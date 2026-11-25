Lula hinted at a new name, the centrão paused, and no nomination has been announced.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s centrão, a loose bloc of centre-right parties that often decides votes in Congress, is stuck over whom President Lula will name to the Supreme Federal Court, Brazil’s top court. Isabel Mega, a Brazilian political analyst, said in her reporting on a live broadcast on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that the bloc is at an impasse over the seat Justice Luís Roberto Barroso left empty.

Lula’s latest signal caught his allies off guard, Mega said. She added that he indicated he might choose a third name, neither Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president, nor Jorge Messias, Lula’s attorney-general.

Key Facts Who. Lula and the centrão, a centre-right bloc, over a Supreme Federal Court seat.

What. Justice Luís Roberto Barroso’s seat has been empty since October 2025; no nominee is named.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (real-money bets) puts 70% on Lula naming a nominee by 31 December, 1:15 p.m. ET, 25 November.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 18:20 GMT

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Lula hinted at a new name, the centrão paused, and no nomination has been announced.

Barroso left the court in October 2025, and his seat has stayed empty since. The court has worked a year without its full bench of eleven justices.

On 29 April 2026 the full Senate rejected Messias by 42 votes to 34, with at least 41 of 81 needed, the Senate’s official news agency reported. His committee, the Senate’s Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee, had approved him 16 to 11, and no Supreme Court nominee had been rejected in 132 years, since 1894.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Lula had announced Messias as his pick in November 2025, but the formal message reached the Senate only in April 2026, the Senate’s official news agency reported on 29 April 2026. Senate president Davi Alcolumbre, of the centre-right Brazil Union (União Brasil) party, criticised that delay on the day of the vote and said he had met his constitutional and procedural duties on confirmation hearings.

Alcolumbre said he would first vote on appointments to the councils that oversee judges and prosecutors, and he urged senators to come to the floor so that “an adequate and expressive number” could decide the Supreme Court seat. The full Senate then rejected the nominee, and the seat left open in October 2025 has now stood empty for more than a year.

The Planalto Palace, the president’s office in Brasília. (File photo) Imagens de Brasília - Fachada do Palácio do Planalto, local de trabalho da presidência do Brasil. É onde está situado o gabinete do presidente da República. O prédio também abriga a Casa Civil, a Secretaria-Geral e o Gabinete de Segurança Institucional da Presidência da República. Concebido pelo arquiteto Oscar Niemeyer com projeto estrutural do engenheiro Joaquim Cardozo, é a sede do poder executivo do Governo Federal brasileiro. Localizado na Praça dos Três Poderes em Brasília, o Palácio do Planalto faz parte do projeto do Plano Piloto e foi um dos primeiros edifícios construídos na capital. Foto: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado

Messias accepted the outcome that day, saying: “We have to accept it, the Senate is sovereign, the plenary of the Senate is sovereign.” He added: “The plenary has spoken.”

A Senate internal rule of 2010 bars a second vote on a rejected nomination in the same legislative year, so a new vote on Messias could come only from February 2027 unless the rule is changed. Under article 101 of the Federal Constitution, the president nominates and the Senate approves by absolute majority.

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Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president, was sworn in as a minister of the Federal Audit Court, which oversees federal spending, at the end of September 2026. The presidency has announced no nominee.

Mega said the centrão had been ready to approve Pacheco and was surprised by the new signal. “The centrão froze, a blue screen, because the assessment is that nobody knows exactly what will happen from here on,” she said.

Mega said one option floated for Lula is a woman, specifically a Black woman, which would be unprecedented in the court’s history. In her reading this would “corner the Senate”, since rejecting a Black woman for the top court would be politically delicate.

She warned that the centrão may not feel pressed if the name fails its political requirements. “If someone comes as a surprise element … that is already a barrier,” she said.

The presidency has named no candidate or date, and it is not known who the “third way” would be. Nor is it known whether the Senate would change the 2010 rule.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices “Will Lula announce nomination of a Supreme Court minister by December 31?” at 70%, with volume of about US$16,000 on this contract (about US$39,000 across all deadlines of the same event). That is a bet-based probability as of 1:15 p.m. ET on 25 November 2026 (18:15 UTC), not a poll. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will Lula nominate?

No one has been named, and the presidency has announced no candidate. Pacheco and Messias have been discussed, and Lula has hinted at a third name.

Why can Messias not simply be voted on again?

A Senate rule bars a repeat vote in the same legislative year unless the rule changes. A fresh vote would come only next year.

What is the centrão?

It is a loose bloc of centre-right parties that often decides Brazilian votes. Its support matters because the Senate must approve any nominee.

More: Brazil news

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Sources the Senate’s official news agency, 29 April 2026; Senate rules on re-voting rejected nominations, as reported; Federal Constitution, article 101; Polymarket market data, 25 November 2026.

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