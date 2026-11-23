A public utility from Medellín takes over the capital’s lamp posts, and the city wants them to carry sensors and cameras as well as light.

Infrastructure: Colombia

Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), the city-owned utility group of Medellín, will run Bogotá’s street lighting for ten years from Tuesday 1 December 2026. Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán announced the deal on Monday 23 November 2026, saying it replaces Enel Colombia as operator and starts a modernisation of the capital’s 366,410 street lights.

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The switch hands the lamps of a city of about eight million people to another public company, and it brings in a fibre-optic partner, the Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá (ETB), to turn lamp posts into a sensor network. The city has not said what the contract is worth overall, although it puts the first pilot phase with ETB at about COP 15,000 million (about US$4.3 million).

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Key Facts Who. Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), a municipal utility, replaces Enel Colombia in Bogotá.

What. A ten-year contract to run and modernise 366,410 street lights, starting 1 December 2026.

Where. Bogotá, Colombia’s capital, working with city-owned telecom ETB on a sensor network.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

A public utility from Medellín takes over the capital’s lamp posts, and the city wants them to carry sensors and cameras as well as light.

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Bogotá’s lighting is overseen by the Unidad Administrativa Especial de Servicios Públicos (UAESP), the city’s public-services agency. It ran a market study and asked four bidders for proposals: Grupo Energía de Bogotá (the capital’s energy holding company) together with Enel (the incumbent), the Cali utility EMCALI, K-YENA (a firm the city did not describe) and EPM, according to the city’s statement of 23 November 2026.

Grupo Energía de Bogotá and Enel said they could not bid. The Grupo Energía de Bogotá and Enel group told the city they did not have the capacity to make an offer, the city said.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The UAESP judged EPM’s proposal the most favourable on cost, the number of repair crews on the street, the speed of fault repairs and the way it would modernise and expand the network.

File photo: Bogotá skyline seen from the Santa Fe district.

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The legal route is a set of interadministrative contracts, which are deals between two public bodies and need no open tender. The city’s statement of 23 November names Acuerdo 724 of 2026, the “Ciudad Inteligente” (smart city) measure passed by Bogotá’s city council, as the policy framework.

The city says 71.7% of the lights are already LED, which leaves about 103,662 to convert. The plan for 2027 is to convert 50,000, add 1,200 new lights and set up 10,000 remote-management points, small devices that let a control centre switch and monitor a lamp.

By the end of the ten years the city expects about 100,000 such points, and up to 50,000 poles carrying cameras and sensors. The city also says it will own every asset it pays for from the moment it is bought, and that data from the network stays under district control.

Galán said in the announcement, in translation, that “today Bogotá takes a fundamental step to turn into reality the dream we committed to fulfil”. UAESP director Armando Ojeda said the arrangement “marks a milestone in the modernisation of our city”.

Federico Gutiérrez, the mayor of Medellín and the political head of EPM’s owner, said EPM is a company of more than 70 years of experience that made the best proposal for the people of Bogotá. Diego Molano, president of ETB, said Bogotá has the chance to build on its lighting infrastructure.

The city expects the new technology to cut energy costs by about 600 million Colombian pesos (COP) a month from January 2027, or COP 7,200 million a year (about US$171,000 and US$2.05 million, at the market rate of 3,505 pesos per dollar on 23 November). The city says it will reinvest the savings in lighting.

The cameras raise the main open question. The city says UAESP will oversee the data, but it has not published rules on who may view camera feeds or how long images are kept.

EPM already lights 15 municipalities, including Medellín with 172,000 points and Cartagena with 65,000, and the city says Bogotá would take it past 600,000 points. The first phase covers one or two zones of the capital, and the city has not said which.

The city has not published the total contract value or the price EPM will charge. Those numbers, and the contract text itself, should appear in the public procurement record kept by Colombia’s state procurement agency.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will run Bogotá’s street lighting from December?

EPM, the Medellín public utility group, takes over on 1 December 2026 for ten years. The city picked it from four firms it had asked for proposals.

Is the contract value known?

Not yet: the city has published no total. The contract text should appear in Colombia’s public procurement record.

Why does a smart lighting network matter?

Lamp posts already have power and a fixed place on every street, so cameras and sensors can be added to them. That makes the network useful for repairs and safety, and it also makes data rules important.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error