CANADA · ANALYSIS

Canada’s central bank has raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years, and the move reaches US investors through energy prices, tariffs and the Canadian dollar. The Bank of Canada lifted its overnight rate, the rate banks charge each other for one-day loans, by 0.25 points to 2.5% on 28 October 2026.

Canada is the United States’ northern neighbour, and its central bank sets the cost of borrowing for Canadian households and companies. This analysis explains why the Bank moved, what Governor Tiff Macklem said and what comes next, building on the USA & Canada Intelligence Brief.

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Key Facts What happened The Bank of Canada raised its rate by 0.25 points to 2.5% on 28 October 2026.

Why It wants to stop high energy prices spreading to other prices as US tariffs slow growth.

Inflation Statistics Canada, the national statistics agency, put October inflation at 3.1% a year.

What to watch The next rate decision is on 9 December 2026.

Prediction markets Polymarket bets: December hold 58.5%, 0.25-point hike 40.5% (21 Nov 2026, 5:15 p.m. ET).

The Bank hiked because energy-driven inflation is proving stubborn, and it says it will now decide one meeting at a time.

How the Bank of Canada Reached a Hike

On 28 October 2026 the Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate target by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points) to 2.5%. The overnight rate is what major banks charge each other for one-day loans, and the Bank Rate, which is the rate at which the Bank lends to financial institutions, moved to 2.75% while the deposit rate, which the Bank pays on commercial banks’ deposits with it, moved to 2.45%.

The Bank had held the rate at 2.25% before the move, and it was the first hike since July 2023. The Bank’s reasoning was that inflation is running higher, and proving more persistent, than its July report assumed.

The hike aims to reduce the risk that high energy prices spread broadly to other goods and services. Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, tied the energy problem to the war in the Middle East.

He said global oil prices have increased and are expected to stay higher for longer, and the Bank’s release describes a conflict now in its eighth month with no clear resolution.

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The Numbers That Matter

Inflation is the centre of the decision. Macklem said consumer price inflation, known as CPI, has been around 3% since April and is expected to rise to about 3½% by the end of 2026.

Statistics Canada, the national statistics agency, reported on 16 November that October 2026 CPI was 3.1% year on year, unchanged from September.

Overnight rate target: 2.5% (Bank of Canada, 28 October 2026)

CPI excluding gasoline: 2.2% in September 2026 (Macklem, 28 October 2026)

CPI excluding energy: 2.0% in October 2026, from 2.1% in September (Statistics Canada, 16 November 2026)

GDP growth: 3.3% in the second quarter of 2026, with about 2% estimated for the third (Bank of Canada)

Bank growth projection: 1% in 2026 and about 2% in 2027 and 2028

Bank inflation projection: an average of 3% in 2027, returning to 2% by mid-2028

Canadian dollar: around 71 US cents (Bank of Canada release, October 2026)

The pattern points to energy rather than broad demand. CPI excluding energy sits at 2.0%, and the Bank describes core measures as close to 2%, so the pressure is concentrated in fuel.

The labour market shows no sign of overheating, and the Bank sees some excess supply in the economy. According to Statistics Canada’s monthly Labour Force Survey of jobs, unemployment rose to 6.7% in October from 6.5% in September, while employment fell by 4,700.

The garden court inside the Bank of Canada headquarters in Ottawa (file photo).

Who Is Who in the Decision

The Bank of Canada is the country’s central bank, responsible for monetary policy and price stability. It is led by Governor Tiff Macklem, whose term ends on 2 June 2027.

Macklem announced on 16 November 2026 that he will not seek a second term, and the search for a successor is under way. The new governor would take office on 3 June 2027, appointed to a seven-year term by the Bank’s Board of Directors, subject to approval by the Minister of Finance and federal Cabinet.

The Governing Council is the Bank’s decision-making body, and Macklem held the press conference with its Senior Deputy Governor, Carolyn Rogers. The federal government in Ottawa sets fiscal policy and takes part in approving the governor’s appointment, while the Bank alone sets the policy rate.

Statistics Canada publishes the inflation and jobs data that the Bank reads. The United States government is the source of the new tariffs that the Bank cites, though the sources reviewed for this analysis do not give their details.

The Stakes for US Investors and Latin America

The Canadian Dollar

The Bank of Canada put the Canadian dollar at around 71 US cents in its October 2026 release. The currency traded at about 1.43 Canadian dollars per US dollar on 21 November 2026 (RT, a financial data provider), or about 70 US cents.

The sources reviewed do not show how the currency reacted to the hike itself. It would be wrong to assume the hike alone supports the currency, since trade news and growth concerns also move it.

Trade Tension and the Trade Pact

Macklem said that developments in the Middle East and in Canada-US trade relations both “remain fluid”. The Bank’s release speaks of considerable uncertainty and cites new US tariffs and counter-tariffs that add to costs and inflation expectations.

Uncertainty over the trade pact is part of the picture, and CUSMA, the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement, is the pact that governs trade among the three countries. The sources reviewed could not confirm the status of any review of it, and the Bank’s release does not mention it.

