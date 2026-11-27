BRAZIL · ECONOMY · INFLATION

Brazil’s IGP-M, the price index that many landlords use to raise rents each year, rose 1.24% in November 2026, the research institute FGV IBRE said on Friday 27 November. That is slower than October’s 1.47%, but the 12-month rate stands at 6.26%.

The reading shows food prices still pushing the index up, ahead of the Brazilian central bank’s December meeting. For US investors in Brazilian stocks or bonds, that matters because inflation shapes interest rates and the real.

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Key Facts What The IGP-M index rose 1.24% in November 2026, after 1.47% in October.

Who FGV IBRE, the research arm of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, published the data on Friday 27 November.

Why Fresh food, led by tomato and onion, lifted prices as El Niño, a Pacific warming, intensifies.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 52.8% to Brazil’s 2026 inflation ending between 5.00% and 5.49% (27 November, 9:01 a.m. ET).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s rent-adjustment index cooled slightly in November, but food prices at the wholesale level are still rising fast.

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The IGP-M mixes three price measures: wholesale prices, consumer prices and construction costs. Wholesale prices, called IPA, rose 1.62% in November after 1.93% in October, and raw materials rose 2.82% after 3.09%.

Prices of finished goods at the factory gate rose 0.64% after 1.16%, FGV IBRE said. Consumer prices, called IPC, rose 0.39% after 0.45%, and construction costs, called INCC, rose 0.30% after 0.35%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: pedestrians at a crossing on Avenida Paulista, São Paulo (photo by Wilfredor via Wikimedia Commons).

FGV IBRE economist Matheus Dias said: “Com a intensificação do El Niño, os alimentos in natura ganham destaque no movimento de alta” (our translation: with El Niño intensifying, fresh foods stand out in the upward move). The institute named tomato and onion as major influences on both the wholesale and consumer measures.

Dias said the result, reinforced by the weather and the economy, “indica que o ritmo de aumento dos preços deverá permanecer acelerado nos próximos meses” (indicates that the pace of price increases should stay fast in the coming months). El Niño is a pattern of warmer Pacific Ocean water that disturbs weather and harvests across South America.

The consumer side shows the same pull from food even though the overall IPC slowed. Food prices at the consumer level rose 1.39% in November after 1.02% in October, FGV IBRE said, while transport fell 0.02% and housing fell 0.09%.

Over 12 months, fresh food at the wholesale level is up 27% and food in the consumer index is up 7.64%, according to Dias. FGV IBRE did not say how fast wholesale gains reach shop prices.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist The Big Read: Today in Brazil Brazil Visitors Spend Record US$9.2 Billion Brazil Stocks Jump 4% on Finance Chief Talk Vasco Striker David Arrested in Crime Probe All of today’s Big Read for Brazil → Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 181,460.01

+2.64% L 176,814 day range H 183,626 +14.58% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.55 -1.83% EUR / BRL 6.08 -4.80% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.33 -3.47% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +5.49% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. +4.90% AZZA3 Industrials +3.94% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +3.55% ENEV3 Mining +3.28% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.73% ABEV3 Energy +0.41% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -3.46% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

181,460.01

+2.64%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,353.18

-1.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,697.22

+1.48%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 181,460.01 +2.64% +14.58% 176,799.84 183,626 176,814 — USD/BRL 5.55 -1.83% +4.07% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.75 +1.30% +34.97% 43.19 44.87 43.61 12,772,200 VALE3 59.03 +0.51% -10.90% 58.73 59.55 58.32 4,775,400 ITUB4 43.87 +3.08% +11.05% 42.56 44.80 43.86 8,603,300 BBDC4 16.37 +3.41% -15.91% 15.83 16.90 16.36 46,071,800 BBAS3 17.56 +6.17% -20.71% 16.54 18.60 17.45 46,708,200 B3SA3 17.66 +9.28% +20.10% 16.16 18.37 17.38 31,094,400 ABEV3 16.55 +0.73% +20.41% 16.43 16.73 16.35 10,889,500 WEGE3 51.18 -0.35% +16.10% 51.36 51.75 49.31 2,992,400 PRIO3 62.15 -0.48% +64.81% 62.45 63.19 61.36 1,120,500 SUZB3 52.97 -3.46% +10.00% 54.87 53.10 51.94 4,789,200 RENT3 36.55 +8.23% -19.17% 33.77 39.60 36.42 11,772,200 AZZA3 17.77 +4.90% -37.78% 16.94 19.00 17.76 1,952,500 CSNA3 4.09 +9.36% -51.77% 3.74 4.12 3.88 8,583,500 GGBR4 26.49 -0.04% +39.19% 26.50 26.94 26.03 3,040,800 ENEV3 29.74 +3.55% +48.85% 28.72 30.24 29.34 3,575,400 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.09

+9.36% B3SA3

17.66

+9.28% RENT3

36.55

+8.23% BBAS3

17.56

+6.17% AZZA3

17.77

+4.90% ENEV3

29.74

+3.55% SUZB3

52.97

-3.46% BBDC4

16.37

+3.41% The session read The Ibovespa rose 2.64%, with breadth positive — 11 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Friday, November 27, 2026 Read →

Over 12 months the index has risen 6.26%, and 6.28% since the start of 2026, FGV IBRE’s figures show. In November 2025 the monthly reading was only 0.27%, so the year-on-year comparison has swung sharply.

The IGP-M matters beyond the market because many Brazilian rental contracts use it to set annual rent increases. Tenants whose contracts renew now face adjustments tied to a 12-month rate above 6%.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, about US$294,000 had been traded by 27 November on Brazil’s official 2026 annual inflation. Traders gave 52.8% to a reading between 5.00% and 5.49%, and 26.0% to 4.50% to 4.99%. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

FGV IBRE gave no number for the coming months, only the direction of travel. It is not clear how long El Niño will last, so the end of the food pressure cannot yet be dated.

Brazil’s central bank sets the Selic, its benchmark interest rate, at meetings that foreign bond investors watch closely. It meets next on 8 and 9 December, and FGV IBRE’s warning of faster price rises is one factor it will weigh.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the IGP-M?

It is a monthly price index from FGV IBRE that blends wholesale, consumer and construction costs. Many Brazilian rent contracts use it for yearly increases.

Did Brazilian Inflation Slow in November?

The IGP-M slowed from its October pace, but it is still rising at a fast clip. Food is the main driver, according to FGV IBRE.

Why Does This Matter for Investors Abroad?

Persistent food and commodity inflation can keep the central bank cautious on interest rates. Rates in turn shape the return on Brazilian bonds and the real.

Sources: FGV IBRE, IGP-M release for November 2026, 27 November 2026; Polymarket, 27 November 2026, 9:01 a.m. ET.