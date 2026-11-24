Brazil’s federal tax take set an October record, though the tax authority says one-off oil and corporate payments helped.

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BRAZIL ECONOMY

Brazil collected R$293.975 billion (about US$49.8 billion) in federal taxes in October, a record for the month. The Receita Federal, the federal tax and customs authority, announced the figure on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

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Revenue rose 7.28% above inflation from October 2025, the Receita said, in a series that began in 1995. From January to October it reached R$2.645 trillion (about US$448 billion), up 7% in real terms and again a record.

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Key Facts What. Brazil’s tax authority reported federal revenue of R$293.975 billion (about US$49.8 billion), an October record.

When. October 2026 data, released on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Context. The Finance Ministry cut its 2026 growth forecast to 1.9% from 2.0% on 23 November.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Brazil’s federal tax take set an October record, though the tax authority says one-off oil and corporate payments helped.

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A year earlier the Receita recorded R$261.908 billion (about US$44.4 billion) for October 2025, also then a record. Real growth was only 0.92% that month, and conversions here use R$5.90 per US$ (spot rate of the market data provider RT, 24 November 2026).

The Receita attributes the rise to economic activity, a larger total wage bill and extraordinary receipts. Those extraordinary items came to R$5.91 billion (about US$1.0 billion) in October, the Receita said.

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Of that, R$3 billion (about US$508 million) was atypical payments of corporate income tax (IRPJ) and the social contribution on profits (CSLL). The other R$2.91 billion (about US$493 million) came from the export tax on crude oil.

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Across January to October the Receita counts R$29.8 billion (about US$5.1 billion) of such receipts. Of that, R$15.8 billion (about US$2.7 billion) is the oil export tax and R$14 billion (about US$2.4 billion) atypical corporate payments.

Corporate income and profit taxes brought in R$71.75 billion (about US$12.2 billion) in October, up 8.23% in real terms. Social security contributions reached R$63.61 billion (about US$10.8 billion), up 4.13%, the Receita reported.

Import taxes rose 20.05% to R$13.68 billion (about US$2.3 billion), the fastest rise of the lines listed here. Revenue administered by the Receita itself was R$273.367 billion (about US$46.3 billion) in October, up 5.8% in real terms.

The Receita named the sectors growing fastest this year: oil and gas, information services, auxiliary finance, vehicle making and betting. Betting paid R$12.1 billion (about US$2.05 billion) in the first ten months, against R$8.3 billion (about US$1.4 billion) a year earlier.

The Finance Ministry’s Macrofiscal Bulletin, its economic outlook report, of Monday 23 November 2026 cut its 2026 growth forecast to 1.9% from 2.0%. Real revenue is growing about 7% while the economy is forecast to expand 1.9%.

The extraordinary receipts of R$29.8 billion so far this year equal about 1.1% of the R$2.645 trillion collected, by our own arithmetic. The Receita’s note does not say how much of the rest of the gain is one-off, nor how the government will spend the money.

On Monday 23 November 2026 the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house, approved the main text of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s fiscal adjustment bill by 353 votes to 128. The bill backs spending curbs, so the same two days brought news from both sides of the budget: money coming in and limits on money going out.

The open question for Brazil is how much of this year’s record repeats without those one-off items. The oil export tax and the atypical corporate payments are the two lines to watch.

Receita Federal (Brazil’s federal tax and customs authority), federal revenue report for October 2026, https://www.gov.br/receitafederal ; Ministério da Fazenda (Finance Ministry), Macrofiscal Bulletin, 23 November 2026, https://www.gov.br/fazenda

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the record October tax take likely to last?

The Receita links part of the rise to one-off items and has not said how much is one-off. The November data will show whether the pace holds.

What is the Receita Federal?

It is Brazil’s federal tax and customs authority, and it publishes monthly revenue data. Its release is the primary source for the figures in this report.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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