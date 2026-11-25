Brazil's Senate elects its president by secret ballot in February. Four unnamed allies say the incumbent wants to stop senators proving their votes, which he says is undecided.

Politics: Brazil

Davi Alcolumbre, president of Brazil’s Senate, reportedly wants to void the ballot of any senator who shows the filled-in paper before dropping it in the box, according to four of his allies who were not named. Alcolumbre said on 25 November that there is no definition on the matter, ahead of the vote for the Senate presidency on Monday 1 February 2027.

The question matters beyond Brasília because only the Senate can process impeachment requests against justices of the Supreme Federal Court (STF). A rule that stops senators proving how they voted would make it harder for his rivals to track defectors.

Key Facts Who. Davi Alcolumbre, president of Brazil’s Senate, says nothing is decided on a reported ballot-voiding plan.

What. The Senate elects its president and governing board by secret ballot under its rulebook.

Numbers. 41 of 81 votes win; right-wing parties are counted at about 47 seats.

When. Senate vote on Monday 1 February 2027.

As of 25 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

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Brazil’s Senate elects its president by secret ballot in February. Four unnamed allies say the incumbent wants to stop senators proving their votes, which he says is undecided.

The fight follows the 25 October 2026 runoff, which President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party (PT) won against Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party (PL). The PL elected 19 senators in October and will hold 28 of the 81 seats, though one count says 29, the largest bloc in the chamber.

On 4 November the PL launched the candidacy of Rogério Marinho, its senator for Rio Grande do Norte state and the opposition leader in the Senate. Marinho has said that right-wing senators should make their votes public and that a public vote for Alcolumbre would be hard to justify (translated from Portuguese).

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Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, home of the Senate. (File photo) Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

His side wants to stop right-wing senators from drifting to Alcolumbre. Alcolumbre, of the União Brasil party, from Amapá state, was elected to lead the Senate for a second time on 1 February 2025.

According to the four allies, Alcolumbre wants the Senate’s General Secretariat of the Mesa, the office serving its governing board, to issue a rule that voids any ballot a senator shows. Senators could still announce their choice publicly, but not show the paper.

Asked on 25 November, Alcolumbre said there is no definition on the matter. He said he has taken part in no meeting on changing the voting rite.

Article 60 of the Internal Rules says members of the Mesa, the Senate’s governing board, are elected by “escrutínio secreto”, meaning secret ballot. Any ban on showing the paper would be a new step, either a rule from the Mesa’s secretariat or a ruling from the chair.

Alcolumbre is a candidate, so he is expected not to chair the voting session. Senator Ana Paula Lobato, who sits on the Senate’s governing board, is expected to chair it and has said she will protect the secrecy of the vote.

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In 2019 the same dispute reached the Supreme Court, where then-president Dias Toffoli ruled that the secret ballot required by the rules must be respected. In the secret vote that followed, about 30 senators showed their ballots; the vote was redone after a count of 82 ballots for 81 senators, Renan Calheiros, a former Senate president, withdrew, and Alcolumbre won.

The arithmetic explains the stakes. Right-wing parties are counted at about 47 of the 81 seats in the next term, above the 41 votes needed, but a secret ballot lets members defect.

Seeing ballots would let Marinho’s side identify defectors. Voiding shown ballots would remove that check.

Senator Tereza Cristina of the Progressistas party (PP), from Mato Grosso do Sul state, is also running. She has said she could step aside for Marinho if he is better placed to beat Alcolumbre, and no deal has been signed.

It is not known whether any rule has been drafted, and the four allies have not been named. The Senate votes on Monday 1 February 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the plan confirmed?

No. Four unnamed allies described it, and Alcolumbre says nothing has been decided.

Why does it matter outside Brazil?

The Senate alone processes impeachment requests against Supreme Court justices, so who leads it shapes how far the court is checked. A fight over secrecy is also a fight over how loyal the right-wing bloc really is.

Can senators show their ballots now?

The rules require a secret ballot, and in 2019 about 30 senators showed theirs anyway. Whether that changes is the open question.

Sources: Senate Internal Rules (Article 60), https://www25.senado.leg.br/web/atividade/legislacao ; Senate news releases, https://www12.senado.leg.br/noticias

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