Chile's justice minister is the least popular of the ministers polled, and a vote on his impeachment is pending.

File photo, 2017. The Palace of Courts in Santiago, where the Court of Appeals that received the ombudsman's petition sits. (Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Chile

Chile’s Justice Minister, Fernando Rabat, is the least popular of the 22 cabinet officials rated in a poll published on Sunday 22 November 2026. Cadem, a Chilean polling firm, found that 24% approve of his work and 70% disapprove.

Rabat also faces a constitutional accusation, Chile’s impeachment procedure, in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress. The poll arrives less than a week after the Chamber drew the committee that reviews the case.

Key Facts Approval. Cadem finds 24% approve of Justice Minister Rabat and 70% disapprove, the lowest of 22.

President. President José Antonio Kast has 28% approval and 69% disapproval.

Next step. The Chamber of Deputies must still vote on the accusation; no date is fixed.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 7:15 a.m. GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Chile’s justice minister is the least popular of the ministers polled, and a vote on his impeachment is pending.

Cadem published its weekly Plaza Pública poll, No. 705, on Sunday 22 November 2026, with fieldwork on Friday 20 November. It questioned 1,000 adults aged 18 or older online across 16 regions.

The sample is non-probabilistic, built from quotas, so Cadem gives no margin of error. The numbers are therefore a guide to opinion rather than a precise count of all Chileans.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Rabat’s 24% approval is the lowest of the 22 cabinet officials rated, and Cadem reports that it fell 11 points. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz is next lowest at 27%.

Undersecretary Gonzalo Arenas, a deputy to a minister, has 31% in his first appearance in the poll, and Science Minister Ximena Lincolao has 33%. The best rated of the 22 are cabinet members May Chomalí at 55% and Iván Poduje at 51%.

President José Antonio Kast, Chile’s head of state, has 28% approval, up one point, and 69% disapproval, little changed over three weeks. Rabat therefore trails the president by four points.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Cadem’s own list of the week’s news notes the pending constitutional accusation against Rabat. It concerns his decisions on sentence reductions for convicts, including those convicted of sexual offences, and the Chamber drew its review committee on 16 November 2026.

For a minister, the accusation passes with a majority of deputies present. No date has been announced for the floor vote.

La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago. File photo.

Frequently Asked Questions

How popular is Chile’s Justice Minister?

Cadem’s poll of 20 November 2026 shows 24% approve of Fernando Rabat and 70% disapprove. That is the lowest approval among the 22 cabinet officials rated.

What is the constitutional accusation against him?

It is Chile’s impeachment procedure, and it concerns his decisions on sentence reductions for convicts. It needs a majority of deputies present to pass.

Sources Published Monday 23 November 2026, 7:15 a.m. GMT · Sources: Cadem Plaza Pública No. 705, fieldwork 20 November 2026, published 22 November 2026, cadem.cl/plaza-publica.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →