The 4.6% raise only matches expected inflation, but the deal adds a protection clause, one-off bonuses and a review of contract non-renewals, while three unions stayed out.

Economy: Chile

Chile’s government and its public-sector unions signed a pay deal on Friday 27 November that raises state workers’ wages by 4.6% in two steps. Three of the unions at the bargaining table refused to sign.

It is the first public-sector pay round of President José Antonio Kast’s government. One union negotiator conceded that it is not a real raise.

Key Facts Who. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz and 13 of 16 public-employee organisations signed; three federations did not.

What. State pay rises 4.6%: 2.3% from 1 December 2026 and 2.3% from 1 September 2027.

Next. The government will send a bill to Congress soon; the raise needs a law.

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:00 GMT.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

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The 4.6% raise only matches expected inflation, but the deal adds a protection clause, one-off bonuses and a review of contract non-renewals, while three unions stayed out.

The Public Sector Table (Mesa del Sector Público), a bargaining body of 16 public-employee organisations coordinated by the CUT, Chile’s largest union centre, signed the protocol with Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz and Labour Minister Tomás Rau on Friday 27 November. Thirteen organisations signed, while three federations, Fedeprus, Fenats Nacional and Fenafuch, did not.

The raise is 4.6% in two steps, 2.3% from 1 December 2026 and a further 2.3% from 1 September 2027. The figure equals inflation accumulated from November 2025 to November 2026, counting a projection of 0.3% for November’s consumer price index.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Regional flags in the National Congress of Chile, Valparaíso. Photo: B1mbo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

An inflation clause protects workers if the projection proves too low, because the raise then rises by the difference. The one-off end-of-negotiation bonuses are also adjusted by 4.6% or by the final inflation figure.

Workers in the higher pay bracket get a one-off bonus of up to 180,000 Chilean pesos (about US$175), and those in the lower bracket up to 90,000 pesos (about US$87). The conversion uses 1,029.60 pesos per dollar, the market close of 27 November 2026.

The unions opened by asking for 6.3% and later lowered their demand to 5.6%, while the government held at 4.6%. In return it agreed to pay the raise in two steps instead of the three it first planned.

Last year’s round gave state workers 3.4% in total, 2.0% from 1 December 2025 and 1.4% from 1 June 2026, according to the Finance Ministry protocol of December 2025 under the previous government. This year’s 4.6% is larger on paper, but it only tracks prices.

Finance Minister Quiroz called the talks “a serious, respectful and good-faith negotiation.” He spoke as the government and the table closed the talks on Friday 27 November.

Laura San Martín, representative of the Public Sector Table, said: “We did not get a real raise, but we did recover purchasing power; that means we are recovering what is being lost in the economy.” Her remark sums up the unions’ case: the raise protects pay but does not lift it.

José Pérez Debelli, president of ANEF (Agrupación Nacional de Empleados Fiscales), the national association of state employees, stressed the protection of union leaders from reprisals. He said every authority must respect the work of union leaders so that such negotiating tables can continue.

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The deal also covers contrata staff, fixed-term public employees whose contracts are renewed year to year. The Finance Ministry had earlier issued a circular with instructions on not renewing them, and the government has now committed to a new circular with objective criteria for non-renewals.

A working group of the Budget Office (Dipres), the Finance undersecretariat and the Civil Service will review the non-renewals already notified, one by one, with the possibility of reversing them. José Pérez Debelli of ANEF said the working group is part of the agreement.

Fedeprus, Fenats Nacional and Fenafuch stayed outside the agreement on Friday. Why they refused is not yet established.

The government says it will send the bill to Congress in the coming days, because the protocol is political and the raise needs a law. The date of the vote is not known, nor whether the first step can be paid from 1 December without it.

The first 2.3% step is due on 1 December 2026 and the second on 1 September 2027. Whether Congress passes the bill in time for the first payment is the next test of the agreement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chile’s public workers win?

A pay rise that matches inflation, protected by a clause if prices rise faster. They also won bonuses and a review of contract non-renewals.

Why did three unions not sign?

Fedeprus, Fenats Nacional and Fenafuch stayed outside the agreement, and their reasons are not yet established. The other 13 organisations at the table signed.

Is the raise already law?

No, the protocol is political and the government must send a bill to Congress. Payment of the first step depends on that process.

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

Sources Chile Finance Ministry and Labour Ministry agreement protocol of 27 November 2026 (Budget Office Dipres) · ANEF · Finance Ministry protocol, December 2025 · RT exchange rate, close of 27 November 2026

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