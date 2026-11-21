Federal agents searched two addresses in Manaus after October’s cash seizure, looking for documents, devices and money, while the police release names no suspect.

Photo: Marcos Oliveira / Agência Senado (CC BY 2.0), via Wikimedia Commons

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police, the national police force, carried out two search warrants in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, on Thursday 19 November 2026. An electoral court ordered the searches in a case the police call Operação Cédula Paralela.

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The inquiry covers suspected money laundering, electoral corruption and false statements for electoral purposes. It began after police seized about R$1.6 million (about US$271,000, at R$5.91 to the dollar, the rate used throughout) in cash in October, along with handwritten records of transactions.

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Key Facts Who. The Federal Police, acting on orders from the Electoral Court, which handles election crimes.

What. Two search warrants in Manaus in an inquiry into laundering, electoral corruption and electoral false statements.

Numbers. About R$1.6 million (US$271,000) in cash seized in October; notes record about R$5.9 million (US$1.0 million).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

Federal agents searched two addresses in Manaus after October’s cash seizure, looking for documents, devices and money, while the police release names no suspect.

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The trail starts in October 2026, when police seized the cash and handwritten notes of transactions adding up to about R$5.9 million (about US$1.0 million). The police say the notes name possible recipients and may point to a parallel accounting system, meaning books kept outside any official record.

On Thursday 1 October 2026 police arrested two people in the act after cash withdrawals of R$1.64 million (about US$278,000) at a bank branch in central Manaus. The arrests followed tips to the Electoral Complaints Centre, a channel for reporting election crimes; the 19 November release does not say if this is the same seizure.

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In Thursday’s searches, officers are looking for documents, money, financial records and electronic devices. The police want to learn where the money came from, how it moved, how it was recorded and where it went, “including on any use of the funds in an electoral context”.

The release does not say which election the money may have touched. The police’s own first-round balance, issued on Sunday 4 October 2026, gives the nationwide count of electoral inquiries for the year.

Riverside homes in the Educandos district of Manaus, capital of Amazonas state. (File photo)

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By 23:59 on 4 October, the Federal Police had opened 1,337 inquiries into electoral crimes in 2026 and seized over R$47.5 million (about US$8.0 million) in goods, about R$31 million (about US$5.2 million) of it cash. The police describe those figures as preliminary and cumulative for the year.

Manaus has seen a similar case this autumn. On Thursday 24 September 2026 the police ran Operação Combustão, with six warrants from the Electoral Court over suspected diversion of public money and irregular campaign financing tied to the 2022 elections, and the court froze R$17 million (about US$2.9 million).

The case rests on the Electoral Code, Law 4,737 of 1965. Article 299 punishes giving, offering, asking for or accepting money or another advantage to obtain or give a vote, with up to four years in prison; Article 350 punishes false or omitted statements in a document for electoral purposes, with up to five years for a public document.

Money laundering falls under Law 9,613 of 1998, which carries three to ten years and a fine. An electoral judge can try common crimes linked to an electoral one under Article 35 of the Electoral Code, which is why the warrants came from the Electoral Court and not from an ordinary court.

The police say those investigated may answer, to the extent of their responsibilities, for the three offences, and that other crimes could be added. A search warrant is not a charge, and cash and handwritten notes are leads that a court must still weigh.

The police have named no one, and no defence statement has been made public. The release does not say who owned the cash, which candidates or parties the notes may name, or what the R$5.9 million (about US$1 million) of recorded movements paid for.

What the seized devices and papers show will decide the next step. The police have given no date for the next step, and a search warrant is not a charge.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Operação Cédula Paralela?

It is a Federal Police investigation in Manaus into suspected money laundering, electoral corruption and false electoral statements. Electoral Court orders led to the searches.

Has anyone been charged?

The police release names no suspect and announces no charge. Those investigated may face charges, but a search warrant is not proof of guilt.

Why are the Federal Police and an electoral court involved?

The Federal Police investigate electoral crimes for the Electoral Court, which signed the warrants. Laundering can be heard there when it is linked to an electoral crime.

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