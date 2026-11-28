Brazil’s real gained about 4% on Friday after banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco was confirmed as the next finance minister, but stocks gave back an early jump.

The Big Read · Brazil · Saturday 28 November 2026

Brazil’s dollar fell almost 4% on Friday 27 November, closing at about R$5.52, down about 4%, according to Gazeta do Povo, a Curitiba-based daily. That means the real, Brazil’s currency, gained about 4%.

Key Facts Real. The dollar fell almost 4% to R$5.52 on Friday 27 November, so the real gained about 4%.

Stocks. Brazil’s Ibovespa stock index rose 3.84% early on 27 November, then closed at 176,573.35, down 0.13%.

Budget. The Brazilian government ran an October primary surplus (before debt interest) of R$52.3 billion, US$9.1 billion.

Rio arrest. Rio police arrested a Military Police captain on 27 November over alleged militia leadership.

Brazil’s real gained about 4% on Friday after banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco was confirmed as the next finance minister, but stocks gave back an early jump.

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In Plain English Luiz Carlos Trabuco: The chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, confirmed as the next finance minister from January 2027.

The chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, confirmed as the next finance minister from January 2027. Ibovespa: Brazil’s main stock index, which tracks the biggest companies listed on the São Paulo exchange, B3.

Brazil’s main stock index, which tracks the biggest companies listed on the São Paulo exchange, B3. Militia: An armed group that police in Rio accuse of extortion, intimidation and killings in the neighbourhoods it controls.

An armed group that police in Rio accuse of extortion, intimidation and killings in the neighbourhoods it controls. Primary surplus: What is left when government revenue exceeds spending before interest on public debt.

How Brazil’s Real Gained 4% After the Trabuco Confirmation

The move followed the confirmation that banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco will run the Finance Ministry. Trabuco chairs the board of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, and is due to take over in January 2027, according to the news site ND Mais.

Dario Durigan has been finance minister since March 2026. Stocks told a weaker story on Friday.

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The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose almost 4% in the morning to above 183,000 points before closing at 176,573.35, down 0.13%, Gazeta do Povo reported. The big jump came a day earlier.

On Thursday 26 November the Ibovespa gained 6.07%, its biggest daily rise since the first round of the presidential election on 4 October, as investors anticipated the appointment, ND Mais reported.

File photo: Avenida Paulista, São Paulo's financial avenue. Photo: enioprado, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why Rio Police Arrested a Military Police Captain Over a Militia

Rio de Janeiro state’s Civil Police, its detective force, arrested Capitão Léo, a captain of the Military Police, the state’s uniformed force, on Friday 27 November, the news site Metrópoles reported. He was detained at an address in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a neighbourhood in Rio’s west zone.

The Civil Police’s homicide unit carried out the arrest, and the Military Police’s internal affairs office, its corregedoria, supported the operation. Police describe him as one of the leaders of the militia in the Pombo Sem Asa community, in Vargem Grande, another west-zone district.

Police accuse him of taking part in several homicides tied to a fight for territorial control. They say he allied the militia with two drug-trafficking factions, the Terceiro Comando Puro and, more recently, the Comando Vermelho.

The alliances allegedly involved handing over territories and illegal income. Methods attributed to the group include capture, torture and execution of rivals, extortion of residents and merchants, and grenades launched from drones.

These are police allegations. He is presumed innocent until a court rules, and formal charges have not been published.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35

-0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% EUR / BRL 6.08 -4.77% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.68% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.30% ENEV3 Industrials -0.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.30% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.03% ABEV3 Energy -1.63% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -2.77% AZZA3 Materials -5.27% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,573.35

-0.13%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,637.33

+1.83%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,718.92

+1.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.14 -2.43% +30.06% 43.19 44.87 41.42 64,577,700 VALE3 57.19 -2.62% -13.78% 58.73 59.55 56.89 31,802,900 ITUB4 42.73 +0.40% +8.11% 42.56 44.80 42.51 41,171,300 BBDC4 16.07 +1.52% -17.51% 15.83 16.90 15.66 151,261,300 BBAS3 16.90 +2.18% -23.74% 16.54 18.60 16.66 131,270,100 B3SA3 17.23 +6.62% +16.97% 16.16 18.37 16.79 102,379,900 ABEV3 16.26 -1.03% +18.51% 16.43 16.73 16.17 46,610,800 WEGE3 49.87 -2.90% +13.21% 51.36 51.75 49.31 12,930,200 PRIO3 61.93 -0.83% +64.23% 62.45 63.19 60.88 9,622,700 SUZB3 51.98 -5.27% +7.84% 54.87 53.93 51.94 14,708,100 RENT3 34.65 +2.61% -22.48% 33.77 39.60 33.89 33,805,300 AZZA3 16.47 -2.77% -42.27% 16.94 19.00 16.22 6,444,600 CSNA3 3.89 +4.01% -54.13% 3.74 4.12 3.76 25,786,800 GGBR4 25.89 -2.30% +35.48% 26.50 26.94 25.79 18,063,200 ENEV3 29.38 +2.30% +46.61% 28.72 30.24 29.00 19,748,400 Largest moves today B3SA3

17.23

+6.62% SUZB3

51.98

-5.27% CSNA3

3.89

+4.01% WEGE3

49.87

-2.90% AZZA3

16.47

-2.77% VALE3

57.19

-2.62% RENT3

34.65

+2.61% PETR4

42.14

-2.43% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 28 Nov 2026 Brazil Retail Bond Sales Jump 47% in October Read →

What Brazil’s US$9.1 Billion October Budget Surplus Shows

Brazil’s National Treasury, the federal government’s fiscal department, said on Friday 27 November that the central government ran a primary surplus of R$52.3 billion (about US$9.1 billion at the R$5.74 dollar close of 26 November) in October, Correio Braziliense, a Brasília daily, reported. A primary surplus means revenue exceeded spending before interest on public debt.

Net revenue rose 5.6% in real terms from October 2025, while total spending slipped 0.2%, according to the same report. The January to October result is still a deficit of R$37.9 billion (about US$6.6 billion), against R$90.2 billion (about US$15.7 billion) in the Treasury’s figure through September.

What Links These Stories

The common thread is trust in institutions under pressure. Markets backed a banker before seeing a plan, Rio’s police moved against one of their own officers, and a strong October budget month gave the new finance minister a better starting point.

These are three signals, not one story.

What It Means for US Readers

A stronger real makes Brazilian assets worth more to a US investor in dollar terms, and Thursday’s Ibovespa jump was its biggest since the first round of the October election. The test is fiscal: October’s surplus is a good sign, but the year to date is still a deficit.

What to Watch Next

Brazil’s central bank committee, Copom, announces its interest-rate decision on Wednesday 9 December 2026. Trabuco is due to take office in January 2027.

In Rio, watch for formal charges against Capitão Léo.

What Is Not Known

Outlets differ slightly on the dollar’s close (R$5.515 to R$5.52) and the size of the move, and we could not open the Treasury’s or the police’s own releases. No fiscal plan from the incoming minister has been published that we could find.

Rio’s formal charges and victims have not been published, and we could not confirm whether one-off revenue lifted the October surplus.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil’s real rise on 27 November?

Investors welcomed the confirmation of banker Luiz Carlos Trabuco as the next finance minister. The dollar fell almost 4% to R$5.52, though no fiscal plan has been published.

Who is Capitão Léo?

He is a serving Military Police captain arrested in Rio on 27 November. Police accuse him of helping lead a militia; he is presumed innocent until a court rules.

What is a primary surplus?

It is what a government has left when revenue exceeds spending before interest on its debt. Economists use it to judge whether the everyday budget is sound.