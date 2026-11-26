Each night is its own ticket, so a visitor can pick one party instead of the whole week. Only the New Year’s Eve times are confirmed on an official page.

Events: Brazil

Rio de Janeiro’s Festival de Verão do Rio, or Rio Summer Festival, fills the waterfront of the Museu do Amanhã (Museum of Tomorrow) with five separate parties. They run from Wednesday 30 December 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027, and each night has its own line-up, start time and ticket page.

Alok, a Brazilian DJ, opens on 30 December, and Ivete Sangalo, a Brazilian singer of axé, a pop style from Bahia in north-east Brazil, plays on 2 January. Mochakk, a Brazilian DJ, closes the festival on 3 January.

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On New Year’s Eve the Brazilian pop artists Pabllo Vittar and Gloria Groove lead Réveillon Cheers. Réveillon is the Brazilian word for the New Year celebration.

Key Facts Dates. Wednesday 30 December 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027, one party per night.

Where. Museu do Amanhã (Museum of Tomorrow), Praça Mauá 1, Rio de Janeiro.

Tickets. Sold per night by Q2 Ingressos, a Brazilian ticket platform; prices not confirmed.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:50 GMT.

Each night is its own ticket, so a visitor can pick one party instead of the whole week. Only the New Year’s Eve times are confirmed on an official page.

What the Festival Is

The festival is run by FF Entretenimento, a Brazilian events company led by chief executive Artur Brandão, according to its press release. The organiser says the festival offers more than 50 hours of music over the five days.

That averages at least ten hours a night, but the only length confirmed on an official page is that of Réveillon Cheers. The five nights are separate events, each with its own page on Q2 Ingressos, a Brazilian ticketing platform.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Brandão says Rio “is plural, bringing together different audiences, rhythms and ways of celebrating,” and that the festival is born of that diversity (translated from Portuguese). The aim, he says, is to connect different musical styles so that more people find their own way to enjoy the Rio summer.

The Museu do Amanhã on the Praça Mauá waterfront, Rio de Janeiro (File photo: Wilfredor, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Programme Day by Day

Times are Rio time, and Brazil has no daylight saving time, so Rio is two hours ahead of US Eastern in winter. Only the 31 December start time is confirmed on an official page, and the other times come from the organiser’s press office.

Wednesday 30 December Rave the World with Alok 16:00 Rio time · 2 p.m. US Eastern Alok headlines this dance-music party, and the press office gives a 16:00 start. No second source confirms the time, so check the Rave the World page on Q2 Ingressos before travelling.

Thursday 31 December Réveillon Cheers, 15th edition 21:00 to 07:00 Rio time · 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. US Eastern Pabllo Vittar and Gloria Groove lead this LGBTQ+ New Year’s Eve party, with two stages. Details follow below, and tickets are on the Réveillon Cheers page on Q2 Ingressos.

Friday 1 January Festa RARO 19:00 Rio time · 5 p.m. US Eastern The press office lists the DJs Ben Bakson and Sagi Kariv for this night. Tickets are on the Festa RARO page on Q2 Ingressos.

Saturday 2 January Rio Folia with Ivete Sangalo 19:00 Rio time · 5 p.m. US Eastern Ivete Sangalo, the band Babado Novo and the artist Clementaum are billed for Rio Folia. Sales status is not confirmed, so check the Rio Folia page on Q2 Ingressos.

Sunday 3 January S.O.S. Sound of Sunset 16:00 Rio time · 2 p.m. US Eastern The festival closes with an afternoon dance party that the press office lists with Mochakk, Anna, Jord and Fancy Inc. Tickets are on the S.O.S. page on Q2 Ingressos.

Stage and crowd at an Alok show, from the festival’s press material; Alok opens the run on 30 December. (Photo: Festival de Verão do Rio press handout)

New Year’s Eve at Réveillon Cheers

The official Réveillon Cheers website says the party runs ten hours, from 21:00 on Thursday 31 December to 07:00 on Friday 1 January. It is the first Cheers held at the Museu do Amanhã, and the website describes it as the 15th year of the biggest gay New Year’s Eve party.

The 13 acts listed on the official site Main stage: Pabllo Vittar, Gloria Groove, Clementaum, Barja, Marvitto, Diveras and Nicky Abe.

Pabllo Vittar, Gloria Groove, Clementaum, Barja, Marvitto, Diveras and Nicky Abe. Electronic stage: Orel Sabag, Karol Figueiredo, Erik Vilar, Van Müller, Lipe Lourenço and Lucas Lu.

The site sells two sectors, All Inclusive Premium and Open Bar, and both give access to the two stages. All Inclusive Premium adds an open buffet, while Open Bar guests buy food at food trucks.

Ivete Sangalo is on the Rio Folia bill on 2 January. (Photo: Festival de Verão do Rio press handout)

Tickets: What Is Confirmed and What Is Not

Each party is sold separately through Q2 Ingressos, and the organiser’s short links (ffentretenimento.com/rtw, /raro, /riofolia and /sos) lead to the Q2 page of each night. The Q2 pages load only inside a browser app, so The Rio Times could not read prices or sales status and prints none.

Prices will be in Brazilian reais, so check the US$ amount your card issuer charges before you pay. We did not find published information on capacity, age limits or bag rules for the festival.

How to Get There

The venue is the Museu do Amanhã at Praça Mauá 1, in Rio’s port zone. The VLT Carioca, the city’s light-rail line, stops at Parada dos Museus beside the museum and the neighbouring Museu de Arte do Rio.

Riders coming by metro can change to the VLT at Cinelândia, in the city centre, and ride to Parada dos Museus. The Réveillon Cheers website says a special transport operation is planned for 31 December.

It points to the city’s official channels, and we found no times.

Planning Notes for US Visitors

Cheers starts at 7 p.m. US Eastern on Thursday 31 December and ends at 5 a.m. Eastern on New Year’s Day. Rio’s traditional beach celebration at Copacabana falls on the same night, and our Réveillon Copacabana guide covers it.

Door times for the nights other than Réveillon Cheers are not confirmed. Check the Q2 page of your night again shortly before you travel.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Festival de Verão do Rio 2027?

From Wednesday 30 December 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027, with one party each night. Start times are 16:00 on 30 December and 3 January, 21:00 on 31 December and 19:00 on 1 and 2 January.

Where is the festival held?

At the Museu do Amanhã, Praça Mauá 1, in Rio de Janeiro’s port zone. The nearest light-rail stop is Parada dos Museus on the VLT Carioca.

How do I buy tickets?

Each night is sold through its own Q2 Ingressos page, linked in the day-by-day programme above. The Rio Times could not confirm prices or sales status, so check the page for the night you want.

What time is Réveillon Cheers?

It runs from 21:00 on Thursday 31 December to 07:00 on Friday 1 January, which is 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. US Eastern. The official site lists 13 acts on two stages.





Sources FF Entretenimento press release, November 2026; official page read on 26 November 2026: Réveillon Cheers; ticket seller Q2 Ingressos (event pages not readable outside a browser app).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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