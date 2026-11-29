Brazil is cutting large volumes of clean power just as technology firms hunt for electricity. EDP’s chief executive says pairing data centres with idle plants is under study, but no project is announced.

Arizona I wind farm, Rio do Fogo, Rio Grande do Norte (Marcos Elias de Oliveira Júnior, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Energy: Brazil

Brazil switches off wind turbines and solar panels on windy, sunny days because its power grid cannot carry everything they make. Now the head of a major European energy group says power-hungry companies could be moved next to those idle plants.

Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, chief executive of EDP, a Portuguese utility with generation, grid and retail businesses in Brazil, said EDP is studying how to bring such companies to the Northeast. The interview, held at EDP’s São Paulo headquarters, was published over the weekend.

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Key Facts Who. Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, chief executive of EDP, a Portuguese utility active in Brazil.

What. EDP is studying whether data centres could use wind and solar power that Brazil now cuts.

Where. Brazil’s Northeast, where most of the wind and solar output now cut is lost.

As of. 29 November 2026, 05:00 GMT

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil is cutting large volumes of clean power just as technology firms hunt for electricity. EDP’s chief executive says pairing data centres with idle plants is under study, but no project is announced.

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Brazil’s grid operator, ONS (Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico), orders wind and solar farms to cut output when the grid cannot take their power, a practice called curtailment. Its open data show 33.5 terawatt-hours (billions of kilowatt-hours) of wind and solar output was lost to cuts from 1 January to 31 October 2026, about 6.5% more than a year earlier.

About 81% of that lost output was in the Northeast, according to the same ONS data. The pace eased in October, when 4.1 terawatt-hours were lost against 6.2 a year earlier.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

“What we have discussed a lot internally is whether it is possible to encourage consumption where the supply is,” Stilwell said, in a translation from the Portuguese. His example was a data centre or a bitcoin-mining site built beside the plants with a direct link, which “would make it possible to use the energy that is being wasted.”

File photo: the Mel 2 wind farm at Areia Branca, Rio Grande do Norte, in Brazil's Northeast (Marcos Elias de Oliveira Júnior, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Asked whether EDP had found options, he said: “We may have news soon.” The interview named no site, customer or budget.

Stilwell also pointed to a surge in distributed generation, small solar systems on rooftops and plots that feed local grids. That growth “was not foreseen and distorted Brazil’s electricity market,” he said, and fixing it “will take some time.”

In July 2026 Stilwell called curtailment “probably issue number one among the three biggest challenges we face” in Brazil, in a separate interview with a Brazilian business daily. He added that EDP was not investing in new wind and solar projects there because, given the curtailment problems, that market is “not very attractive.”

The policy backdrop is Law 15,504, signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday 15 September 2026. It creates Redata, the Special Tax Regime for Data-Centre Services, which suspends federal taxes on data-centre equipment for up to five years, though some suspensions end earlier, and users must cover all their electricity demand with renewable or low-emission supply.

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-0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 · EUR / BRL 6.08 · Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.68% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.30% ENEV3 Industrials -0.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.30% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.03% ABEV3 Energy -1.63% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -2.77% AZZA3 Materials -5.27% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

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S&P MERVAL Argentina

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.56 — +4.27% 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.14 -2.43% +30.06% 43.19 44.87 41.42 64,577,700 VALE3 57.19 -2.62% -13.78% 58.73 59.55 56.89 31,802,900 ITUB4 42.73 +0.40% +8.11% 42.56 44.80 42.51 41,171,300 BBDC4 16.07 +1.52% -17.51% 15.83 16.90 15.66 151,261,300 BBAS3 16.90 +2.18% -23.74% 16.54 18.60 16.66 131,270,100 B3SA3 17.23 +6.62% +16.97% 16.16 18.37 16.79 102,379,900 ABEV3 16.26 -1.03% +18.51% 16.43 16.73 16.17 46,610,800 WEGE3 49.87 -2.90% +13.21% 51.36 51.75 49.31 12,930,200 PRIO3 61.93 -0.83% +64.23% 62.45 63.19 60.88 9,622,700 SUZB3 51.98 -5.27% +7.84% 54.87 53.93 51.94 14,708,100 RENT3 34.65 +2.61% -22.48% 33.77 39.60 33.89 33,805,300 AZZA3 16.47 -2.77% -42.27% 16.94 19.00 16.22 6,444,600 CSNA3 3.89 +4.01% -54.13% 3.74 4.12 3.76 25,786,800 GGBR4 25.89 -2.30% +35.48% 26.50 26.94 25.79 18,063,200 ENEV3 29.38 +2.30% +46.61% 28.72 30.24 29.00 19,748,400 Largest moves today B3SA3

17.23

+6.62% SUZB3

51.98

-5.27% CSNA3

3.89

+4.01% WEGE3

49.87

-2.90% AZZA3

16.47

-2.77% VALE3

57.19

-2.62% RENT3

34.65

+2.61% PETR4

42.14

-2.43% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 28 Nov 2026 Brazil Rates Fall as Banker Gets Finance Job Read →

Sites in the North, Northeast and Centre-West get lighter terms: the share of capacity reserved for the Brazilian market falls from 10% to 8%, and the required research-and-development spending from 2% to 1.6% of equipment value. The government still has to write the rules for enrolment.

The US Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration estimates that curtailment cost Brazilian generators about US$370 million in 2025. It adds that ONS favours data centres that can adjust demand or store power on site, and that US firms are competitive suppliers of battery storage.

Not everyone calls the cut power waste. Volt Robotics, an energy-data company, told the Brazil Windpower industry conference in São Paulo that a cut made while spot power prices are high “cannot be called energy oversupply,” and that small distributed generation such as rooftop solar makes up about 52% of surplus from sources ONS cannot cut remotely.

A data centre beside a wind farm still needs a grid connection, and the US trade agency says projects that add demand without flexibility face longer reviews. The next dated marker is Thursday 31 December 2026, when the law says the suspensions of PIS and Cofins (federal turnover taxes) and of the industrial products tax stop producing effects, subject to the tax-reform rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is curtailment?

It is the grid operator’s order to wind and solar plants to produce less than they could, because the grid cannot carry or use all the power.

Would data centres near wind farms solve it?

They could absorb part of the surplus, but only if they can adjust demand and win grid approval. EDP has announced no project yet.

Does Redata favour the Northeast?

Yes, modestly: sites there face lighter commitments on local supply and research spending.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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