Oil and Latin America

Macklem tied higher oil prices to the Middle East war, yet the sources reviewed hold no benchmark price for November. US investors in energy companies or Canadian firms should check current WTI and Brent quotes, the two main oil price benchmarks, before drawing conclusions.

The sources reviewed contain no figures that link this decision to Latin America. The channel to watch is global energy prices, which Macklem expects to stay high, and the Bank’s global growth forecast of 3.1% for 2026 and 3.2% for 2027 and 2028.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, traders put the odds of no change at the 9 December 2026 decision at 58.5%. A 0.25-point increase stood at 40.5%, and a cut at 0.1%, on US$305,682 of volume (read 21 November 2026, 5:15 p.m. ET). These prices are bets, not polls or forecasts by the Bank. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Three Scenarios for the Next Moves

These are scenarios, not forecasts. In a stabilising scenario, energy prices ease, CPI excluding energy stays near 2.0% and the Bank pauses at 2.5%.

The Bank’s own projection fits that path, with CPI averaging 3% in 2027 and returning to 2% by mid-2028. A pause would depend on high energy costs not spreading to consumer prices more broadly, which is the risk Macklem named.

In a tightening scenario, energy costs keep passing into consumer prices and the Bank raises again. Macklem described the option in his opening statement of 28 October: “There could be a need to raise the policy rate further, but given the uncertainties, we will proceed carefully.”

A third scenario is a growth scare. If new US tariffs weigh on activity harder than expected and unemployment keeps rising from 6.7%, the case for holding would strengthen.

The Bank already expects growth to slow in the fourth quarter and projects 1% growth for 2026. This risk is therefore part of its thinking, even though it chose to raise rates.

What It Means for You

If you hold Canadian bonds, shares or a Canadian dollar position, the hike shows the Bank sees inflation as the larger risk for now. The currency was near 1.43 per US dollar on 21 November 2026 (RT), so returns in US dollars depend on asset prices and the exchange rate together.

If your business trades with Canada, the Bank’s release cites US tariffs and counter-tariffs as adding to costs and inflation expectations. Cross-border supply chains may therefore face cost pressure into 2027, a judgement that depends on how trade policy develops.

If you follow interest rates, the Bank’s stance is cautious rather than committed. It has not promised more hikes and will decide one meeting at a time, so 9 December is the next test.

The inflation problem looks narrow today, with CPI excluding energy at 2.0%. That explains why the hike came with nerves about spillover rather than a sense of a broad price surge.

What Is Not Known

The sources reviewed do not show how the Canadian dollar or Canadian bond yields reacted on 28 October. They also contain no analyst forecast for the 9 December decision.

The details of the new US tariffs and the status of the CUSMA review were not confirmed. The Bank’s own current exchange rate was not confirmed, so the market rate above comes from RT.

Benchmark oil prices for November were not found in the sources reviewed. The next governor is also unknown.

Macklem will not seek a second term, and the sources reviewed name no successor.

What to Watch

The nearest test is the next rate announcement, and the Bank has said it will take decisions one meeting at a time. The dates below come from the Bank of Canada and Statistics Canada calendars.

9 December 2026: Bank of Canada rate decision

14 December 2026: Statistics Canada November CPI

27 January 2027: rate decision with the Monetary Policy Report

3 March 2027: rate decision

28 April 2027: rate decision with the Monetary Policy Report

Watch gasoline inflation, CPI excluding energy near 2.0%, the unemployment trend from 6.7% and any news on US tariffs. The Monetary Policy Report, the Bank’s quarterly forecast document, of 27 January 2027 will update the Bank’s projections of 1% growth in 2026 and 3% average inflation in 2027.

Macklem’s term ends on 2 June 2027, and recruitment for his successor is expected to finish by spring 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Bank of Canada raise its rate?

The Bank raised its overnight rate target by 25 basis points to 2.5% on 28 October 2026. It said inflation is higher and more persistent than in its July report, and it wants to stop high energy prices spreading to other goods and services.

What is the Bank of Canada rate now?

As of 28 October 2026 the overnight rate target is 2.5%, the Bank Rate is 2.75% and the deposit rate is 2.45%. It was the first hike since July 2023.

When is the next Bank of Canada decision?

The next rate announcement is on 9 December 2026. The following one, on 27 January 2027, comes with the Monetary Policy Report.

Will the Bank of Canada raise rates again?

Governor Tiff Macklem said there could be a need to raise the policy rate further, but the Bank will proceed carefully and decide one meeting at a time. No decision has been made, and the sources reviewed hold no analyst forecast for 9 December.

What is Canada’s inflation rate now?

Statistics Canada put October 2026 CPI at 3.1% year on year, unchanged from September. CPI excluding energy was 2.0%, and the Bank expects about 3½% by the end of 2026.

How does the hike affect the Canadian dollar and US investors?

The Bank put the Canadian dollar at around 71 US cents in its October 2026 release, and the currency traded near 1.43 per US dollar on 21 November 2026 (RT). The sources reviewed contain no data on the immediate market reaction to the hike.

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