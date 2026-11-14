Lula’s Party Files Bills to Tax Dividends

File photo. The Planalto Palace, the presidential office in Brasília. Photo: Marcos Oliveira / Federal Senate.

BRAZIL · TAX POLICY

Lawmakers led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Workers’ Party (PT) filed four bills in the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house, on Friday 13 November 2026. They would tax dividends at 15%, create a wealth tax, tax now-exempt credit notes at 7.5% and raise the tax on interest on equity, a shareholder payout that cuts a company’s own tax bill, to 20%.

The bills were registered at 18:29 Brasília time (4:29 p.m. ET), while the government’s own fiscal package awaits a vote in the same chamber. For investors, they target dividend income that residents receive with limited tax, and they are proposals only, with no vote scheduled.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Filed Four bills registered in the Chamber of Deputies on Friday 13 November 2026 at 18:29 Brasília time.

Dividends A flat 15% withheld on dividends paid to individuals, with no minimum amount.

Credit notes 7.5% tax on exempt notes (LCI, LCA); interest-on-equity tax rises from 17.5% to 20%.

Wealth Net worth above R$15 million (US$2.7 million) would be taxed at 0.7% to 3%.

Status Proposals only; no committee or floor vote has been scheduled.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Do the Four Bills Say?

Deputy Pedro Uczai of Santa Catarina state, who leads the Workers’ Party alliance in the Chamber, is the first-named author, and more than 80 deputies from the party and its allies signed. The Chamber’s records list the texts as PL 5852, 5853, 5854 and 5855 of 2026, where PL stands for projeto de lei, or bill.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

PL 5854 would withhold 15% of every dividend paid to an individual resident in Brazil, whatever the amount. It would also apply 15% to dividends sent abroad, except where tax treaties against double taxation say otherwise.

PL 5853 would withhold 7.5% income tax on the returns of LCI and LCA, credit notes that banks issue to fund real estate and farming, and on similar exempt notes such as CRI, CRA and incentive debentures. PL 5855 lifts the withholding rate on interest on equity (JCP), a way for companies to pay shareholders that lowers their own tax bill, from 17.5% to 20%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

PL 5852 creates the Tax on Large Fortunes, a levy the 1988 Constitution allows but Brazil has never charged. It would apply to net worth above R$15 million (about US$2.7 million) at rates from 0.7% to 3%.

File photo. The twin towers of the National Congress in Brasília, where the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate sit.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Brazil fiscal policy Email address Follow

Why Dividends Are the Core of the Plan

Brazil has exempted dividends from personal income tax since 1996, the authors say in the bill’s justification, and they note that it was one of very few countries to do so alongside Estonia and Latvia. Law 15.270 of 26 November 2025 began to change that by adding withholding on payouts above R$50,000 a month (about US$8,850) from one company to one person, plus a minimum tax on high incomes.

The authors argue that this still leaves part of capital income taxed more lightly than wages. Their answer is one flat 15% rate on all dividends paid to individuals, which is why the bill matters to anyone who holds Brazilian shares.

Why It Matters for Investors

The text published by the Chamber on 13 November 2026 would drop today’s R$50,000 monthly threshold and tax every payout, so R$150 would be withheld from a dividend of R$1,000 (US$27 and US$177 at about R$5.65 per dollar at the 13 November market close). For residents, the withheld tax would be credited against the annual income-tax return, and the rule would start on 1 January of the year after the law is published.

The bank-note bill matters because LCI and LCA are popular exempt savings tools. A 7.5% tax would narrow their advantage over taxed deposits, though the bill does not say how many investors hold them.

What to Watch

The Senate approved the main text of the government’s fiscal-adjustment bill, 45 to 31, on Thursday 12 November 2026, and votes on four amendments, called destaques, on Tuesday 17 November. The bill then goes to the Chamber, where its president, Hugo Motta, sets the agenda, with no date confirmed, while the four tax bills must first be assigned to committees.

What It Means for You

A shareholder in a Brazilian company would see 15% withheld from each dividend if PL 5854 passes unchanged, and a foreign holder would face the same 15% on money sent abroad unless a treaty says otherwise. Nothing changes today: the bills are proposals, and the earlier withholding rules stay in force until Congress votes.

Readers can follow the wider budget fight in our report on the Senate vote and on the Brazil news page. We also cover the party’s demand for more cabinet posts and lower interest rates.

What Is Not Known

We found no public position from Lula or the Finance Ministry on the four bills, and no official estimate of the revenue they would raise. We also did not find a named opponent of the bills yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What would the PT bills change?

They would tax dividends at 15% and create a wealth tax. They would also tax LCI and LCA notes at 7.5% and raise the interest-on-equity rate from 17.5% to 20%.

Are the bills law?

No. They were filed on 13 November 2026 and still need committee review and votes in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

What are LCI and LCA?

They are credit notes issued by banks to fund real estate (LCI) and agribusiness (LCA). Returns are currently exempt from income tax for individuals.

Would foreign shareholders pay the 15%?

The text applies 15% withholding to dividends sent abroad. Treaties against double taxation could change that.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →