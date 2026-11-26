Congress has cleared extra money for earthquake recovery and aid to poor older adults, but how most of it is spent depends on a new fund’s own decisions.

Economy: Colombia

Colombia’s Congress finished approving a 2026 budget addition of 3.8 trillion pesos (about US$1.07 billion) on Wednesday 25 November 2026. Most of the money goes to a fund rebuilding after the 10 August earthquake, and the rest to cash payments for poor older adults.

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The Senate plenary approved the bill on Tuesday 24 November by 52 votes to 1, and the Chamber of Representatives, the lower house, followed on Wednesday 25 November, according to the Finance Ministry. Finance Minister Miguel Gómez Martínez defended the bill.

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Key Facts What. Congress approved a 3.8 trillion peso budget addition (about US$1.07 billion) plus 1.47 trillion pesos in transfers.

Use. 2.7 trillion to the Miracle Fund (quake recovery); 1.1 trillion to Colombia Mayor (aid for poor elderly).

Next. The President signs the bill; Colombia Mayor payments are expected in early December.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

Congress has cleared extra money for earthquake recovery and aid to poor older adults, but how most of it is spent depends on a new fund’s own decisions.

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The 3.8 trillion pesos split in two, and every dollar figure here uses the market rate of about 3,554 pesos per US$ on 26 November. A total of 2.7 trillion pesos (about US$760 million) goes to the Fondo Milagro, or Miracle Fund, created by Decree 1379 of 9 September 2026 to pay for aid, recovery and reconstruction after the 10 August earthquake.

The other 1.1 trillion pesos (about US$310 million) goes to Colombia Mayor, the state programme of cash transfers for poor older adults without a pension. The Finance Ministry says the Miracle Fund money comes from the tax, customs and exchange-rate relief measures of Legislative Decree 1419, the post-quake emergency decree on tax relief.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Gómez said the addition covers “huecos presupuestales que nosotros recibimos del gobierno de Gustavo Petro” (“budget holes we received from the government of Gustavo Petro”). Petro was president until August 2026.

Bogotá’s skyline with the BD Bacatá tower over the Santa Fe district (file photo).

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On the Miracle Fund money, the minister said it is not meant for running costs and will be moved according to the Fund’s decisions, for example to reconstruction projects. The final allocation therefore depends on the Fund, which is why oversight became the main argument in Congress.

The opposition pressed on exactly that point. On Tuesday 3 November, in the joint economic committees of both chambers, the Pacto Histórico, Petro’s party, asked whether the addition would be a “blank cheque” for the Miracle Fund, according to the Chamber of Representatives press office of 3 November.

Representative Andrea Vargas of the same party asked for guarantees so that the older-adult funds do not run short each December. The committees approved the addition in first debate on Wednesday 4 November, as the committee vote of 4 November shows.

That approval followed a deal with the opposition to add, in second debate, a provision to track Miracle Fund investments, which Representative Álvaro Monedero, the lawmaker presenting the bill, explained after the vote, as the committee deal of 4 November shows. Senator Wilson Arias voted against, citing a lack of guarantees.

The final text keeps that safeguard: the Miracle Fund’s manager must send monthly reports to the budget committees of the Senate and the Chamber. Those are the third and fourth committees of each chamber, which handle budget and finance.

Separate from the addition, lawmakers cleared budget transfers of 1.47 trillion pesos (about US$414 million), which do not enlarge the budget. Of that, 1.2 trillion pesos (about US$338 million) go to a fund run by the utilities regulator, the Superintendencia de Servicios Públicos, to meet electricity-sector payments on the Caribbean coast.

The rest of the transfers are smaller: 238,762 million pesos (about US$67 million) for veterans’ pensions and care inside the defence sector, and 27,527 million pesos (about US$7.7 million) from the Department for Social Prosperity to top up Colombia Mayor. The Finance Ministry expects the older-adult money to be distributed in the first days of December, and the President’s signature is the last formal step.

The peso has swung sharply around the vote: it traded at about 3,621 per US$ on 25 November and 3,554 on 26 November. A steadier currency matters to US importers and investors in Colombian assets, who price their exposure in dollars.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where does the extra money come from?

It comes from extra revenue produced by tax, customs and exchange-rate relief measures in a legislative decree. It is an addition to the budget, not a transfer between existing lines.

Who decides how the earthquake money is spent?

The Miracle Fund decides, according to the finance minister. A provision to track its investments was agreed with the opposition at committee stage.

What happens next?

The President must sign the bill as the last formal step. The government expects to begin the older-adult payments in early December.

Sources Chamber of Representatives press office, 3 November 2026 · Finance Ministry statement, 25 November 2026 · Legislative Decree 1379 (9 September 2026) and Legislative Decree 1419 (2026) · Proyecto de Ley 401 de 2026 (Chamber) and 280 de 2026 (Senate)

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error