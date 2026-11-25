Two Canadian pension funds want a new partner in the Chilean power group they have owned together for years. They would keep control.

Dalcahue pier, Chiloe island. Photo: Rjcastillo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

CHILE · POWER UTILITIES

The Canadian pension funds that own Chile’s Grupo Saesa power group have started a search for a new investor to take a non-controlling stake, a group holding company said on 25 November 2026. Inversiones Eléctricas del Sur S.A. (IESA) made the disclosure in a regulatory notice to the Commission for the Financial Market (CMF), Chile’s financial regulator.

Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (OTPPB) would remain in charge. Chilean business reporting puts the stake at about one third of the group, or one sixth from each owner.

Key Facts Who Canadian pension managers AIMCo and Ontario Teachers’ control Chile’s Grupo Saesa power group.

What They begin a process to find an investor for a non-controlling stake, reported at about one third.

When Announced 25 November 2026; formal contacts with interested parties start in the coming days.

Unknown Price, bidders and timetable beyond the coming months have not been disclosed.

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Two Canadian pension funds want a new partner in the Chilean power group they have owned together for years. They would keep control.

The notice says the controllers told IESA of the “start of a process to look for a potential investor interested in acquiring a non-controlling stake” in Inversiones Grupo Saesa Limitada. That company is the group’s controlling holding, and the notice says it holds 99.99% of the shares of IESA.

The notice also sets the pace: “In the coming days formal contact with potential interested parties will begin so that they can make a preliminary assessment and eventually express interest in taking part.” The wording is the Rio Times translation of the Spanish original, and the notice does not give a price, a list of bidders or a closing date.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Chilean business reporting names BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank, and J.P. Morgan, a US bank, as the advisers who will approach infrastructure investors in the coming months.

The filing itself does not name the banks, and neither the banks nor the companies have confirmed it.

File photo: Route 5 South on Chiloé island, southern Chile.

The two sellers have owned Saesa together for years. Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, a US fund, said on 8 November 2011 that it sold its half of Saesa to AIMCo, the pension manager of the Canadian province of Alberta, and Enel Chile, the Chilean arm of the Italian utility, said on 9 December 2022 that Ontario Teachers’ and AIMCo each hold 50% of Saesa.

Saesa then grew through the grid: Enel Chile said its sale of Enel Transmisión Chile, Enel’s grid unit, to Saesa closed on 9 December 2022 at US$1.399 billion for a 99.09% stake, after a public tender offer that ran from 7 November to 6 December. The unit operated 683 kilometres of transmission lines and 57 substations.

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Feller Rate, a Chilean credit-rating agency, reaffirmed the investment-grade AA- rating of IESA and its subsidiaries in May 2026. The rating sets out how the agency sees the group’s ability to repay its debts.

For readers in the United States, the story is first about Canadian pension money rethinking a large Latin American holding. It is also a test of how much appetite infrastructure investors have for Chilean regulated power networks, which earn their income from distribution and transmission rather than from selling electricity at market prices.

Several points are open. The price, the identity of any buyer, a timetable beyond the coming months and whether the stake is sold in one block have not been disclosed, and no named holder has publicly objected to the process.

The next step is the formal contact with potential investors that the notice says will start in the coming days. The notice does not say whether the controllers would sell the stake in one block or in parts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Canadian owners lose control of Saesa?

No. The notice describes a non-controlling stake, so the controllers would stay in charge.

Who is advising on the process?

Chilean business reporting names BTG Pactual and J.P. Morgan. The filing does not name them and neither bank has confirmed it.

Sources: Inversiones Eléctricas del Sur S.A., regulatory notice (hecho esencial, material-event notice) to the CMF, 25 November 2026; Enel Chile press release on the completed sale of its transmission business, 9 December 2022 (https://www.enel.cl/en/meet-enel/media/press-enel-chile/d202212-enel-chile-completes-the-sale-of-its-electricity-transmission-business.html); Feller Rate rating report on IESA, May 2026 (https://www.feller-rate.com/clasificacion-riesgo/10749/inversiones-electricas-del-sur-sa). More: Chile.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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