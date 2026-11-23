A dispute over insurance cover for an ex-executive's defence has turned into a counterclaim.

A Jumbo supermarket of Cencosud in Los Andes, Chile (Photo: Carlos yo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Chile · Brief

Two insurance companies that covered its executives, Southbridge and Starr, have asked a Santiago court to order Cencosud, the Chilean retail group, to repay 109.3 million pesos (about US$108,000) they advanced for the defence of its former chief executive, Matías Videla. Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF, fined Videla in 2023 for trading on inside information.

The counterclaim answers a suit Cencosud filed in June asking the court to confirm that the policy covered those costs. On 3 November the court rejected the insurers’ objection to how Cencosud had filed its suit.

Key Facts Who. Insurers Southbridge and Starr against Cencosud over ex-CEO Matías Videla’s defence costs.

What. Insurers want 109.3 million pesos (about US$108,000) back, plus interest and costs.

When. Counterclaim follows Cencosud’s June suit; court ruled on a procedural point 3 November.

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As of. 23 November 2026, 21:45 GMT

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A dispute over insurance cover for an ex-executive’s defence has turned into a counterclaim.

In May 2022 Videla bought 613,026 Cencosud shares for about 800 million pesos (about US$787,000). Three days earlier, speaking for the company, he had asked the CMF to keep confidential talks by Cencosud’s Brazilian unit to buy Torre, a Brazilian company.

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The CMF concluded that he used inside information and fined him in 2023. Santiago’s Court of Appeals rejected his challenge, and the Supreme Court confirmed that decision in February 2026.

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The insurers argue that the policy covers executives’ actions in the course of their duties, but that Videla bought the shares for himself, using information he had because of his post. They say the rulings upholding the fine already show that he used inside information, which in their view excludes his defence costs.

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Cencosud argues that the rulings that kept the fine are not enough to exclude the costs from the policy. The court has not ruled on the merits, and we found no hearing date.

For US readers, the case tests whether an executive-liability insurance policy covers the defence of a manager later fined for insider trading. Cencosud, which runs supermarkets and malls across Latin America, brought the original suit; our earlier report and the Chile hub cover the company.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CMF?

The Comisión para el Mercado Financiero is Chile’s financial markets regulator. It fined Videla in 2023 for using inside information.

Who has to pay if the insurers win?

The court would order Cencosud to return the 109.3 million pesos, plus adjustments, interest and costs. No ruling has been made.

Sources Sources: First Civil Court of Santiago case filings as described on 23 November 2026 (not opened by us); Comisión para el Mercado Financiero sanction on Matías Videla (2023); Supreme Court ruling of February 2026; RT exchange rate of 23 November 2026 (1,016 pesos per US$).

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