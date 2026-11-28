A newborn left without parents by Ebola has recovered from the virus. The recovery is good news from an outbreak that is still spreading in eastern Congo.

Photo: MONUSCO / Mamadou Alain Coulibaly, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

DR CONGO · EBOLA

A 14-day-old baby whose mother and father both died of Ebola was declared cured on Friday 27 November 2026 in Beni, a city in North Kivu province in eastern DR Congo. The child left the Ebola treatment centre at Beni General Reference Hospital together with one other recovered patient.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Paediatrician Christophe Mukulu, who treated the infant, was pleased with the recovery, despite the family’s painful ordeal. The centre is run by International Medical Corps, an international aid group, inside the hospital.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who A 14-day-old orphan and one other patient, discharged from Beni’s Ebola treatment centre.

What Declared cured on Friday 27 November 2026; both of the infant’s parents died of Ebola.

Where Beni General Reference Hospital, North Kivu, DR Congo; the centre is run by International Medical Corps.

Next Follow-up on feeding, nutrition and growth in the programme for Ebola survivors.

As of 28 November 2026, 10:40 GMT

A newborn left without parents by Ebola has recovered from the virus. The recovery is good news from an outbreak that is still spreading in eastern Congo.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Ebola (DR Congo) Email address Follow

Mukulu said the follow-up will cover the child’s feeding, nutrition and growth, with attention to nutritional needs that change as the child grows. The infant will be enrolled in the programme that tracks people cured of Ebola.

The outbreak is caused by Bundibugyo virus, one of the viruses in the Ebola family. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the EU’s disease agency, counted 12,021 confirmed cases in DR Congo and 5,904 deaths as of 25 November 2026, using data up to 24 November.

File photo: staff of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO) and airport workers lift a crate of medical supplies at Beni airport on 5 August 2018, during an earlier Ebola outbreak. It does not show the current patients. (Photo: MONUSCO / Mamadou Alain Coulibaly, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in its outbreak bulletin of 25 September 2026 that no approved vaccines or specific treatments existed for the disease. Outbreak control, it said, relies on finding cases quickly, isolating and caring for patients, tracing contacts and safe burials.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Congo halts cobalt, the metal in your battery” Get the brief

North Kivu had 3,311 confirmed cases in the outbreak response’s epidemiological situation report published on 27 November 2026, with data up to 25 November. The Beni health zone, a local health district, had the most, 1,039, followed by the Katwa and Butembo health zones with 758 and 400.

On Monday 16 November 2026 eight patients, two of them infants, were declared cured at the same centre. Jérémie Muhindo, the hospital’s medical director and head of patient care in the local response, told them: “You are no longer sick and you are no longer a danger to the community.”

An International Medical Corps supervisor said at the same ceremony that babies were among those cured. Muhindo’s words are our translation from French.

The medical team has not said who will care for the child now, when the baby was admitted or what treatment the baby received. No name or family detail has been released, and we are not publishing any.

One discharge does not change the course of an outbreak that is still adding confirmed cases in North Kivu, but it shows that even a newborn can recover at an Ebola centre. The next ECDC update is due on Thursday 3 December 2026, since the agency refreshes its outbreak page every Thursday.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the baby been cured of Ebola?

Doctors at the Beni treatment centre declared the child cured and discharged the child. The child stays in a follow-up programme for survivors.

Where is Beni?

Beni is a city in North Kivu province in eastern DR Congo. Its health zone has recorded the most cases in the province.

Is there a vaccine for this Ebola outbreak?

WHO said in September that no approved vaccine existed for this virus. Patients are cared for in dedicated treatment centres such as the one in Beni.

Sources statements of paediatrician Christophe Mukulu and the International Medical Corps treatment centre at Beni General Reference Hospital, 27 November 2026 (no official text found)

North Kivu Ebola epidemiological situation report, 27 November 2026 (data to 25 November; document not seen)

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Ebola disease: multi-country outbreak 2026, updated 26 November 2026 (ecdc.europa.eu)

World Health Organization, Disease Outbreak News, 25 September 2026 (who.int)

remarks of Jérémie Muhindo and the International Medical Corps supervisor, Beni, 16 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error