. (Photo: Radoslaw Botev, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: The Gambia

Speakers at opposition rallies in eastern Gambia were reported on Tuesday 24 November 2026 to have urged President Adama Barrow to step down after nearly ten years in office. The rallies backed Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), ahead of the presidential election on Saturday 5 December 2026.

The Gambia First Coalition, the opposition alliance led by the UDP, held them in the Upper River Region, the far east of the country, whose main town is Basse. Only one published account of the rallies exists, so the details below are reported, not independently confirmed.

Key Facts Who. Ousainou Darboe, leader of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), against President Adama Barrow, 61.

What. Rally speakers reportedly urged term limits and said Barrow should step down.

When. Rallies in the Upper River Region on 24 November; election Saturday 5 December 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives Barrow 82.5% to win (24 November, 1:54 p.m. ET).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:54 GMT.

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Speakers in the Upper River Region were reported to say that nearly ten years is enough for Barrow. Darboe promised a jobs-focused government and financial discipline.

At a rally in Wuli East, a speaker named Tida Bobo Kireja called for presidential term limits and urged Barrow to step down after nearly ten years in office. Barrow, 61, of the governing National People’s Party (NPP), has led the country since January 2017 and is seeking a third term.

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Essa Ceesay, a UDP youth coordinator in Sandu Kunda, questioned the government’s claim of creating 150,000 jobs for young Gambians. “Our young people need jobs and opportunities, not promises,” he told supporters.

At Sare Bojo, Darboe said: “We have the plans and solutions needed to address the challenges facing this country.” He said a UDP government would focus on human resource development and on linking education to employment.

Darboe also promised prudent financial management and fiscal discipline. He said he has “never been accused of wrongdoing in public office”, a claim we could not verify.

File photo of the Serrekunda market, Gambia. Photo: Rio Times library

At Basse Mansajang, Muhamed Billo Krubally, chairman of the UDP diaspora fundraising committee, told the crowd they had “struggled over the last five years” and urged: “Let us vote for Ousainou Darboe for a better Gambia.” The Gambia’s 1997 constitution sets no limit on presidential terms.

In an interview reported on 16 December 2024, Darboe said: “I think two-term limits are some of the traditions we should be able to introduce,” and that Barrow “should consider not to present himself in the 2026 presidential elections.” The National Assembly, the country’s parliament, rejected a draft constitution in September 2020, with 31 members voting for it and 23 against.

That was short of the required three-quarters majority. After winning in 2021, Barrow vowed to draft a new constitution that would introduce presidential term limits.

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On 16 November 2026 he was reported as blaming the opposition for blocking one, and as saying he will revisit the issue if re-elected and if his party wins enough seats in next year’s legislative election. In May 2026, on a tour of the Upper River Region, Barrow called Darboe’s promise to serve only one term “just politicking”.

He said Darboe “would overstay” and “will rule beyond five years.” The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the state body that runs elections, recorded 53.23% (457,519 votes) for Barrow and 27.72% (238,253 votes) for Darboe in 2021.

Its candidate list for the 5 December vote includes both Barrow and Darboe. The commission’s register lists 1,146,474 voters for the 2026 vote.

We found no reply from the NPP to the term-limit calls, and the size of the crowds is not known. On 23 November Barrow made his own pledges to Upper River voters, in a campaign stop.

A poll report from 20 November gives a wider view of how the race stands. The commission’s timetable sets 26 November as the deadline for candidates to withdraw.

Gambians vote for a president on Saturday 5 December.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, an online prediction market where users bet real money, gave Barrow 82.5% to win on 24 November at 1:54 p.m. ET, ahead of Darboe at 14.0%. US$21,259 had been traded on the market, and the prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Gambia limit presidential terms?

No. The constitution in force sets no limit, and Barrow says he will revisit the issue if re-elected.

Who is Ousainou Darboe?

He leads the United Democratic Party, the main opposition party, and is running against Barrow for president again.

More in our Gambia coverage.

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Sources: Gambia Independent Electoral Commission, iec.gm (2021 results and 2026 candidate list); National Assembly vote on the draft constitution, September 2020; 1997 Constitution of the Gambia; campaign speeches reported on 24 November 2026; Polymarket, read 24 November 2026, 1:54 p.m. ET.

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