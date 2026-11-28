Two Supreme Court rulings in two days leave the senator who lost October’s presidential race facing a police inquiry and a budget freeze while he lives abroad.

Supreme Court President Edson Fachin receives a delegation from the Rio Grande do Sul state government in Brasília on 11 March 2026. (Photo: Governo RS, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Brazil

On Thursday 26 November 2026, Justice Edson Fachin, president of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, gave the Federal Police, Brazil’s national investigative force, 60 more days to finish an inquiry into the financing of “Dark Horse”, a film about former president Jair Bolsonaro. A day later, Justice Flávio Dino froze the budget amendments, the spending requests lawmakers attach to the national budget, of the former president’s son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro.

Together the orders reach the family on two fronts, one about where the film’s money came from and one about the senator’s life abroad. The police now have about 60 days, which runs into late January 2027.

Key Facts Who. Justice Edson Fachin, president of Brazil’s top court; Senator Flávio Bolsonaro of Rio de Janeiro.

What. Fachin extended the Dark Horse film inquiry; Dino froze the senator’s 2027 budget amendments.

When. Orders signed Thursday 26 November and Friday 27 November 2026.

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As of. 28 November 2026, 03:00 GMT.

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Two Supreme Court rulings in two days leave the senator who lost October’s presidential race facing a police inquiry and a budget freeze while he lives abroad.

The inquiry sits inside the Banco Master case, which concerns alleged bribery of public officials and a multibillion-real financial fraud by the former banker Daniel Vorcaro, whose bank Brazil’s central bank put into liquidation in November 2025. Investigators suspect that Flávio Bolsonaro, of the conservative Liberal Party (PL), received money from Vorcaro to finance the film.

The crimes under investigation are money laundering, currency evasion and corruption. Messages and audios in which the senator asks Vorcaro for money for the film were released in May 2026.

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File photo: the Supreme Federal Court in Brasília.

Flávio Bolsonaro has acknowledged asking Vorcaro for financing but denies any irregularity, calling the arrangement private business. The police are tracing the origin and destination of millions of reais that Vorcaro transferred.

The Master case began under Justice André Mendonça, but Fachin ordered all of it sent to his own chambers after a dispute over mentions of several justices in messages from Vorcaro’s phone. The police asked for the extra time because steps remain pending, and they must send reports to the court when the deadline ends.

Fachin also extended, by the same period, a second inquiry into alleged links between Senator Jacques Wagner and Vorcaro’s business in Bahia. Wagner, of the Workers’ Party (PT) of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, denies involvement.

A separate inquiry under Dino examines the alleged diversion of parliamentary amendments, money meant for social programmes, through the producer Go Up Entertainment, which is suspected of helping fund the film. Dino’s Friday order rests on a different ground, the senator’s stay abroad, which our report on the amendments freeze sets out.

Dino suspended, as an interim order, 14 amendments to the 2027 budget bill worth R$79.3 million (about US$14.3 million at R$5.56 per US dollar), saying the freeze avoids “damage that is hard or impossible to repair”. He gave the Senate five days to say whether the trip abroad was authorised or an official mission, and to hand over documents on the amendments.

Dino cited the December 2025 case of Eduardo Bolsonaro, the senator’s brother, and the former deputy Alexandre Ramagem, whose amendments he barred and whose ban the full court later endorsed. A Workers’ Party deputy, Alencar Santana Braga, asked for the new ruling.

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The senator has been abroad since late October, after Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered him to hand in his passport in an inquiry into money laundering and currency evasion, in which he denies wrongdoing. He lost the runoff of 25 October to Lula, whom the electoral court declared the winner that night.

The police inquiry asks a question that could end in criminal charges, while the freeze stalls amendments in the 2027 budget. The police deadline falls within weeks of Lula taking office on 5 January 2027.

Dino wrote that, if confirmed, the senator’s departure to avoid a court order could amount to a breach of parliamentary decorum. Dino opened the way for the senator to respond, and his side of the freeze was not available to us when we wrote.

The police told the court they needed more time for pending steps, and the court’s website was unreachable to us on 28 November, so we cite Fachin’s order as reported rather than from the document itself. The Senate’s answer to Dino is due within five days of 27 November, about Wednesday 2 December.

Dino will then decide whether to keep the freeze.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is “Dark Horse”?

It is a film about Jair Bolsonaro whose financing is under police investigation. The senator has acknowledged asking for money but denies any irregularity.

Why did the court act twice in two days?

The orders come from different cases and different justices. One concerns where the film’s money came from, the other the senator’s absence from Brazil.

What happens next?

The Senate must answer Dino, and the police must report to the court when their deadline ends. Neither step is a verdict.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: order of Justice Edson Fachin, signed 26 November 2026 (as reported; court website unreachable to us); order of Justice Flávio Dino, 27 November 2026; exchange rate 27 November 2026 · Supremo Tribunal Federal · Senado Federal · Polícia Federal

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