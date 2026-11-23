A government minister says Chile’s central bank has room to cut rates, a move the market does not expect on 15 December.

File photo, September 2024. Office towers in Santiago, Chile's capital, with the Andes behind. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brief: Chile

Chile’s economy and mining minister, Daniel Mas, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that the central bank, the Banco Central de Chile, has room to make monetary policy “a little more expansive”, meaning lower interest rates to spur growth. The remark comes five days after official data showed the economy shrank 1.1% in the third quarter from a year earlier.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Daniel Mas, Chile’s economy and mining minister, who runs both ministries.

What. He said the central bank has room to lower interest rates, now at 4.5%.

Why it matters. Chile’s economy shrank 1.1% in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

A government minister says Chile’s central bank has room to cut rates, a move the market does not expect on 15 December.

Mas, who holds the economy and mining portfolios at once, told radio interviewers: “If there is room to do it, yes, without a doubt” (our translation). He added that the independent bank faces a hard choice, since a weak economy argues for lower rates and a high dollar argues for higher ones.

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“We will not interfere in its decisions,” Mas said, adding that he would love to see rates fall a little. He noted that a cut would have consequences elsewhere.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz said on 11 November that he would see no problem if the bank took a firmer stance against inflation. The two ministers have therefore sent different signals about the same rate.

The policy rate, the benchmark cost of credit set by the bank, has stood at 4.5% since a quarter-point cut in December 2025, and the bank left it unchanged in October 2026 after weighing a possible rise. The bank’s survey of 65 financial market operators on 9 and 10 November expects no change on 15 December or on 25 and 26 January.

File photo. A tower block in central Santiago, Chile, 2018. Photo: Thorstenbroda, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The bank reported on 18 November that output fell 1.8% from the second quarter after seasonal adjustment, which removes regular calendar effects. Fixed investment, spending on machinery and construction, dropped 6.7% from a year earlier.

Mas said he does not think Chile is in recession, while Quiroz had said on 11 November that the economy was in a technical recession. Quiroz spoke before the figures came out and Mas after them, and a technical recession usually means two straight quarters of falling output.

For US investors in Chilean assets, the signal matters because Mas would welcome a cut that the market does not expect, with the next decision due on the evening of 15 December. Background is in our explainer on the recession dispute and our report on the October hold.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who sets Chile’s interest rates?

The central bank’s board decides, independently of the government. Ministers can comment on its choices but cannot order a change.

Is Chile in recession?

Ministers disagree, and the answer depends on the measure used. The central bank’s December decision will show how it reads the data.

Sources: Central Bank of Chile: national accounts for the third quarter of 2026 (18 November), monetary policy meeting calendar and Financial Operators Survey of 9 and 10 November 2026; Statements of Minister Daniel Mas (23 November 2026) and Minister Jorge Quiroz (11 November 2026).

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error