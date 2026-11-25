Investors say the real needs a clearer plan for Brazil’s public debt, and a new fiscal law has not yet settled that doubt.

MARKETS: BRAZIL

Brazil’s real has lost 15.63% of its value against the US dollar since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won re-election on Sunday 25 October 2026, the worst record among 27 currencies tracked by Elos Ayta, an economic consultancy. The comparison runs from Friday 23 October, the last trading session before the runoff, to Monday 23 November.

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The slide reaches American wallets too, because a dollar now buys far more reais than a month ago. It also hits US investors who hold Brazilian shares, bonds or the US-listed receipts that track them.

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Key Facts What. The real fell 15.63% against the dollar between 23 October and 23 November 2026.

Rates. Brazil’s policy rate is 13.75%; the US Federal Reserve’s range is 3.75% to 4%.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (a prediction market): 88% no rate change in December; US$164,322 traded, 05:53 ET, 25 November.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

Investors say the real needs a clearer plan for Brazil’s public debt, and a new fiscal law has not yet settled that doubt.

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The dollar touched R$6.006 on Monday 23 November, its highest since April 2025, before closing Tuesday 24 November near R$5.90. The Central Bank of Brazil’s daily dollar-sale quote was R$5.0377 on 23 October and R$5.9708 on 23 November, which is how the consultancy’s figure can be reproduced.

The first shock came within a week, when the dollar closed Friday 30 October at R$5.444 after the biggest weekly gain since October 2008. Rafael Pastorello, a portfolio manager at Banco Sofisa, a Brazilian bank, said: “This environment favoured the outflow of money from domestic assets, pushing up the dollar against the real” (translated from Portuguese).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Elos Ayta does not blame the election alone for the fall, and says its comparison only uses the runoff as a starting date. The deeper worry is government debt, which Solange Srour, an economist at the wealth-management arm of Swiss bank UBS, says has risen by 10 percentage points of economic output in four years.

Srour calls the currency risk skewed upward and says debt could rise by 15 to 20 more points over the next four years if spending trends hold. She says the government must slow the growth of mandatory spending, meaning costs such as pensions that the law forces it to pay.

Congress and the president have just moved. Lula signed Complementary Law 239, a fiscal law, on Tuesday 24 November, and the official gazette published it in an extra edition.

In years when spending-containment measures apply, the law text limits real growth of federal spending to 2% a year from 2027. How much room it will free for the 2027 budget is not yet clear.

In early November, UBS’s base case saw the dollar staying between R$5.50 and R$5.60 if Brasília delivered an adjustment that markets find reasonable. Today’s R$5.90 is weaker for the real than that range, and far from the R$5.04 of the last session before the runoff.

The Central Bank of Brazil headquarters in Brasília. (File photo)

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Not everyone has turned bearish. Goldman Sachs, in a November report from emerging-market strategists led by Kamakshya Trivedi, sees the real, together with the Indian rupee, as more attractive than other emerging-market currencies for 2027 because of its high interest rates and cheap valuation, yet says fiscal uncertainty remains the main obstacle in the short term (translated from Portuguese).

The interest gap explains the appeal. Brazil’s central bank holds its policy rate, the Selic, at 13.75% a year, while the US Federal Reserve held its range at 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday 28 October 2026, so investors earn far more in reais, provided the currency does not fall by more.

Brazil’s neighbours fared better. Colombia’s peso, down 8%, was second worst, while Chile’s peso fell 3.01%, Mexico’s 2.60% and Peru’s sol 0.10%, and India’s rupee, up 2.18%, was the only gainer.

For Americans, a weaker real makes Brazilian trips and goods cheaper in dollars, but it cuts the dollar value of Brazilian shares and bonds they already own. The weak currency also raises the cost of imported goods for Brazilian households.

The next dated step is the Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, which is scheduled to meet on 8 and 9 December 2026. Until then, the weekly Focus survey of economists and the daily exchange rate will show whether investors accept the new fiscal rules.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Brazil’s real falling?

Investors want clearer proof that Brazil can stabilise its public debt, and election-period nerves pushed money out of Brazilian assets. The new fiscal law is meant to answer that doubt.

Does the weak real help or hurt Americans?

It makes Brazilian trips and goods cheaper in dollars, but it lowers the dollar value of Brazilian assets.

Is the real expected to recover?

Goldman Sachs sees it as attractive for 2027 on interest rates and valuation, but warns of fiscal risk first. UBS saw the dollar at R$5.50 to R$5.60 in early November if the government delivered an adjustment markets accept.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction-market exchange, shows 88% for no change at the central bank’s 8 and 9 December meeting, 5.4% for a cut of 0.25 percentage points and 2.9% for a rise of the same size, with US$164,322 traded (read at 05:53 ET on 25 November 2026). These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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