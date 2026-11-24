The APC calls the document forged and challenges its unknown author to come forward with proof.

The National Assembly complex in Abuja, where the House of Representatives sits. File photo. (Photo: Rio Times library)

NIGERIA · POLITICS

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Monday 23 November 2026 that a letter asking the national electoral commission to guarantee President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 victory is a fake. The party says its chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, never wrote it.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The letter, which the APC says carries no signature, is dated Sunday 22 November 2026 and is addressed to Joash Amupitan, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the body that runs Nigeria’s elections. Its title, as quoted by the APC, is “Preparations for the 2027 Presidential Election and Ensuring the Victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who The APC, Nigeria’s governing party, says its chairman never wrote a letter to the electoral commission.

What The letter, which the APC calls unsigned, asks the commission to help Tinubu win in 2027.

Why it matters Nigeria votes for president in 2027, and forged papers can erode trust in the count.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a US prediction exchange, gives Tinubu a 69.0% chance of winning in 2027 (24 November 2026, 4:04 a.m. ET).

As of Tuesday 24 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

The APC calls the document forged and challenges its unknown author to come forward with proof.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Nigeria politics Email address Follow

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Abimbola Tooki, the chairman’s special adviser on media and information strategy, issued the denial on Monday. He said the letter “did not emanate from Professor Yilwatda, was not authored by him and has absolutely nothing to do with the National Chairman or his office.”

The statement called it “a fraudulent document, a malicious fabrication and a reckless attempt to impugn the integrity of the National Chairman, the APC and the democratic process.” It also said the missing signature was “a glaring indication of the writer’s lack of credibility.”

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Dangote refinery share sale reportedly cleared” Get the brief

The party challenged those responsible to “come out of hiding” and provide verifiable evidence for their claims. It added that the party remains committed to a peaceful, transparent, free and fair electoral process in the 2027 general elections.

The denial follows an authentic exchange between the party and the commission. On Friday 9 October 2026, chairman Nentawe Yilwatda and national secretary Ajibola Basiru signed a letter asking INEC to enforce a Supreme Court ruling on party membership registers.

That ruling, delivered on Thursday 24 September 2026 in a case between INEC and the Zenith Labour Party, a Nigerian political party, upheld Section 77 of the Electoral Act 2026. The section requires parties to give INEC their membership lists at least 21 days before a primary, and the APC said the rule applies to every party.

The October letter carried two named signatories and asked INEC to apply the rule to all parties. The November document, which the APC says is unsigned, asked INEC to ensure one candidate’s declared win.

Yilwatda served as INEC’s resident electoral commissioner in Benue State from 2017 to 2021. When he became APC chairman in July 2025, the opposition African Democratic Congress urged him not to use “insider knowledge” to “game the system in favour of his party.”

For US readers, the dispute lands in Africa’s most populous country, where Tinubu took office on 29 May 2023. He leads the Polymarket market, but traders there are betting, not polling.

The statement challenges the unknown author to come forward, so the origin of the document remains unclear. It is not known whether INEC has replied, or whether the APC has asked the police to investigate.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, an exchange where users bet real money on events, the “Nigerian Presidential Election Winner” market had traded about US$164,000 by 24 November 2026 (4:04 a.m. ET). It priced Tinubu at 69.0% and Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party candidate, at 25.5%. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related coverage: Nigeria Election Chief Admits Trust Gap

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Letter to INEC Real?

The APC says it is fake and that its chairman had nothing to do with it. The party says the document carries no signature.

What Is INEC?

The Independent National Electoral Commission is Nigeria’s election referee. It registers parties, runs the vote and announces the results.

Why Does the Denial Matter for 2027?

A letter that seems to show the ruling party seeking favours could feed doubts about the count. A fast denial aims to close that story before it spreads.

Sources: All Progressives Congress, statement by Abimbola Tooki, 23 November 2026; APC letter to the INEC chairman signed by Nentawe Yilwatda and Ajibola Basiru, 9 October 2026; Supreme Court of Nigeria, INEC v. Zenith Labour Party, SC/CV/495/2026, 24 September 2026; Independent National Electoral Commission; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market, 24 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error