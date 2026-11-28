A Colombian appeal court has kept a helicopter-contract complaint against Ecopetrol’s former chief archived, closing one legal front. The separate case against him goes on.

File photo. Tugboats beside the oil export pier at Coveñas on Colombia's Caribbean coast, January 2018. Photo: Yair Alfonso Murillo Rincón, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Colombia

A Bogotá appeal judge on Friday 27 November 2026 upheld the refusal to reopen a criminal investigation that Helicol, a Colombian helicopter operator, filed against Ricardo Roa, former president of Ecopetrol, the state-controlled oil company. Caracol Radio, a Colombian radio network, reported the ruling.

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The case, centred on Ecopetrol’s helicopter transport contracts, remains archived. Roa has not been convicted of anything in this matter.

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Key Facts Who. Ricardo Roa, former president of Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state oil company, and helicopter operator Helicol.

What. A Bogotá appeal judge upheld the refusal to reopen Helicol’s archived criminal complaint.

When. Friday 27 November 2026, after a first-instance ruling in early September 2026.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

A Colombian appeal court has kept a helicopter-contract complaint against Ecopetrol’s former chief archived, closing one legal front. The separate case against him goes on.

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Colombia’s prosecutor’s office, the Fiscalía General de la Nación, ordered the case archived on 22 August 2025. Helicol asked to reopen it on 30 October 2025, and a local prosecutor’s unit, Fiscalía 534 Seccional, refused on 30 December 2025.

The complaint also named officials of Cenit, Ecopetrol’s pipeline unit, Ocensa, an oil pipeline operator, and Helistar, a rival helicopter company. It alleged criminal conspiracy, undue interest in contract awards and anti-competitive agreements.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In early September 2026 the 65th Municipal Criminal Court, sitting as pre-trial judge, refused to reopen the case after a two-day hearing. It called the Fiscalía’s work “serio y acucioso”, meaning serious and thorough, and found that the conduct did not fit any crime.

Helicol offered Resolution 20884 of 2024 from the SIC, Colombia’s competition and consumer regulator, plus a report, chat messages and press clippings. The judge found the SIC resolution was not new evidence because the Fiscalía already knew and weighed it when archiving, and said the other documents lacked enough probative force.

The entrance of an Ecopetrol office in Cúcuta, Colombia. File photo, 2016. (Photo: EEIM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The judge added that a court’s role is to check whether the legal requirements for reopening are met, not to replace the prosecutor. The judge found no minimum objective evidence of the offences and rejected the claim of investigative omission.

At the early September hearing the Fiscalía said the archive rested on “an analysis critical and evaluative of the evidence gathered in the inquiry” and on a finding that the conduct did not meet the requirements of the criminal offence. Juan Manuel Valcárcel, a defence lawyer, said Helicol “did not present any new element” to the judge or to the Fiscalía.

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Julián Quintana, Helicol’s lawyer, argued that the Fiscalía applied the wrong test, weighing the merits and in effect asking the victim to prove criminal responsibility rather than point to objective circumstances that could amount to a crime. Helicol and the Procuraduría, Colombia’s state oversight body, appealed, and the appeal judge upheld the decision on 27 November.

On 9 November 2026 the SIC ordered the definitive archive of its competition investigation into Ecopetrol, Cenit, Ocensa, Helistar and several individuals, covering six helicopter contracting processes between 2011 and 2023. It found the evidence insufficient to show the processes were steered to favour Helistar, and acted after the Competition Advisory Council recommended archiving.

Ecopetrol said the closure clears a contingency for its transport operations. On 6 November 2026 the Superintendencia de Sociedades, the companies regulator, declared Helicol’s reorganisation agreement ineffective, a decision made public on 10 November.

Roa also faces a separate influence-peddling case over a luxury apartment, in which the Fiscalía charged him on 11 March 2026 and a hearing was due to resume on 25 November 2026. He has denied wrongdoing.

For US investors, Ecopetrol trades in New York (NYSE: EC), and this ruling closes one legal front in its governance saga without touching the separate case. We could not find a reaction from Helicol or Roa to the 27 November ruling, and it is not known whether Helicol can or will bring further remedies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Ricardo Roa been convicted in the helicopter case?

No. The prosecutor found the conduct did not meet the elements of a crime, and the case was archived rather than tried.

Is Roa now free of legal trouble?

No. A separate influence-peddling case over a luxury apartment continues, and he has denied wrongdoing.

Why does a Colombian helicopter dispute matter in the US?

Ecopetrol is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, so its legal and governance risks reach US shareholders.

Sources Appeal ruling of 27 November 2026 and 65th Municipal Criminal Court decision of early September 2026 (as reported); Fiscalía General de la Nación archive order of 22 August 2025; Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio, Resolution 20884 of 2024 and archive decision of 9 November 2026; Ecopetrol statement on the SIC closure.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error