A disease with no approved vaccine is killing about half of the people it infects in Congo, and the charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says the response is falling short.

File photo, 4 May 2014: staff escort then US Secretary of State John Kerry at St. Joseph's Hospital, Kinshasa. Photo: U.S. Department of State, public domain.

Health: DR Congo

Congo’s Ebola death toll has passed 6,000, according to government figures published on Saturday 28 November 2026 and carried by international wire services. They show 6,025 deaths among 12,254 confirmed cases across eight provinces.

The outbreak is caused by Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola. The World Health Organization (WHO, the UN health agency) says no approved vaccines or specific treatments exist for it.

Key Facts Who. Congo’s government, the UN’s World Health Organization and Doctors Without Borders track it.

What. Deaths passed 6,000, and about 49% of confirmed cases have ended in death.

Where. Eight Congolese provinces, with Ituri, in the north-east, the epicentre.

Why. Bundibugyo virus has no approved vaccine, and US entry limits remain.

As of. 29 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

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A disease with no approved vaccine is killing about half of the people it infects in Congo, and the charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says the response is falling short.

That is a fatality ratio of about 49% among confirmed cases, our own division of the government figures. The ratio can shift as the outcomes of recent cases become known, and it says nothing about people who were never tested.

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Congo declared its 17th Ebola outbreak on 15 May 2026. The World Health Organization (WHO, the UN health agency) counted 7,890 confirmed cases and 3,799 deaths, a ratio of 48.1%, in data as of 23 September 2026.

In that update WHO said Ituri province was the epicentre with 6,032 confirmed cases, among 63 health zones in seven provinces. It said the high rate of deaths in communities “highlights the seriousness of the disease and the persistent challenges in timely case detection and access to early and adequate patient care”.

File photo, 2006. A street in central Kisangani, capital of Tshopo province, one of the provinces named in the WHO’s Ebola update. Photo: Julien Harneis, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

From 3,799 deaths on 23 September to 6,025 on 28 November is 2,226 more deaths in 66 days, about 34 a day, by our arithmetic from the two counts. Cases rose by 4,364 over the same period, and the government now lists eight provinces, one more than WHO did in September.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF, Doctors Without Borders, a medical charity) said in Geneva on 12 November that the second largest Ebola outbreak on record remains out of control, six months after the response began. Its International President, Dr Javid Abdelmoneim, said: “Despite the vast amounts of money provided for the response, many frontline responders are left trying to contain the outbreak with empty hands and empty pockets.”

MSF said that in Ituri only nine per cent of the patients its teams treated had previously been identified as contacts by the surveillance system. In other words, 91 per cent of them had not been on the list of people being followed after exposure.

“Too few responders are operating beyond the initial hotspot to tackle the spread of the virus in other hard-hit parts of the country,” MSF said in the same 12 November release. It added that private health providers and traditional healers “remain largely forgotten from the response plans”.

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The government figures count only confirmed cases. People who died without ever being tested are not in the count.

For Americans, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises in its Travel Health Notice, read on 29 November, avoiding all travel to Ituri and North Kivu unless for humanitarian aid or emergency response. It also advises avoiding nonessential travel to Haut-Uélé and Tshopo, and enhanced precautions for Uganda and the other Congolese provinces.

Travellers, including Americans, who have been in Congo within 21 days of their flight will not be allowed to board commercial flights to the United States. US citizens and nationals who were in Uganda or South Sudan, and not Congo, in the previous 21 days must enter through designated airports for enhanced screening.

WHO’s September update showed how unevenly the virus moves: 28 of Ituri’s 36 health zones had reported cases, against one of South Kivu’s 34, where no new case had appeared since 29 May 2026. WHO added that the national seven-day average had shown a resurgence in early September, followed by a decline in the most recent reporting days.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a vaccine for this Ebola outbreak?

No. WHO says no approved vaccines or specific treatments exist for the Bundibugyo species, which is why health agencies rely on finding and isolating patients.

Can Americans travel to Congo?

The CDC advises against all travel to the worst-hit provinces except for aid or emergency work. Anyone who has been in Congo within 21 days cannot board a commercial flight to the United States.

Why do the figures matter if they only count confirmed cases?

Confirmed counts leave out people who die without a test. They are therefore a floor for the true toll, not a full count.

Sources WHO, Disease Outbreak News DON618 (data as of 23 September 2026) (link) · MSF press release, Geneva, 12 November 2026 (link) · CDC Travel Health Notice, Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Disease in the DRC and Uganda (read 29 November 2026) (link)

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