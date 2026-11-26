A long night built around one headliner and a mirror theme. The location and the hours are still to come.

File photo. A lit monument and traffic light trails at night in Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Omoeko Media, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Music: Nigeria

Black Coffee, the Grammy-winning South African DJ, will headline THIS IS ME, a 12-hour house and Afro house party in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday 19 December 2026. The organisers expect more than 5,000 guests across multiple stages.

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The organisers are Lagos events company M:E Entertainment and DAPO, an entertainment company founded by executive Dapo Awofisayo. They have not yet announced the venue or confirmed the start and end times.

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Key Facts Who. Lagos promoters M:E Entertainment and DAPO present Black Coffee and eight more acts.

When. Saturday 19 December 2026, a 12-hour event. Start and end times are not yet confirmed.

Where. Lagos, Nigeria. The organisers have not yet named the venue.

Size. More than 5,000 guests are expected, across multiple stages.

As of. 26 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

A long night built around one headliner and a mirror theme. The location and the hours are still to come.

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Lagos Time and New York Time

The event page gives the date, Saturday 19 December, and the 12-hour length, but we could not confirm a start or end time. The party’s listing on Resident Advisor, a global club-events database, shows the date and length only.

Hours will matter for anyone watching from the United States. Lagos is six hours ahead of US Eastern Time in December, because West Africa Time is one hour ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) and Eastern Standard Time is five hours behind it.

Once the organisers publish the hours, subtract six hours for New York. A 9 p.m. start in Lagos, for example, is 3 p.m. there.

The Lagos Island skyline seen from the water. File photo. photo. The Lagos waterfront with office towers and the lagoon, Nigeria. Photo: kopee15, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Is on the Bill

Black Coffee was born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo in Durban, South Africa, and has played the clubs DC10 in Ibiza and Avant Gardner in New York City. He won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Subconsciously, according to the awards database of the Recording Academy, the body behind the Grammys.

He is the only act billed as the headliner. The supporting acts are Ape Drums, Caiiro and Enoo Napa playing a back-to-back set, Massuma, AWEN, The Phremen, Skelm and 2wo Bunnies.

A back-to-back set means two DJs share the decks and take turns choosing tracks. Afro house, the sound at the centre of the night, is dance music that blends house beats with African rhythms.

What to Expect on the Night

The theme is “Mirror Mirror”, which the Resident Advisor listing says celebrates the many sides of Lagos nightlife. The listing also describes multiple stages across a large venue, plus installations and activities.

These are plans announced in advance. The layout cannot be checked until the site is named.

Tickets, Venue and How to Follow It

We could not confirm ticket prices or an on-sale date. The event’s page on Awari, a Lagos and Abuja events app, showed no details when we opened it on 26 November.

As of 26 November the Resident Advisor listing still shows the location as “to be announced”. The organisers have not said when the site will be named.

We found no announcement of a livestream or broadcast partner. Readers should look to the organisers’ own social media channels for any update.

Why This Party Matters in Lagos

M:E Entertainment has staged large electronic nights in Lagos before. Its Rampa Lagos event in March 2025 featured the German DJ Rampa and appearances by Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Olamide.

In March 2026 M:E Entertainment and DAPO announced a Black Coffee show in Lagos for Sunday 5 April 2026. M:E Entertainment said at the time: “When we did Rampa, no one could quite believe the way Lagos responded.”

THIS IS ME takes the same partnership to a longer format. The target of more than 5,000 guests is a goal, not a ticket-sales figure.

The party falls inside “Detty December”, the festive season of concerts and parties in Lagos, which we cover in our Detty December guide. Another big December night in the city is Davido’s three-night residency at the National Theatre.

Still Open

Four details are still unconfirmed: the venue, the hours, the ticket prices and Black Coffee’s set time. Until the organisers publish them, the confirmed story is the date, the 12-hour format and the line-up.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is THIS IS ME in Lagos?

It takes place on Saturday 19 December 2026 and lasts 12 hours. The start and end times have not been confirmed.

Where is THIS IS ME being held?

The organisers have not announced the venue. The event is listed only as taking place in Lagos, Nigeria.

Who is playing at THIS IS ME?

Black Coffee headlines. The other acts are Ape Drums, Caiiro with Enoo Napa, Massuma, AWEN, The Phremen, Skelm and 2wo Bunnies.

How do I buy tickets?

We could not confirm prices or an on-sale date, and the event’s Awari page showed no details. Check the organisers’ own channels for the ticket link.

Can I watch THIS IS ME online?

No livestream or broadcast partner has been announced. Any such plan would come from the organisers.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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