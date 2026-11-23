Four Killed in Colombia Pool Hall Shooting
The attack deepens a run of violence in a rural town north of Medellín.
Brief: Colombia
Four people were shot dead in a pool hall in Barbosa, a town in Colombia’s Antioquia department, on the night of Sunday 22 November 2026. A fifth person was wounded, reported to be in critical condition, and taken to the local Hospital San Vicente de Paúl.
Barbosa lies in the northern Aburrá Valley, the metropolitan area around Medellín, a city many US visitors know. The Medellín-area police cite an act of intolerance, but the cause is not yet established.
Key Facts
- Who. Three men and one woman were killed; one other person was wounded.
- Where. A pool hall in rural San Eugenio district, El Eco area, Barbosa, Antioquia.
- What. Police cite an act of intolerance inside the hall; investigators are still working.
- As of. 23 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.
The attack deepens a run of violence in a rural town north of Medellín.
The Metropolitan Police of the Aburrá Valley said the shooting happened during what it called an act of intolerance inside the pool hall, which led to an exchange of fire. Some residents dispute that account and say armed men entered and opened fire without any quarrel.
Barbosa’s security secretary, Alejandro Barrera Restrepo, said the victims were three men and a woman. The prosecutor’s technical investigation corps, known as the CTI, inspected the scene, and the bodies went to the forensic institute in Medellín.
The mayor’s office held a security council with the Antioquia governor’s office and announced more police presence. The shooting was the latest of eight killings in Barbosa in six days, which the authorities are examining for links.
Prosecutors’ investigators have identified three of the victims, and the fourth, a woman, was reportedly the partner of one of the dead men. We found no report of arrests, and police have not said how many attackers were involved or whether the dead and wounded were the intended targets.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did police say caused the shooting?
They cite an act of intolerance inside the pool hall that led to an exchange of fire. The exact circumstances are still under investigation.
Where is Barbosa?
It is a municipality in Antioquia, in the north of the Aburrá Valley around Medellín. The shooting took place in a rural district away from the town centre.
Sources
Statements by the Metropolitan Police of the Aburrá Valley, Barbosa’s security secretary and the mayor’s office, 22 and 23 November 2026, as set out in this report and this one; further local reporting.
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