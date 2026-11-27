Freetown had no flood this size since 2022, the Red Cross says, until one night of rain exceeded the capacity of its flood defences.

Photo: David Hond / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

SIERRA LEONE · FLOODS

Rain that fell for about six hours in the early hours of Monday 3 August 2026 overwhelmed flood defences in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. It was the city’s worst flood emergency since 2022.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), a global humanitarian network, set out the damage on 18 August 2026. The European Union followed on 24 August with humanitarian funding for the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society.

Key Facts Who Sierra Leone Red Cross Society, a national relief charity, backed by the Red Cross federation.

What Flash floods hit Freetown on 3 August 2026, killing four people and affecting 8,915.

Money Red Cross emergency fund release of about US$444,000; EU aid of about US$192,000 via the Red Cross.

When The relief operation started on 13 August 2026 and runs for four months.

As of. 27 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Guinea-Bissau's junta pushes its vote to 2028” Get the brief

Freetown had no flood this size since 2022, the Red Cross says, until one night of rain exceeded the capacity of its flood defences.

The IFRC’s operation document says Freetown had not faced a flood emergency of this magnitude since 2022, “largely due to sustained investments in drainage improvements” and other flood measures by the government and its partners. That record ended with one night of rain.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The document says the rain on 3 August 2026 “exceeded the capacity of existing mitigation measures and generated humanitarian impacts far beyond normal seasonal flooding patterns.” Dense housing, slope failures and soil erosion made the damage worse, it adds.

File photo: a street in Lumley, Freetown, one of the districts named among the worst hit on 3 August 2026. (Photo: Victor turay / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Sierra Leone’s state disaster body, said on 4 August that the rain lasted six to seven hours in the early hours of Monday. It reported three deaths in Metchem Community, where a wall collapsed on a five-year-old girl, her mother and her grandmother.

The agency also said two children were missing, and that more than 300 houses in Portor Community, in the Juba Hills, were completely flooded. At 44 Femi Turner Drive (the IFRC places it in Goderich), a perimeter wall fell and three vehicles were washed away.

By 18 August the IFRC counted four deaths, 1,763 families (8,915 people) affected and more than 700 houses flooded or damaged. It also found 18 community boreholes contaminated and one community school damaged, with thousands of people displaced.

The two accounts differ, as early counts often do: the agency listed three dead and two children missing, the IFRC four dead. The IFRC places the fourth death in Portor Community and does not say whether any children were found.

Besides Portor and Metchem, the IFRC names 44 Femi Turner Drive in Goderich, Regent Road in Lumley, Bonga Town and settlements along the Cain Water Stream among the worst-hit places. Many residents had little time to leave because the rain fell overnight, it says.

The IFRC released 370,924 Swiss francs (CHF), about US$444,000, from its Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) for an operation that runs from 13 August to 31 December 2026. Part of the money, CHF 23,413 (about US$28,000), is budgeted for livelihoods and basic needs such as cash support for traders and small businesses.

The European Union delegation to Sierra Leone announced EUR 175,000 (about US$192,000) in humanitarian aid in Freetown on 24 August 2026. The EU says the money goes through the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society as part of its contribution to the IFRC emergency fund.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The EU says its money helps the Sierra Leone Red Cross assist 5,100 people in 27 flood-affected communities, the same number the IFRC operation targets. It pays for cash transfers, emergency shelter, water and sanitation, livelihood recovery and health support.

Dollar figures use RT, a financial data provider: one Swiss franc closed at US$1.1965 on 27 November 2026, and one euro at US$1.097 on 26 November. The IFRC reports in Swiss francs, and the EU in euros.

For readers in the United States, the stakes are relief money and health, and background on the country is in our Sierra Leone Explained 2026 guide and our geopolitics explainer. The IFRC said that contaminated boreholes raise the risk of diarrhoea and cholera, and that health authorities were monitoring cholera, acute diarrhoea and malaria.

The danger had not passed when the IFRC wrote. Persistent rain keeps the soil saturated, it said, and more communities in Freetown and other districts faced a higher chance of flash floods, erosion and local landslides as the rainy season continued.

The IFRC says there is a “critical need to enhance risk awareness, strengthen community-based early warning and preparedness systems”, which points the response toward warnings rather than new drains. The operation ends on 31 December 2026, and we found no government cost estimate or announcement of new drainage works after 3 August.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the 2026 floods so damaging in Freetown?

The Red Cross federation says the rain was heavier than existing flood measures were built to handle. Dense neighbourhoods on slopes and eroding soil made the damage worse.

Is there a health risk after the floods?

Yes. Contaminated boreholes raise the risk of diarrhoea and cholera, and health authorities were watching for outbreaks when the Red Cross wrote.

Who is paying for the relief?

The Red Cross emergency fund and the European Union are backing aid through the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society. The government has not published its own cost estimate.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →