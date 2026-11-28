Brazil’s top labour court ruled that a company diversity programme did not excuse how a trans employee was treated, and kept her award in place.

A Casas Bahia store in the Caxias Shopping mall, Duque de Caxias, Brazil. File photo, 2011. (Photo: Eduardo P, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Society: Brazil

Brazil’s Superior Labour Court (Tribunal Superior do Trabalho, TST) has upheld damages of R$15,000 (about US$2,700) for a transgender woman harassed at work by the retailer Grupo Casas Bahia. The court’s Seventh Panel, one of its appeal chambers, rejected the company’s appeal unanimously, in a ruling that reached the public on Friday 27 November 2026.

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The panel found repeated moral harassment and discrimination over her gender identity at a unit in Curitiba, in Paraná state. Conversions in this report use R$5.55 per US$1, the 27 November 2026 market close.

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Key Facts Who. Casas Bahia, a Brazilian appliance retailer, and a trans former employee.

What. Brazil’s top labour court (TST) kept a moral-damages award for harassment.

When. Ruling made public on Friday 27 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 02:45 GMT.

Brazil’s top labour court ruled that a company diversity programme did not excuse how a trans employee was treated, and kept her award in place.

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She worked for Casas Bahia, a Brazilian furniture and appliance retailer, as an office assistant at its Curitiba unit from 2016 to 2023. She was dismissed in December 2023 and sued in 2024.

Witnesses backed her account that she was called by her registered male name even after formally asking to use her social name, the name a trans person uses in daily life. They said superiors did so in front of customers, and the ruling records that she was made to wear the men’s uniform and use the men’s restroom.

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She said she was also barred from wearing make-up and accessories, heard offensive comments and was left out of meetings, get-togethers and group photographs. Colleagues confirmed that she turned repeatedly to the company’s internal complaint channel, its ombudsman, and that no effective action followed.

The testimony was not uniform. A Casas Bahia witness said that when they worked together she used the women’s restroom and uniform, and that the witness knew of no complaints.

Judge Valéria Rodrigues Franco da Rocha of the 23rd Labour Court of Curitiba gave more weight to colleagues who had known the worker longest, and set the award. The regional labour court for Paraná (TRT-9) then rejected both the company’s appeal to remove or cut it and the worker’s request to raise it.

Inside a Casas Bahia store in Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro state. File photo, February 2024. (Photo: Vitorperrut555, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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At the TST, Casas Bahia argued that the testimonies contradicted her account and that there was no proof of psychological harm, an unlawful act or compensable damage. The company denied the accusations and said it has awareness initiatives and internal rules against harassment and discrimination.

Minister Alexandre Agra Belmonte, the TST judge who reported the case to the panel, wrote that an employer must keep a dignified workplace and that harassment is characterised by repeated abusive conduct. He wrote that “the conducts, repeated throughout the contract, touching on name, appearance and a physiological need, strike at dignity in its most elementary aspects” (our translation from the Portuguese).

He held that respect for a trans woman’s identity does not depend on surgery, a corrected civil registry or medical reports. A company’s right to set a dress code, he wrote, does not let it decide employees’ gender, and women’s or unisex pieces would meet the store’s needs.

He treated access to the women’s restroom as part of workplace hygiene and health conditions. Belmonte also noted that the company’s diversity programme, “Orgulho do Meu RG” (Pride in My ID), was not reflected in how she was treated.

Belmonte also wrote that the award “should be increased” (“o valor da indenização deveria ser majorado”), but the panel kept it at R$15,000 (about US$2,700) because only the company had appealed. Whether Casas Bahia will appeal further is not known.

The case number is 0000009-75.2024.5.09.0088, and the company’s reaction to the ruling is not known. Casas Bahia is a major Brazilian retail employer, so the ruling shows how the country’s top labour court treats gender-identity rules at work, and that a company diversity programme did not shield the retailer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does a trans worker need a legal name change to be respected?

According to the TST judge who reported the case, no. He wrote that respect for a trans woman’s identity does not depend on surgery, a corrected registry or medical reports.

Why was the award not raised?

Only the company appealed, so the panel kept the award as it was. The rapporteur still wrote that it should have been higher.

Sources Tribunal Superior do Trabalho (TST), Seventh Panel ruling on Grupo Casas Bahia, made public 27 November 2026 (ruling as reported); first-instance and TRT-9 findings as recorded in the ruling; conversions at R$5.55 per US$1, market close of 27 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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