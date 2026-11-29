A rooftop gas cylinder blast set a Caracas building on fire on Saturday evening, and the municipality says the blaze was quickly contained.

A gas cylinder exploded on the roof of a building in Las Mercedes, a commercial and residential district of Caracas, on Saturday 28 November 2026. The fire that followed was brought under control the same evening, and the mayor of Baruta, the municipality that covers the district, said nobody was hurt.

Mayor Darwin González said municipal civil protection crews were already at the scene at 6:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. ET), between Orinoco and Perijá streets. In a later statement on social media he said the fire was out.

Key Facts Where Las Mercedes, a business and residential district of Caracas, Venezuela’s capital.

What A gas cylinder exploded on a building’s roof on Saturday 28 November 2026, starting a fire.

Hurt Baruta’s mayor says nobody was injured and material losses were minor.

Next The building stays evacuated until further notice, the mayor said.

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A rooftop gas cylinder blast set a Caracas building on fire on Saturday evening, and the municipality says the blaze was quickly contained.

Las Mercedes lies in Baruta, one of the municipalities of the Caracas area, and the municipal government runs its own civil protection service, an emergency-response unit. Firefighters and the volunteer road-paramedic service known as Ángeles de la Autopista also worked at the site, the mayor said.

In a statement posted on social media on Saturday, González said the fire was “already controlled and put out” and had followed the explosion of a gas cylinder on the roof. “No major material losses and no injured are reported,” he said, in our translation from Spanish.

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The building was emptied as a precaution and will stay empty until further notice, he said. Drivers were advised to avoid the area while crews worked.

The blast is the second gas accident in Las Mercedes this month. On Wednesday 11 November 2026 a gas deflagration, a fast burn of gas that had built up inside a property, injured a 76-year-old woman in a building on La Peña street.

González said at least two apartments in that building were hit directly, while neighbouring buildings suffered light damage from the pressure of the blast. Saturday’s fire had a different cause, a cylinder on a roof rather than gas inside a flat, and no link between the two has been shown.

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Gas cylinders have caused more serious accidents elsewhere in the capital. On 12 July 2025 a cylinder blast in a shop at Plaza Catia injured at least 20 people, and Pablo Palacios, commander of the Caracas fire corps, the capital’s firefighting service, said six of them were taken to hospital by ambulance.

On 22 December 2025 a 10-kilogram cylinder blast partly collapsed a two-storey house in the La Vega area of Caracas and injured at least five people. Palacios said three of them had light burns and scrapes.

For US readers, the fire matters less for markets than for people on the ground. Anyone with relatives, staff or an office linked to the building should check with the municipality, because no date has been given for residents to return.

The mayor’s office has not said whether inspectors have checked the structure after the fire. The explosion on the roof has also not been explained beyond the gas cylinder itself.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Caused the Fire in Las Mercedes?

The mayor of Baruta said a gas cylinder on the building’s roof exploded. Authorities have not published a fuller explanation.

Can Residents Return to the Building?

Not yet. The mayor said the building stays evacuated until further notice.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Sources Civil Protection of Baruta municipality and Mayor Darwin González, statements on social media, 28 November 2026

Mayor of Baruta, statements on the gas deflagration of 11 November 2026

Caracas Fire Corps, statements by commander Pablo Palacios, 12 July 2025 and 22 December 2025

In depth Venezuela crisis 2026