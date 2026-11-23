The case turns on a diploma that the country’s national university says it never issued.

Brief: Colombia

Colombia’s Procuraduría, the state watchdog that disciplines public officials, suspended Representative Luz Verónica Estrada from Congress for three months on Monday 23 November 2026. It is investigating whether she forged a university degree and a professional licence as a mining engineer, and she has not been found guilty of anything.

Estrada represents the department of Antioquia for the Pacto Histórico, the left-wing party of former president Gustavo Petro. The watchdog describes the measure as a precaution during the inquiry, not a verdict.

Key Facts Who. Luz Verónica Estrada, Pacto Histórico representative for Antioquia, elected for 2026 to 2030.

What. The Procuraduría suspended her for three months over an alleged forged mining-engineering degree.

When. Monday 23 November 2026; the inquiry was made public on 19 November.

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

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The case turns on a diploma that the country’s national university says it never issued.

The watchdog made its disciplinary investigation public on 19 November 2026 and says her staying in office could let her interfere with it. According to the order, the risk is that she could hide, alter or block the delivery of documents that may serve as evidence.

The Universidad Nacional de Colombia says it did not issue the diploma, which is dated 16 November 2021 and names mining and metallurgy engineering in Medellín. Its secretary general, Édgar Cortés, said the number on the document belongs to a graduate who qualified on 24 August 2011, and that “as far as we know, there is no record that she studied at the university”.

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The Universidad Nacional de Colombia’s mining faculty building in Medellín. (File photo: Kamilokardona, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Verónica Botero, who was dean of the faculty at the time, said on social media that the signature on the diploma is not hers. The university says it has filed, or will file, a criminal complaint with the prosecutor’s office, and a separate complaint has reached the Supreme Court, which handles cases against sitting members of Congress.

Pacto Histórico has sent the case to its ethics committee. We found no public response from Estrada to the suspension.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the suspension mean Estrada is guilty?

No. The Procuraduría describes it as a precaution during the investigation, and it does not pre-judge guilt.

What happens next?

The disciplinary inquiry continues, and the criminal complaints go to the prosecutor and the Supreme Court. We found no announced dates for either.

Sources Procuraduría General de la Nación, decision on the suspension, 23 November 2026; Universidad Nacional de Colombia, as set out in this report; the order as quoted.

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