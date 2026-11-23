Brazil · Business · Brief

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, will present its 2027-2031 Business Plan to the press on Tuesday 24 November 2026, according to a media advisory it published on Thursday 19 November. The plan’s numbers have not been released, so this Brief separates what is official from what is only reported.

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The baseline The 2026-2030 plan totals US$109 billion and was approved in November 2025.

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As of Monday 23 November 2026.

Petrobras has not yet published its new five-year plan. The official numbers are due on Tuesday.

File photo: the Petrobras P-51 oil platform at sea off Brazil.

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The company’s announcement of Friday 28 November 2025 says its board approved a 2026-2030 plan with total investment of US$109 billion. Of that, US$91 billion sits in the implementation portfolio, meaning projects cleared to proceed, and US$18 billion in an evaluation portfolio of less mature opportunities.

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Within the implementation target portfolio, US$69.2 billion goes to exploration and production, the oil and gas drilling business. Refining, transport, marketing, petrochemicals and fertilisers receive US$15.8 billion, and gas and low-carbon energy US$4 billion.

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The 2025 plan says dividends follow the current policy. It estimates that free cash flow, the cash left after investment, can support ordinary dividends of US$45 billion to US$50 billion.

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The 19 November advisory says the executive board will hold a press conference on the new plan at 1:30 p.m. Rio de Janeiro time on Tuesday 24 November 2026, at the company’s headquarters building in central Rio. It gives no investment total, no split by business and no dividend terms.

Reports say the board is weighing investment of US$115 billion to US$120 billion for 2027-2031, and Petrobras has not confirmed this. If accurate, that would be 5.5% to 10.1% above the US$109 billion of the plan now in force.

The advisory does not say when the board met or will meet, and no filing we opened shows it has approved the new plan. Until Tuesday, the 2027-2031 total, the dividend policy and any shift between oil production and refining remain unconfirmed.

Petrobras shares trade on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, under the ticker PETR4. Investors will watch whether the spending total rises and whether the dividend promise changes.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Petrobras announce its 2027-2031 plan?

The company has called a press conference for 1:30 p.m. Rio de Janeiro time on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Its advisory gives no figures.

How big is the current Petrobras plan?

The 2026-2030 plan, approved in November 2025, totals US$109 billion. Any larger figure for 2027-2031 is so far only reported, not confirmed.

Sources: Agência Petrobras media advisory, 19 November 2026 (agencia.petrobras.com.br); Agência Petrobras, Petrobras aprova Plano de Negócios 2026-2030, 28 November 2025 (agencia.petrobras.com.br).