FIFA calls the set of information taken limited. It has not said whether any of it has appeared online.

Football: Cybersecurity

FIFA, the body that runs world football, said on Thursday 26 November that it was the victim of a criminal cyberattack that gave intruders access to personal and business information. It did not say how many people were affected or what the business data covered.

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FIFA, which ran the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, said it is working with the authorities, including law enforcement. It condemned the unlawful acquisition and publication of personal data.

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Key Facts What. FIFA confirmed unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information.

Who. FIFA, football’s world governing body, based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Unknown. FIFA gave no number of people affected and no date for the attack.

As of. 26 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

FIFA calls the set of information taken limited. It has not said whether any of it has appeared online.

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“FIFA can confirm that it has been the victim of a criminal cyberattack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information,” a spokesperson said. FIFA added that it is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement.

FIFA said it strongly condemns the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data. It called such acts “a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy”.

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A group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club posted a screenshot on the social platform X that it said showed FIFA files. It appeared to claim a leak of more than 12 gigabytes, which FIFA has not confirmed, and its statement does not say whether any data has appeared online.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter, who was not named, said less than 0.1% of the data FIFA holds was affected. The person said no files from the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise project, a plan to sell a stake in FIFA’s events business, were accessed.

The FIFA World Cup trophy in a display case marked FIFA World Football Museum. File photo.

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The plan would have sold about 20% of a new unit that would run FIFA events, including the World Cup, to raise up to US$4.2 billion. FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, said on 31 July that the proposal would not proceed.

This is not FIFA’s first breach. In October 2018 it said that information had been obtained illegally in a cyberattack on its systems.

FIFA has not said publicly how the intruders got in. A source close to FIFA has said the attacker posed as a staff member, an account FIFA has not confirmed.

For Africa, the open question is whether national football associations are affected. FIFA has 211 member associations, including those across Africa, and it has not named any federation or country.

Anyone who has given FIFA personal data, such as accredited staff or ticket buyers, should watch for a notice from the organisation. FIFA has not said how or when it will contact those affected.

A statement that calls the loss “limited” cannot be checked from outside. The measure of its scale will be what FIFA tells those affected and what, if anything, is published.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has FIFA said how many people were affected?

No. FIFA says only that a limited set of personal and business information was accessed.

Could my data be affected?

FIFA has not said who is affected or how it will contact them. Watch for a direct notice from FIFA rather than messages from third parties.

Is African football affected?

FIFA has not said. It has not named any federation or country, so the question is open.

Sources FIFA spokesperson statement of 26 November 2026; FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s statement of 31 July 2026 on the dropped stake sale; FIFA member association list (fifa.com). The unnamed person’s account could not be independently confirmed.

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