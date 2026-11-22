Brazil is giving families a way to put the role of police into the official record of a death, and it promises a public national dashboard of such cases.

Society: Brazil

Brazil’s judiciary issued a rule on 11 November 2026 that lets a death record state when police caused the death, in set words and without terms such as “confronto” (confrontation). The rule, Resolution 704 of the National Council of Justice (CNJ), the judiciary’s oversight body, took effect when it was published on 12 November.

Police killed 6,602 people in Brazil in 2025, the highest count in the series of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, a research group. The new rule lets families seek an official label for such a death on the civil record, and promises a public dashboard of such cases.

Key Facts Who. The CNJ, led by President Edson Fachin, issued Resolution 704 on 11 November 2026.

What. Death records can carry a standard line on police-caused deaths, and terms such as “confronto” are banned in them.

Numbers. Police killed 6,602 people in 2025, about one in six of 40,775 intentional violent deaths.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 22 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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Brazil is giving families a way to put the role of police into the official record of a death, and it promises a public national dashboard of such cases.

The resolution was signed on 11 November by CNJ President Edson Fachin and Benedito Gonçalves, the council’s national inspector of justice (Corregedor Nacional), after a vote that closed on 29 October 2026. It instructs the cartórios, the civil registry offices that record births, marriages and deaths, how to write and correct records of people killed, or declared dead, in the context of police or other public-security action.

The medical cause of death stays on the record, and the registrar adds a standard line under Article 8. In English it reads: a non-natural, violent death that occurred as a result of, or in the context of, intervention by a public-security body, under the court or official document presented, unless that document orders different wording.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The CNJ headquarters in Brasília lit in purple at night for a 2022 awareness campaign (file photo: Conselho Nacional de Justiça, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Article 9 bars phrases such as “auto de resistência” (a police report entry that says the victim resisted arrest), “resistência seguida de morte” and “confronto” from the record and from certificates drawn from it. The text cites a 2012 federal human-rights secretariat resolution and a ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the Americas’ regional rights court.

Article 1 names three Inter-American Court cases against Brazil over police killings: Favela Nova Brasília (2017), Honorato and Others (2023) and Leite de Souza and Others (2024). It says the rule must secure “dignity, truth, memory and non-stigmatisation” in death records.

The change is not automatic: a family needs a document the registrar can rely on, such as a final criminal or civil judgment, a truth-commission report or a reparation act (Article 3). Without one, a judge must first recognise the context, weighing police reports, forensic reports and human-rights findings (Articles 2 and 13).

Issuing the certificate is free under Article 20. Correcting an old record carries fees unless the judge grants legal aid or state law exempts it.

The national operator of the civil registries, known as ON-RCPN, has 90 days from publication to create a dedicated field in its central database and must keep a public dashboard of the entries (Article 19). Counting from 12 November, that is about 10 February 2027.

The resolution says recognising the context of a death is for the record only and does not by itself create a right to compensation (Articles 11 and 17). It also stays separate from any inquiry into civil, criminal or administrative responsibility (Article 17).

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The Brazilian Public Security Forum’s 20th yearbook, released on 23 July 2026, counts 6,602 deaths from police action in 2025, up 5.4% on 2024, or 16.2% of the 40,775 intentional violent deaths (homicides and similar killings) the yearbook records for the year. That averages about 18 deaths a day.

The state of Bahia had the most police killings in 2025, at 1,570, according to the yearbook. The northern state of Amapá had the highest rate, at 17.1 per 100,000 residents.

For comparison, Mapping Police Violence, a US research project, counted at least 1,314 people killed by police in the United States in 2025, a 5% fall from 2024, in its year-end report. The definitions differ, but Brazil’s total is roughly five times larger.

No figures on applications exist yet, because the field that will count them has not been built. For investors and travellers who follow Brazil’s security record, the public dashboard, which has no set date, would be an official national count tied to civil records.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Brazil’s new death-certificate rule change?

Records of deaths caused by police can now carry a standard line saying so, next to the medical cause. Terms such as “confronto” are banned in records written or corrected under the rule.

Can any family change an old record?

Only with a supporting document, such as a final court judgment, or after a judge recognises the context. Correction carries fees unless a judge or state law waives them.

Does the label make officers liable?

No. The resolution says recognising the context of a death does not by itself create a right to compensation, and is separate from any inquiry into responsibility.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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