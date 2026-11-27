A retail broker’s login is the only door to investors’ savings, and for now that door is shut while the company checks whether personal information was exposed.

File photo. The towers of Sandton, Johannesburg's main business district, South Africa. Photo: Andres de Wet, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: South Africa

EasyEquities, a South African online investing platform, has restricted client logins since Thursday 26 November 2026, when it told clients about a security incident. On Friday 27 November its support page still told clients they could not log in or trade.

The platform is owned by Purple Group, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and the company says client funds are accounted for and secure. It has not said what happened, whether personal data was touched or when the service will return.

Key Facts Who. EasyEquities, a South African online investing platform owned by parent company Purple Group.

What. The company says a security incident has restricted client login and trading since Thursday 26 November 2026.

Open. Cause, any data access and restore date are not confirmed by the company.

As of. Friday 27 November 2026, 13:30 GMT.

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A retail broker’s login is the only door to investors’ savings, and for now that door is shut while the company checks whether personal information was exposed.

This is the second security scare at EasyEquities in under three months. RelyComply, a third-party identity-verification provider, was breached, and on 10 September 2026 it was confirmed that an unauthorised party had accessed its environment.

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EasyEquities and the asset manager Satrix then warned clients that personal information may have been exposed. Both said their investment platforms were not compromised, and EasyEquities disabled its link to the provider on 11 September and said it rotated keys and API tokens (digital access keys).

Other South African firms, including Bidvest Bank, a South African lender, also warned customers about the September breach. The wider episode therefore touched several companies, and Thursday’s incident adds a second question about how well retail platforms guard client data.

The company says the new incident “is in no way related to our recent brand refresh or to the incident involving a third-party service provider experienced in September 2026.” No cause, attacker or number of affected clients has been published.

The trouble became public on Thursday 26 November, when EasyEquities emailed clients about a “security incident affecting some of our systems.” It said it was investigating the incident with independent specialists.

The company said it had restricted client logins and some services as a precaution, so clients may not be able to log in. It asked them not to keep trying and promised to tell them by email and on social media when access returns.

The first message left the main questions open. It did not say when the incident was detected, which systems were affected, whether client information was accessed or how long the restrictions would last.

Later on Thursday the company said that “all client funds are accounted for and secure.” It added that its investigation is still assessing whether any personal information may have been accessed.

In a statement the same day, Chief Executive Charles Savage said the platform was being kept offline as a precaution while the company finishes its checks. It said independent specialists are working alongside its teams.

File photo. Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city and business hub, at sunset. Photo: Frankbel, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

It said its teams, working with independent specialists, aim to restore access as soon as possible. It promised to tell clients the moment the platform is live again.

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On Friday 27 November the EasyEquities support page carried the banner “EasyEquities is offline right now.” It told clients they “can’t log in or trade at the moment” and said the company is working “to get it back as soon as we can.”

The page listed a telephone trading desk, open from 09:05 to 16:40, and a trading desk email address. No restore date appeared anywhere on it.

The company also warned clients to treat any unexpected call, email, SMS or WhatsApp asking for personal or banking details with caution. It said it will never ask for a password, PIN, one-time PIN (OTP) or banking details.

If personal information proves to have been compromised, the company said it will contact affected clients directly with details and steps to protect themselves. The only forward step it has named is its promise to announce restoration by email and on social media.

For investors the effect is practical, because the platform is their main online route to see portfolios or trade. The company says the money is accounted for, but it has published no cause and no restore date.

Readers following the wider pattern can find FIFA confirms cyberattack on personal data, Caribbean Airlines data breach via a travel-booking vendor and Brazil’s Caixa Seguridade unit data breach in our recent coverage. Each is a separate case with its own facts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is my money safe on EasyEquities?

The company says client funds are accounted for and secure. What remains open is whether personal information was accessed, which the company is still assessing.

Can I log in or trade right now?

Not online, according to the company’s support page. It points clients to a telephone trading desk and a trading desk email instead.

Is this linked to the September breach?

The company says the two incidents are in no way related. It has not yet published a cause for the new incident.

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Sources EasyEquities company statements of 26 November 2026 · EasyEquities support page (read 27 November 2026)

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