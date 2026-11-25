A toll on the main road between Cali and Popayán has become a repeated target, and the latest strike tests how safe the south-west's trade artery remains.

Colombian Army soldiers on duty beside a road near the Sisga reservoir in Cundinamarca, in a file photo. Photo: Petruss / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

COLOMBIA · SECURITY

Drones dropped explosives on Colombian soldiers guarding a toll on the Pan-American Highway in northern Cauca on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The Army said none of its troops were hurt, and the authorities reported no injured or dead.

Traffic on the highway was halted for a time after the attack, which came at about 4:30 p.m. Colombian time, the same hour as on the US East Coast. The Army later said the road was open again, and the road concessionaire Nuevo Cauca, the company holding the highway contract, confirmed it.

Key Facts Who Colombian Army troops guarding the Mondomo toll on the Pan-American Highway were hit by drone-dropped bombs.

Result No soldiers were hurt, and the Army later reported the road open again.

Blamed The Army’s preliminary finding names the Jaime Martínez unit of FARC dissidents, ex-guerrillas who refused peace.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 25 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A toll on the main road between Cali and Popayán has become a repeated target, and the latest strike tests how safe the south-west’s trade artery remains.

The Mondomo toll, also called the Cachimbal toll after the nearby village, lies in the jurisdiction of Santander de Quilichao in northern Cauca. The Army said soldiers of its 29th Brigade, deployed to protect the toll, were the target of the explosives.

Soldiers of a second Army unit, Light Cavalry Group No. 8, then deployed to verify the situation, reinforce security and protect civilians. The Army’s preliminary attribution points to the Jaime Martínez structure, a unit of the FARC dissident groups, the factions of the former guerrilla army led by Iván Mordisco.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Popayán, the Cauca capital. File photo: Bgag, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The authorities count this as the third attack on the toll in November. On Saturday 7 November a drone attack in the early hours damaged toll installations without stopping traffic.

On Wednesday 11 November, explosives dropped from drones at midday halted traffic, again with no casualties. Tuesday’s attack therefore makes three strikes at one toll in 17 days.

On Friday 20 November the concessionaire Nuevo Cauca rejected explosive drone attacks on its construction operations centre at El Cairo, in Cajibío. “These events not only put at grave risk the lives and physical integrity of our workers,” the company said, “but attack directly the progress and connectivity of south-western Colombia.”

Julián Torres Sarria, head of the Cauca Business and Guild Council, rejected Tuesday’s attack and said such attacks create fear among residents and hurt local commerce. He urged the national and departmental governments to give the security forces more technology and better operating conditions.

One count by the armed forces puts drone attacks across Colombia at 418 between January and September 2026, 243 of them in Cauca. Other tallies are lower, so the exact scale is disputed.

The Ideas for Peace Foundation, a Bogotá think tank, counted 318 attacks between January and 1 October 2026. The two counts differ, and neither is an official final figure.

A separate tally by Colombia’s security forces, reported in October, counts 716 drone attacks between 2023 and 1 October 2026. In that tally, 71% of the attacks fell in four departments: Cauca, Chocó, Valle del Cauca and Norte de Santander.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city, lies at the northern end of this stretch of the Pan-American Highway. Popayán, the capital of Cauca, lies at the southern end.

The highway matters to travellers, expats and shippers because it is the main Pan-American route linking Cali and Popayán in the south-west. Cali and Popayán are outside the areas where the US government says do not travel, but the road between them crosses the area that is inside.

The US State Department rates Colombia overall Level 3, “Reconsider travel”, in an advisory dated 31 March 2026. It rates Arauca, Cauca except Popayán, Valle del Cauca except Cali, Norte de Santander Level 4, “Do not travel”, citing crime and terrorism.

The Army has not said who ordered the Mondomo attack, and its attribution to the Jaime Martínez unit is preliminary. The time the road reopened is not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Pan-American Highway in Cauca open?

The Army reported the road open again after the attack, and Nuevo Cauca confirmed it. Closures followed earlier attacks at the same toll, so conditions can change quickly.

Who is blamed for the attack?

The Army’s preliminary attribution points to the Jaime Martínez structure, a FARC dissident unit. No court has ruled on responsibility.

What does the US government advise?

The State Department advises against travel to most of Cauca, though not Popayán, and asks travellers to reconsider travel to Colombia overall.

Related coverage: Drones Reportedly Hit Cúcuta Police Command, Colombia Neutralises Bomb Near Tolima Toll.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources: Colombian Army (communique, 24 November 2026); road concessionaire Nuevo Cauca (statements, 20 and 24 November 2026); Cauca Business and Guild Council (24 November 2026); Colombian armed forces drone-attack report (January to September 2026); Ideas for Peace Foundation (count to 1 October 2026); US Department of State, Colombia travel advisory (31 March 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →