The summit closed after the longest talks on record with no pact, and the outcome on the Ghana-chaired African bloc's finance items is still unconfirmed.

Dan Jorgensen, Commissioner for Energy and Housing, attended the COP31 Presidency’s Energy Ministerial Meeting held in Antalya, Turkey, on November 10, 2026. (Photo by Necati Savas/EU)

Climate: Ghana

Delegates at COP31, the 31st annual UN climate conference, worked through two extra days of overtime in Antalya, Türkiye, and still left on Sunday 22 November 2026 without a climate pact. Summit president Murat Kurum, Türkiye’s environment minister, acknowledged the impasse as the summit closed: “I understand that there is no agreement on this text.

For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted.” Ghana, whose official Nana Dr Antwi-Boasiako Amoah chairs the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change, had come to Antalya asking richer countries to keep their money promises.

Key Facts Who. Nearly 200 countries; summit president Murat Kurum, Türkiye’s environment minister.

What. No climate pact adopted after two weeks of talks plus two days of overtime.

Where and when. Antalya, Türkiye; the summit closed on Sunday 22 November 2026.

Ghana. Nana Dr Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, a Ghanaian, chairs the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change.

As of. 23 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

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The bloc won a place for climate finance talks on the agenda on 11 November, but the final finance outcome has not been published.

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The summit closed after the longest talks on record with no pact, and the outcome on the Ghana-chaired African bloc’s finance items is still unconfirmed.

The talks ran for two weeks plus two days of overtime, the longest-running UN climate summit on record, UN News, the UN’s own news service, reported on 22 November. Delegates of nearly 200 countries took part, NPR (the US public radio network) reported the same day, and the COP31 coverage hub follows the wider story.

Governments agreed at COP28 in Dubai, the 2023 UN climate conference, to transition away from fossil fuels, UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted on 22 November. The priority now, he said, must be to accelerate and finance that shift.

UN News described the split as one between climate-vulnerable nations and those pushing a stronger move away from coal, oil and gas on one side, and countries protecting economies that depend on fossil fuel exports on the other. Multiple compromise drafts from the co-presidents of the talks, Australia and Türkiye, sought to win consensus.

EU delegates rejected any outcome that did not explicitly call for a transition away from fossil fuels, NPR reported, and some oil producers such as Saudi Arabia opposed such language. Wopke Hoekstra, the EU’s climate commissioner, left the talks.

Hoekstra told reporters: “That is not acceptable … We do that with a heavy heart with many other countries, but we simply cannot accept this.” Panama and the Marshall Islands also objected, UN News reported on 22 November.

File photo: a youth engagement panel at the Bangladesh pavilion during COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, November 2026.

UN News reported that several countries formally objected to the final text because they said it weakened earlier commitments. Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate minister, who ran the negotiations with Türkiye, told NPR: “The transition away from fossil fuels in the real world is inevitable …

It’s happening at speed and it’s irreversible.”NPR said this was the first UN climate summit to formally acknowledge that the world will pass 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, the limit countries set in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The acknowledgement came as the talks failed to agree on language about fossil fuels. Guterres said on 22 November that he was “deeply disappointed”.

He added: “There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science.”

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Amoah, a Ghanaian, chairs the African bloc of negotiators. On 9 November he said the Paris Agreement had not yet delivered the action needed, the Ghana News Agency (the state news agency) reported.

Amoah said Africa wants developed countries to honour their finance promises. The bloc’s agenda items covered trade policies that could affect African economies and more funding for adaptation, meaning preparation for climate effects.

On 11 November, after overnight talks, the bloc secured the Climate Finance Work Programme (a UN track on money for poorer countries) on the agenda without additional conditions, the Ghana News Agency reported. Ghana’s delegation said the country needs reliable funding to protect people, farms, roads and buildings from floods, droughts and heat.

The Earth Negotiations Bulletin, the independent reporting service of the Canadian think tank IISD, wrote in its issue on 19 November that parties could not agree on national adaptation plans and other items as the scheduled close neared. Our earlier report followed the draft cover decision in the second week.

It is not yet clear what was adopted in the separate decisions, which the UN climate secretariat, UNFCCC, has yet to publish in full. The outcome on the African bloc’s finance items is likewise not yet confirmed.

Citi Newsroom, an Accra news site, reported on 23 November that attention now turns to COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. It added that the failure does not erase existing commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did COP31 produce any agreement?

No overarching political deal was adopted, Citi Newsroom reported. Kurum said the decisions on the table had not been adopted.

Do Paris Agreement commitments still stand?

Citi Newsroom reported that the failure does not erase existing Paris Agreement commitments. Countries carry those pledges into the next round of talks.

Where does the process go next?

The next UN summit, COP32, is due in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Citi Newsroom reported. What was adopted in Antalya’s separate decisions has not yet been published.

Sources: UN News, 22 November 2026; Earth Negotiations Bulletin, 19 November 2026; Ghana News Agency, 11 November 2026; Ghana News Agency, 9 November 2026; NPR, 22 November 2026; Citi Newsroom, 23 November 2026.

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