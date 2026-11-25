Investigators say the group dressed up illegal mining as earthworks and land recovery, and that weak checks on processing plants let the ore enter the legal market.

Vale iron-ore pit around the Pico de Itabirito, Minas Gerais. Photo: VitorAraujoSilva, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).

Crime: Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police on Wednesday 25 November 2026 launched Operation Húbris (Greek for arrogance or excess) against a gang suspected of illegally digging up and selling iron ore in the state of Minas Gerais. The police said assets and funds of up to R$2 billion (about US$340 million at R$5.91 per US$, the 24 November close) were seized and frozen.

Minas Gerais is the heart of Brazil’s iron ore industry, and the case matters to anyone who buys Brazilian steel inputs. It follows Operation Rejeito, a large federal operation against illegal mining in the state in September 2025.

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Key Facts Who. The Federal Police, with 20 federal audit staff, federal prosecutors and the tax agency.

What. Up to R$2 billion (US$340 million) frozen; eight pre-trial and two temporary arrest warrants.

Where. Raids at more than 50 homes and businesses across Minas Gerais.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

Investigators say the group dressed up illegal mining as earthworks and land recovery, and that weak checks on processing plants let the ore enter the legal market.

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An iron ore mine in Itabira, Minas Gerais. (File photo; the company that runs it is not part of this case.) Photo: Josue Marinho, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

About 230 federal police officers and 20 staff of the Controladoria-Geral da União (CGU), the federal government’s audit and anti-corruption agency, took part. The Ministério Público Federal, the federal prosecution service, and the Receita Federal, the federal tax agency, supported the operation.

The police carried out eight preventive arrest warrants, which allow pre-trial detention, and two temporary arrest warrants, which last for a short, fixed period. They also served search orders at more than 50 homes and businesses, and seized and froze assets, rights and funds up to R$2 billion (about US$340 million).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The investigation covers clandestine mining, transport, processing and sale of iron ore. The suspects face possible charges of usurping federal property (taking minerals that belong to the state), mining without authorisation, running a criminal organisation, money laundering and crimes against public administration.

The police say the group used supposed earthworks, slope stabilisation, land recovery, building projects and work on private land to give the digging a legal appearance. Expert estimates put the ore potentially processed under irregular conditions at about 5.74 million tonnes, worth an estimated R$2 billion (about US$340 million).

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,119.68

+0.02% L 164,042 day range H 165,315 +5.93% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.86 -0.86% EUR / BRL 6.41 -0.79% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 89.71 -1.85% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +5.85% AZZA3 Utilities +2.18% ENEV3 Mining +1.20% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy +1.07% PETR4, PRIO3 Financials +0.72% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples +0.19% ABEV3 Industrials -0.19% WEGE3, RENT3 Materials -0.75% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,119.68

+0.02%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,301.41

-0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,206.02

-1.21%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

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MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,119.68 +0.02% +5.93% 164,089.81 165,315 164,042 — USD/BRL 5.86 -0.86% +8.74% 5.91 5.96 5.85 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 40.85 +0.74% +26.77% 40.55 41.22 40.41 15,734,700 VALE3 56.00 +1.47% -14.51% 55.19 56.08 54.61 11,340,000 ITUB4 39.53 -0.53% +2.05% 39.74 40.03 39.28 13,101,300 BBDC4 13.67 +0.37% -27.81% 13.62 13.82 13.61 16,387,600 BBAS3 14.37 +1.34% -34.59% 14.18 14.37 14.06 18,907,400 B3SA3 14.42 +1.69% +1.91% 14.18 14.45 14.19 11,245,000 ABEV3 16.13 +0.19% +17.47% 16.10 16.22 16.09 6,436,700 WEGE3 49.25 -1.89% +14.64% 50.20 50.36 48.57 3,242,900 PRIO3 60.43 +1.39% +61.06% 59.60 60.58 59.33 2,681,900 SUZB3 55.72 -0.75% +16.80% 56.14 56.14 55.24 1,933,700 RENT3 28.94 +1.51% -33.35% 28.51 29.21 28.58 1,635,000 AZZA3 15.01 +5.85% -47.39% 14.18 15.07 14.20 1,871,300 CSNA3 3.29 +1.54% -60.29% 3.24 3.35 3.25 11,779,700 GGBR4 25.42 +0.59% +35.50% 25.27 25.49 24.81 8,000,500 ENEV3 27.13 +2.18% +39.82% 26.55 27.23 26.57 5,324,500 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.01

+5.85% ENEV3

27.13

+2.18% WEGE3

49.25

-1.89% B3SA3

14.42

+1.69% CSNA3

3.29

+1.54% RENT3

28.94

+1.51% VALE3

56.00

+1.47% PRIO3

60.43

+1.39% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.02%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Pension Fund Reported to Control Letshego Read →

The operation targets more than the people who dig. It also aims at middlemen, hauliers, processors, commercial intermediaries and financial operators.

The police are also investigating ways of hiding wealth, the use of companies and front persons, the issue of fraudulent tax documents and large flows of money. They add that public officials and interference with inspections are part of the inquiry.

In September 2025 the same police force and the CGU ran Operation Rejeito (“Tailings”) in Minas Gerais, with 79 search warrants and 22 preventive arrest warrants. The police said a federal court panel ordered R$1.5 billion in assets frozen (about US$254 million at the same rate) and the suspension of the companies involved.

That earlier case concerned a group accused of bribing state and federal inspectors for fraudulent environmental licences to mine iron ore on a large scale. The Húbris release does not say whether the two cases are linked.

The release names no suspects and no companies, and we have not named anyone because none has been convicted. It also gives no court dates, so it is not known when any suspect will first appear before a judge.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Operation Húbris?

It is a Federal Police operation launched on 25 November 2026 against illegal iron ore mining in Minas Gerais. The police say up to R$2 billion (about US$340 million) was seized and frozen.

Why does it matter outside Brazil?

Minas Gerais is a core iron ore region. The police estimate 5.74 million tonnes of ore were processed under irregular conditions.

More: Brazil news

Sources Federal Police (Polícia Federal) release “PF e CGU combatem mineração ilegal e lavagem de dinheiro em Minas Gerais”, 25 November 2026 (gov.br/pf); Federal Police release on Operation Rejeito, 17 September 2025. Exchange rate: RT USD/BRL close of 24 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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