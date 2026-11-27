BTG’s fund gives it first call on BRB’s new payroll loans without forcing it to take the old ones, while BRB works to rebuild its finances.

Photo: Agência Brasília / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Business: Brazil

BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank, said on Friday 27 November 2026 that it has set up a fund of up to R$1.5 billion (about US$270 million) to buy payroll loans from BRB (Banco de Brasília), a bank based in the capital. The fund gets a right of preference, meaning first call, on new BRB loans to public servants of the Federal District, the federal district that contains Brasília, but BTG need not take the existing ones.

Payroll loans, known in Brazil as consignados, are repaid by deductions taken straight from a borrower’s salary. BRB had posted no notice about the fund on its investor-relations page by Friday evening.

Key Facts Who. BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank, and BRB, a bank based in Brasília.

What. A BTG fund of up to R$1.5 billion (US$270 million) to buy BRB payroll loans.

Limit. BTG gets a right of preference on new loans, not a duty to buy old ones.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

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BTG’s fund gives it first call on BRB’s new payroll loans without forcing it to take the old ones, while BRB works to rebuild its finances.

In a statement on Friday, BTG said the contract “does not provide for an obligation to buy the entire stock of BRB’s payroll loans”, but only a “right of preference” to buy the new contracts BRB originates. Reports of the statement carry no price, no discount to face value and no start date for the purchases.

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On 23 November 2026 BRB told the market that the CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator, had suspended its registration as a listed company, under article 57 of CVM Resolution 80/2022, because it had missed periodic reporting duties for more than 12 months. While the suspension lasts, BRB’s securities cannot be admitted to trading on regulated markets, although the bank says its banking services, customers and depositors are unaffected.

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The same filing blames “extraordinary and adverse circumstances” tied to the Banco Master group, a private financial group whose affiliates have been liquidated one after another. BRB calls itself an institution “affected and potentially harmed” and says that, with its controlling shareholder, it is making “continuous and priority efforts” to restore its capital base and fix its reporting.

The Banco de Brasília (BRB) headquarters in Brasília, in a file photo. (Agência Brasília, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On 10 November 2026 BRB went to court against seven former executives over its 2025 purchases of credit portfolios from Banco Master and related companies, a suit its shareholders had approved on 24 August 2026. The case is valued at R$1 million (about US$180,000) for procedural purposes, which BRB says is not an estimate of the damages.

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BRB also asked the court to freeze the assets of the defendants and of six properties that, citing an investigation by Brazil’s Federal Police, the national investigative agency, it says were allegedly given to a former executive and relatives as an improper benefit. It stressed that the civil case runs apart from the criminal and administrative inquiries and prejudges nobody’s responsibility.

BTG’s statement rules out a purchase of BRB’s whole existing book and rules in only first call on future loans, up to the R$1.5 billion (US$270 million) the fund can draw on. BRB says its banking activities continue, because the CVM measure is limited to the capital market.

BTG has not said what price it will pay, how much of that sum it expects to use or when purchases begin. Nor is it known whether the central bank, which supervises Brazilian banks, has reviewed the arrangement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does BTG have to buy all of BRB’s payroll loans?

No. BTG says the contract gives it only a right of preference on new loans, not an obligation to buy the existing stock.

Does the CVM suspension close BRB?

No. BRB says the suspension covers only its status as a listed company and that its banking services continue as normal.

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Sources BTG Pactual statement of 27 November 2026, as quoted in the Brazilian business press; BRB material fact on the CVM suspension, 23 November 2026 (ri.brb.com.br); BRB material fact and shareholder notice on the civil suit, 10 November 2026 (fact · notice); conversions at R$5.55 per US$, the USD/BRL close of 27 November 2026 (RT).

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