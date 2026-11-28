A loaded truck rolled over on a mountain descent in south-east DR Congo, and the local administrator says 14 people died and 37 were hurt.

A busy square in Lubumbashi, the main city of the southern copper and cobalt belt, photographed in 2011 (Photo: T. Thielemans, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons).

Lualaba: DR Congo

A truck carrying goods and passengers overturned on Thursday 26 November 2026 on National Road 1, the highway through Lualaba province in south-east Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo). Jean-Paul Memba, administrator of Lubudi territory (the official in charge of that district), said in remarks published on Saturday 28 November that the provisional toll is 14 dead and 37 injured.

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The truck was travelling from Mbuji-Mayi, a city in Kasai-Oriental province, toward Lubumbashi, the big city at the centre of the country’s copper and cobalt belt. It overturned at around 5 p.m. local time (UTC+2) on the descent of a mountain known as “10 %”, near Ngeleka village.

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Key Facts Who. Road travellers on a truck from Mbuji-Mayi to Lubumbashi; 14 dead, 37 injured, provisional.

What. Truck overturned on a mountain descent; a technical fault and speeding are named as possible causes.

Where. Ngeleka village, Lubudi territory, Lualaba province, south-east DR Congo, on National Road 1.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026, around 5 p.m. local time.

As of. 28 November 2026, 11:50 GMT.

A loaded truck rolled over on a mountain descent in south-east DR Congo, and the local administrator says 14 people died and 37 were hurt.

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Memba said the injured are 28 men, 6 women and 3 children. He named a technical fault and speeding among possible causes, and said the driver reportedly had mechanical problems and the brakes reportedly failed on the descent.

Memba asked families to come and claim the bodies, and said unclaimed bodies will be buried in the cemetery of Ngeleka village. The Lubudi morgue holds only 8 to 9 bodies, he said, so keeping all of them for several days is hard.

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The published account carries no word from the police, the provincial government or the truck’s owner. The driver’s fate and the final toll are not known, and no inquiry has been announced.

The Kamoto copper and cobalt mine near Kolwezi, in Lualaba province, in July 2006. File photo: Martin Tuchscherer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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The people affected are road travellers and freight on the corridor between Mbuji-Mayi and Lubumbashi, which this truck used for goods and passengers alike. Lualaba, the province where the crash happened, includes Kolwezi, a centre of copper and cobalt mining.

The same stretch of road saw an earlier crash on Saturday 25 July 2026, when a truck from Mbuji-Mayi toward Lubumbashi overturned on a newly asphalted road, about 5 km from Ngeleka village and about 30 km from Lubudi town, according to accounts of 25 to 27 July. Local police in Lubudi gave a provisional toll of 13 dead and blamed speeding, while the Nouvelle Société civile congolaise, a Congolese civil-society group, counted 16 dead, 37 seriously injured and 20 lightly injured.

Local authorities in Lubudi gave a provisional toll of 13 dead and 35 seriously injured on 26 July. Adding the July police count to Memba’s provisional toll gives at least 27 dead on this stretch of road in four months.

No dated next step is announced in the account available on 28 November. Whether the authorities will examine the speeding named in July and again as a possible cause in November is an open question.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is affected by the crash?

Mainly road travellers and freight on the Mbuji-Mayi to Lubumbashi corridor, where this truck carried goods and passengers together.

What caused the truck to overturn?

The cause is not confirmed. The territory administrator named a technical fault and speeding among possible causes.

Has an inquiry been opened?

None has been announced. The driver’s fate is also not known.

Sources Territory administrator of Lubudi, Jean-Paul Memba (statement published 28 November 2026); Lubudi police and Nouvelle Société civile congolaise (counts of 25-27 July 2026); Lubudi local authorities (26 July 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error