The founder of a once fast-growing Brazilian travel brand was caught on foot after a short chase.

Photo: Dario Bittencourt / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Crime: Brazil

Police in Rio de Janeiro arrested João Ricardo Rangel Mendes, the founder and former chief executive of the travel company Hurb, on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Officers of the Polícia Civil, the state civil police, detained him in Barra da Tijuca, a seaside district in the west of the city, on an open warrant for aggravated theft.

He had been wanted since January 2026, about ten months, after a Rio court ordered him back to jail. For travellers anywhere, the case is a late chapter in the troubles of a booking platform that once sold trips on a large scale.

Key Facts Who. João Ricardo Rangel Mendes, founder and ex-CEO of the travel company Hurb.

What. Arrested in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, on an open warrant for aggravated theft.

When. Tuesday 24 November 2026, after about ten months wanted by a Rio court.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

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The founder of a once fast-growing Brazilian travel brand was caught on foot after a short chase.

The case began in April 2025, when Mendes was arrested in the act in Barra da Tijuca for stealing works of art from a hotel and from an architecture office in a shopping centre. The items were valued at more than R$20,000 (about US$3,400 at R$5.90 per US$, market data 24 November 2026).

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The Ministério Público do Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), the state prosecution service, charged him in May 2025 with aggravated theft and with tampering with a vehicle’s identification. He left prison in 2025 after 88 days, on conditions that included an ankle monitor, monthly court appearances, monthly medical reports and court permission for any trip outside Rio lasting more than 30 days.

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In January 2026 he was detained at the airport in Jericoacoara, a beach resort town in Ceará state, while trying to fly to Guarulhos, the main airport serving São Paulo. Police said he carried a false identity document and an ankle monitor that was discharged, which his defence disputed; he was released after a custody hearing, the first court review of an arrest, and the MPRJ then asked for preventive detention, meaning jail before trial.

The prosecutors argued that the alleged false document, the lack of medical reports since September 2025 and the discharged monitor showed repeated breach of his release conditions. Soon afterwards a Rio court ordered his preventive detention for those breaches, and he was wanted from then on.

A walkway onto the Quebra-Mar breakwater in Barra da Tijuca, the Rio de Janeiro district where Mendes was arrested. (File photo) Photo: VinnyWiki, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The warrant served on Tuesday was issued by the 32ª Vara Criminal da Comarca da Capital, the 32nd Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro city, for aggravated theft. The arrest took place in the west zone of the city, the area where he was first arrested in April 2025.

The Polícia Civil said in its statement on Tuesday that Mendes cooperated at first but ran as officers were about to put him in a police vehicle. In our translation of the statement, the officers chased him to Avenida Dulcídio Cardoso, an avenue in Barra da Tijuca, where he “tripped, fell and was restrained.”

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He had scrapes on his hands and was taken to a health unit, where he was discharged. He was then taken to a police station.

Hurb, formerly called Hotel Urbano, sells travel packages, air tickets and lodging. Mendes is one of its founders, and the company dates from 2011.

Mendes resigned as chief executive on 24 April 2023 after insulting a customer and exposing the customer’s data in a WhatsApp group, and returned to lead the company in June 2023. Hurb later faced a wave of consumer complaints over paid travel packages it did not deliver.

For a traveller anywhere, the lesson is what happens when a booking platform cannot deliver: customers who paid in advance are left holding claims instead of trips. How many consumer lawsuits remain open is not confirmed.

An arrest warrant is not a conviction, and the theft charges have not been tried. We found no statement from Hurb or from Mendes’s defence on 24 or 25 November.

Police have not said where Mendes is being held, and no next court date has been published. Hurb’s current financial position is also unconfirmed, so what happens next to both the man and the company is an open question.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is João Ricardo Mendes?

He is the founder and former chief executive of the travel company Hurb. Rio police arrested him on a warrant for aggravated theft.

Has he been convicted?

No. An arrest warrant is not a conviction, and the charges have not been tried.

What happened to Hurb?

Hurb faced a wave of consumer complaints over paid trips it did not deliver. Its current situation is not confirmed.

Living in or visiting Rio de Janeiro? See this month's events and our Rio de Janeiro city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Sources Polícia Civil do Rio de Janeiro statement on the arrest; arrest warrant of the 32ª Vara Criminal da Comarca da Capital; Ministério Público do Rio de Janeiro charges and detention request; court decisions of 2025 and January 2026. We could not open the police, court and prosecutor documents online and describe them as reported.

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