Brazil Rent Index Rises 1.24% in November
Brazil's rent-adjustment index cooled slightly in November, but food prices at the wholesale level are still rising fast.
BRAZIL · ECONOMY · INFLATION
Brazil’s IGP-M, the price index that many landlords use to raise rents each year, rose 1.24% in November 2026, the research institute FGV IBRE said on Friday 27 November. That is slower than October’s 1.47%, but the 12-month rate stands at 6.26%.
The reading shows food prices still pushing the index up, ahead of the Brazilian central bank’s December meeting. For US investors in Brazilian stocks or bonds, that matters because inflation shapes interest rates and the real.
Key Facts
- What The IGP-M index rose 1.24% in November 2026, after 1.47% in October.
- Who FGV IBRE, the research arm of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, published the data on Friday 27 November.
- Why Fresh food, led by tomato and onion, lifted prices as El Niño, a Pacific warming, intensifies.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 52.8% to Brazil’s 2026 inflation ending between 5.00% and 5.49% (27 November, 9:01 a.m. ET).
- Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Brazil’s rent-adjustment index cooled slightly in November, but food prices at the wholesale level are still rising fast.
The IGP-M mixes three price measures: wholesale prices, consumer prices and construction costs. Wholesale prices, called IPA, rose 1.62% in November after 1.93% in October, and raw materials rose 2.82% after 3.09%.
Prices of finished goods at the factory gate rose 0.64% after 1.16%, FGV IBRE said. Consumer prices, called IPC, rose 0.39% after 0.45%, and construction costs, called INCC, rose 0.30% after 0.35%.
FGV IBRE economist Matheus Dias said: “Com a intensificação do El Niño, os alimentos in natura ganham destaque no movimento de alta” (our translation: with El Niño intensifying, fresh foods stand out in the upward move). The institute named tomato and onion as major influences on both the wholesale and consumer measures.
Dias said the result, reinforced by the weather and the economy, “indica que o ritmo de aumento dos preços deverá permanecer acelerado nos próximos meses” (indicates that the pace of price increases should stay fast in the coming months). El Niño is a pattern of warmer Pacific Ocean water that disturbs weather and harvests across South America.
The consumer side shows the same pull from food even though the overall IPC slowed. Food prices at the consumer level rose 1.39% in November after 1.02% in October, FGV IBRE said, while transport fell 0.02% and housing fell 0.09%.
Over 12 months, fresh food at the wholesale level is up 27% and food in the consumer index is up 7.64%, according to Dias. FGV IBRE did not say how fast wholesale gains reach shop prices.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+2.64%
181,460.01
+2.64%
70,353.18
-1.43%
10,697.22
+1.48%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|181,460.01
|+2.64%
|+14.58%
|176,799.84
|183,626
|176,814
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.55
|-1.83%
|+4.07%
|5.65
|5.65
|5.48
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|43.75
|+1.30%
|+34.97%
|43.19
|44.87
|43.61
|12,772,200
|VALE3
|59.03
|+0.51%
|-10.90%
|58.73
|59.55
|58.32
|4,775,400
|ITUB4
|43.87
|+3.08%
|+11.05%
|42.56
|44.80
|43.86
|8,603,300
|BBDC4
|16.37
|+3.41%
|-15.91%
|15.83
|16.90
|16.36
|46,071,800
|BBAS3
|17.56
|+6.17%
|-20.71%
|16.54
|18.60
|17.45
|46,708,200
|B3SA3
|17.66
|+9.28%
|+20.10%
|16.16
|18.37
|17.38
|31,094,400
|ABEV3
|16.55
|+0.73%
|+20.41%
|16.43
|16.73
|16.35
|10,889,500
|WEGE3
|51.18
|-0.35%
|+16.10%
|51.36
|51.75
|49.31
|2,992,400
|PRIO3
|62.15
|-0.48%
|+64.81%
|62.45
|63.19
|61.36
|1,120,500
|SUZB3
|52.97
|-3.46%
|+10.00%
|54.87
|53.10
|51.94
|4,789,200
|RENT3
|36.55
|+8.23%
|-19.17%
|33.77
|39.60
|36.42
|11,772,200
|AZZA3
|17.77
|+4.90%
|-37.78%
|16.94
|19.00
|17.76
|1,952,500
|CSNA3
|4.09
|+9.36%
|-51.77%
|3.74
|4.12
|3.88
|8,583,500
|GGBR4
|26.49
|-0.04%
|+39.19%
|26.50
|26.94
|26.03
|3,040,800
|ENEV3
|29.74
|+3.55%
|+48.85%
|28.72
|30.24
|29.34
|3,575,400
4.09
+9.36%
17.66
+9.28%
36.55
+8.23%
17.56
+6.17%
17.77
+4.90%
29.74
+3.55%
52.97
-3.46%
16.37
+3.41%
Over 12 months the index has risen 6.26%, and 6.28% since the start of 2026, FGV IBRE’s figures show. In November 2025 the monthly reading was only 0.27%, so the year-on-year comparison has swung sharply.
The IGP-M matters beyond the market because many Brazilian rental contracts use it to set annual rent increases. Tenants whose contracts renew now face adjustments tied to a 12-month rate above 6%.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, about US$294,000 had been traded by 27 November on Brazil’s official 2026 annual inflation. Traders gave 52.8% to a reading between 5.00% and 5.49%, and 26.0% to 4.50% to 4.99%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
FGV IBRE gave no number for the coming months, only the direction of travel. It is not clear how long El Niño will last, so the end of the food pressure cannot yet be dated.
Brazil’s central bank sets the Selic, its benchmark interest rate, at meetings that foreign bond investors watch closely. It meets next on 8 and 9 December, and FGV IBRE’s warning of faster price rises is one factor it will weigh.
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is the IGP-M?
It is a monthly price index from FGV IBRE that blends wholesale, consumer and construction costs. Many Brazilian rent contracts use it for yearly increases.
Did Brazilian Inflation Slow in November?
The IGP-M slowed from its October pace, but it is still rising at a fast clip. Food is the main driver, according to FGV IBRE.
Why Does This Matter for Investors Abroad?
Persistent food and commodity inflation can keep the central bank cautious on interest rates. Rates in turn shape the return on Brazilian bonds and the real.
Sources: FGV IBRE, IGP-M release for November 2026, 27 November 2026; Polymarket, 27 November 2026, 9:01 a.m. ET.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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